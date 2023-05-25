Jam-packed Aboriginal art fair a positive sign after period of controversy

When news broke that several artists at an APY Lands art centre had accused their art centre’s non-Indigenous staff of painting parts of their sacred stories and altering their works, the response from the sector was horror and dismay. But a recent Aboriginal art fair has allayed some of the fears about ongoing ramifications of the scandal.

As ArtsHub reported in the weeks after The Australian newspaper’s allegations, artists and art centre staff expressed concern that the allegations would affect a wider network of art centres that has, for many years, prided itself on best practice studio standards and appropriate artist support. It’s also an industry that thought it had stamped out dishonest, underhanded dealings many years ago.

As Mangkaja Arts artist and acting studio coordinator Lynley Nargoodah said at the time, ‘In the past, I’ve heard of carpetbagging and artists being exploited, but I didn’t think that it would be happening now that the Aboriginal art is so strong.’

Most recently, the art tampering allegations have sparked an SA Government-led investigation into the APY Lands art centre processes to determine exactly what happened, and to help uphold the integrity of First Nations art in future.

Yet in the face of these allegations that unsettled many, the success of a prominent Aboriginal art centre market held recently in WA may indicate that feared widespread collateral damage may not be coming to pass.

Audiences keen to see artists in-person after COVID break

The Revealed exhibition and one-day art market is held annually at Fremantle Art Centre (FAC) and is arguably WA’s largest and most successful Aboriginal art centre gathering. Each year, over 20 art centres and around 100 artists are represented in Revealed’s group exhibition, which showcases new and emerging WA Aboriginal artists.

Martumili Artists, based at East Pilbara Art Centre in Newman, WA, have been regular attendees of Revealed for many years and, alongside artists from 30 other WA art centres, they routinely participate in the event’s opening weekend art market in the grounds of FAC.

Martumili Artists Manager Amy Mukherjee says the Revealed marketplace’s return to an in-person event, after being online only for the past three years during COVID, proved a welcome reminder of how highly WA audiences value Martulimi Artists’ work.

‘I’ve attended Revealed five times before, and this year it felt like everyone had been waiting for us to come back [in-person],’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘Audiences were so happy to see the artists again and we were also delighted to be able to connect with them in-person and talk about the work and what we do.

‘It’s an invaluable moment for us to build supporters and connect with them in ways where we can tell our story to them in terms of what we do as an art centre,’ she adds.

Martumili artist Marlene Anderson was a first-time attendee to Revealed this year, and says she was surprised to see large queues of buyers lining up on opening night to purchase her work, and that of her peers.

‘There were so many people and the red dots were going up so quickly,’ she says. ‘I was actually quite shocked at the speed of the sales – not just of my work in the exhibition, but of so many exhibiting artists’ works.’

FAC has confirmed this year’s Revealed exhibition opening enjoyed record numbers this year (1651 attendees) and achieved record-breaking opening weekend sales – both in dollar value terms and in the number of works sold.

Potential buyers weigh up their decision at the ‘Revealed’ art market, Saturday 6 May. Image: Sophie Minissale, courtesy Fremantle Arts Centre.

Healthy sales a positive sign

For the artists at Waringarri Arts in the Kimberley – also regular Revealed attendees – this year’s marketplace proved just as strong as previous Revealed events in terms of sales for artists.

Waringarri Manager Leana Collier tells ArtsHub, ‘Despite the rain on the day – which is unusual for Perth! – people came out in very good numbers and we achieved great sales, which were very similar to last year’s [online marketplace].

‘But it’s not just about the sales,’ she adds. ‘Being an in-person event again this year meant our artists who travelled down to Perth could see for themselves how popular the event is, and meet audiences personally.’

Warlayirti Artists, based in Balgo, were also at this year’s Revealed,and the art centre’s Manager Poppy Lever expresses similar views to Collier.

‘We had two emerging artists travel to Revealed this year and for both of them it was the first time they had seen their artwork in such a large exhibition.

‘They were both proud to represent their home art centre and thrilled to have a sell-out show. We also had fantastic sales at the art market.’

Martumili Artists also had a strong year: ‘We ended up selling around 60 paintings by 50 different artists, which was a fantastic result for us,’ says Amy Mukherjee, adding that the event is a rare chance for artists to realise how their work is valued by city audiences.

‘Being so remote, we simply don’t get the chance to engage with large audiences in-person like we do at Revealed,’ she explains.

‘That’s really important for our artists to see – to see how their work is celebrated in bigger city contexts.’

2023 Revealed exhibition is showing at Fremantle Arts Centre until 23 July.