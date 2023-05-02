Laughing or crying? Comedians reading our moods in heavy times

If you’re feeling on edge about the times we’re in right now, you’re not alone.

Amid international conflicts, natural disasters and spiralling economic crises there is more talk around of the world’s bleak state, and the dark clouds that seem to be gathering on the horizon.

Ironically, some of the people closest to these collective feelings of doom are among the funniest people on earth.

Stand-up comedians are often at the coalface of audiences’ rawest emotions. Their jobs are largely about cracking open punters’ emotional shells to unleash the vast wonderlands of less inhibited feelings underneath.

Read: Comedy with a twist

So, how are some of these comedic performers feeling about our collective mood at the moment? How are they reading the rooms at the comedy festival shows around the country?

What’s behind our laughter right now?

For comedian and musician Andrew Hansen – who is part of the Chaser team, but is also a solo performer in his own right ­– the live comedy experience has always been about an inimitable connection between the performer and audience that can only happen at a particular time and place.

‘It’s like you’re sharing a little secret with people, because you’re all in a room together and only those in the room are there to witness it,’ the comedian tells ArtsHub.

But when it comes to the sharper edges of our world, Hansen admits he is less inclined towards the hard news topics these days. Instead, he’s opting to give people lighter laughs during these somewhat hairy times.

‘In the past few years I’ve deliberately decided to steer away from topics that are too political or news-oriented,’ he says. ‘That’s not to say that I want my show to be frivolous, but my writing certainly has a lighter tone now, and I’m much more interested in the fun stuff.’

‘Having said that, when I do drop in the occasional bit about the awfulness of the times we live in, those jokes get really big laughs, which I’ve found a bit surprising,’ he continues.

‘I guess that shows there’s an awareness out there that we are all thinking about this [heavier] stuff, but at the same time, we are happy to laugh at it too.’

Read: Comedy reviews: Jordan Raskopoulos, Scout Boxhall, MICF

Interestingly, Hansen’s thoughts align closely with the recent experiences of performer, comedian and ABC Breakfast radio presenter Sammy J, who senses a similar appetite for laughing at the pointier ends of present realities – no matter how bleak they may be.

‘One of my show’s opening songs has this line that goes, “Forget about the world outside, the cost of fuel, the price of tea, the looming threat of World War III”,’ he laughs.

‘And that actually lands really well – which tells me everything,’ he adds.

‘Because people are laughing about the threat of World War III, which is not a funny subject. But it signals the kind of release we need when we’re faced with things that are either going to make us laugh or make us cry.

‘I’ve also got a song about the Governor of the Reserve Bank,’ he continues. ‘And that gets everyone clapping and singing along. And I can feel the visceral emotional release from the crowd when I yell out, “Sing along if you’ve got a mortgage!”.

‘That’s not something that would happen in normal times. That’s happening because of the tough time we’re in.’

How many people are showing up for live comedy?

Another observation Sammy J makes about the Australian live comedy scene currently is that its audiences are returning to full strength after the pandemic-era lows.

‘This is actually the first time in three years that I’ve been able to travel to comedy festivals in some states,’ the comedian says. ‘So, I think that is part of the reason for the strong numbers.’

He adds that he has noticed a new sense of audience gratitude at being able to attend live shows: ‘Everyone is appreciating the moment a lot more – and that includes me as a performer.’

He continues: ‘When COVID first happened, I didn’t know when I was going to get to perform for a live audience again. I think I was expecting it to last maybe a few months. So after these three long years, I certainly don’t take live show opportunities for granted.’

Another performer revelling in the renewed thirst for live comedy in challenging times is fellow comedy festival regular Brodi Snook.

‘Coming into 2023, I was asking myself whether audience morale would be similar to last year, which felt a bit low,’ she tells ArtsHub.



‘Sometimes in 2022 it felt like I was playing to small rooms of people who weren’t really sure if they felt comfortable being out. But audiences have seemed a whole lot more enthusiastic this year, as has the general atmosphere surrounding festival season.’

When asked why she thinks there has been such a rebound, Snook suggests it could be due to the increasing distance of time between now and COVID lockdowns, as well as being a sign of our more relaxed attitude to COVID risks in general.

Read: Comedy review: Reuben Kaye, Live and Intimidating, Liz Kingsman, One Woman Show MICF

But she also expressed her concerns that newer threats may continue to dampen audience numbers this year: ‘I imagined that this year’s ticket sales would be affected by the cost of living crisis, but so far I’ve been thrilled with the turnouts,’ she says.

‘It’s been really heartening to see people coming out in droves, and also to feel a real sense of warmth and willingness in the room, which is what seemed so absent last year.’

Laughing at the farce of it all

In terms of hitting the sweet spot with audiences, Snook has also been pleasantly surprised by the responses to her new material, which at times, includes hard-edged themes.

‘My new show pokes a lot of holes in society’s supposed “norm”, and my audiences have been really enjoying that kind of disruptive material this year,’ she says, adding that perhaps our willingness to laugh at some of the serious absurdities in the world right now, reveals our shared optimism about our ability to get through it.

‘From outwardly acknowledging that we exist in a terrifying and confusing farce, comes a solidarity and a togetherness that can be really hopeful,’ Snook comments. ‘It’s a feeling of “yeah, it is a bit f***ed, but we’re all f***ed together”.’

Sammy J concurs: ‘It’s a feeling of, we’re all going through something and, in this room, at this moment, we can at least laugh at it, together.’

Though for Sammy, he also sees the present times as revealing our more urgent need for emotional catharsis: ‘For me, it’s also always been about a release of something on a broader level,’ he says. ‘And I think at the moment, there is a release of a lot of [emotional] stuff happening in general. I’m definitely feeling that [sense of release] more strongly in the theatre right now,’ he concludes.