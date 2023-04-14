Reasons we paint: Indigenous artists speak on tampering allegations

Last weekend, The Australian newspaper published a series of shocking allegations of bad practice at an APY (Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara) Lands art centre. The investigation alleges that some white arts workers at the centre have been painting and altering Indigenous artists’ work to suit particular sales markets.

While concerning, many in the industry are now expressing concern that the allegations could see undue collateral damage spread through the industry, which would threaten decades of investment in what are in fact some of the most ethical support structures for thousands of Aboriginal artists in remote Australia.

Currently, there are over 100 Aboriginal art centres in Australia ­– located mostly in remote parts of the Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia. These centres support the work of over 5000 artists who work in them.

Art centres operate as somewhat unusual business entities – being not-for-profit structures overseen by a board of local Indigenous Directors who are there as the ultimate decision-makers and to ensure art centre income is fairly distributed to the Indigenous artists and community members who work in them.

What many in the sector are now arguing, is that the current APY Lands scandal threatens to overshadow what is a far more complex and nuanced art centre ecology and could taint years of effort to build sustainable models of artistic practice and income generation for thousands of remotely located Indigenous artists.

Art centres are the places where voices can be heard

Lynley Nargoodah is a Nyikina/Walmajarri artist from Mangkaja Arts – an art centre located in Fitzroy Crossing, WA. Nargoodah says the APY Lands allegations came as a shock to her and her art centre.

‘In the past, I’ve heard of carpetbagging and artists being exploited, but I didn’t think that it would be happening now that the Aboriginal art is so strong.’

As a Mangkaja Arts board member and as an artist associated with that art centre for many years, Nargoodah is keenly aware of the central role art centres play for local communities and the importance they have beyond the artworks for sale.

‘Art centres are one of the only places where artists can come to have their voices heard and where their stories can still be recorded. That [recording of stories] is being lost in many township systems now, but art centres give them that voice,’ she says.

Nargoodah adds that she feels some concern about the recent APY Lands allegations in terms of the threat the coverage poses to the sector more broadly.

‘It’s scary stuff what has happened [at the APY Lands art centre], and I am a bit worried that people might now think that the work we do here might be painted by staff, too,’ she says.

‘I paint to tell our stories to our kids … in our own art centre’

Dulcie Nanala is a Senior Artist at Warlayirti Artists is located in Balgo, WA. Warlayirti Artists supports over 200 artists from eight language groups living in four different Indigenous communities.

Nanala says her art centre has long been a cherished place of daily art-making that keeps her ancestral ties strong.

‘I love coming here every day to paint,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘I paint my mother’s land, my father’s land, my grandfather’s land, my grandmother’s land.

‘That’s the reason I paint,’ she continues. ‘I paint in my own art centre to tell our stories to our kids. So I can tell them that I went to see their grandfather’s Country and their grandmother’s Country.

‘The old people who set up this art centre, they told us to keep painting for that reason,’ she continues. ‘So that when we pass away the young people can keep telling the stories, and the stories of Tjukurrpa, when they are ready to do it, in their own art centre.’

For Warlayirti Artists Manager Poppy Lever, the recent allegations about the APY Lands art centre are concerning in themselves, but, as she tells ArtsHub, she sees them as glossing over a much more important element within the art centre ecology than the high-end art market.

‘What I feel is being lost sight of in this story is that, for so many artists, their art centre is not primarily about creating artworks for sale or for exhibition in high-profile shows.

‘They are not painting to impress the likes of the National Gallery. They are painting to stay connected to Country, and to pass on their knowledge to the next generations.’

Lever also acknowledges the important role art centres play in remote communities like Balgo, as spaces for social connection and purposeful endeavours.

‘Their art centre is also a place where people can come to feel safe, and to talk through their issues. So it’s also a vital place of maintaining social connections and emotional well-being through meaningful activity and dialogue,’ she says.

Years of investment in sector at risk

Tim Acker is a researcher who has worked closely with Indigenous arts communities in remote Australia for over two decades, including extensive work with art centres across the county.

In the wake of the APY Lands reports, like Lever, Acker expresses concern that the alleged bad practice of one art centre threatens decades of investment in art centres that have myriad benefits for artists and remote communities.

‘I think for the champions of the art centres, who have put so much energy and good work into building them up as places of the highest integrity and ethical standards, this [APY Lands Art Centre] situation puts that effort at risk,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘Vast amounts of cultural and social capital have been invested in art centres over many years to ensure the provenance of the work produced there is the industry standard,’ he continues.

Read: Ambition should have no colour

‘This has given the market certainty and guarantees buyers that artworks are produced and sold ethically. However the situation in the APY Lands plays out, this wider story – about the values that inform art centres and their importance in using creativity to support well-being – remains true. The difficulty is that this is a complex environment and it’s likely people will tune out.’

Like many in the sector at this time, Acker warns of the risks posed by the high-profile APL Lands allegations in terms of the ripple effects they may have. ‘This creates an obvious risk that the allegations made will damage the reputation of more than 100 other art centres whose practices do not in any way resemble those alleged practices,’ he concludes.

For other sector responses to the allegations made by The Australian’s investigation so far see Ku Arts’ public statement, and The Indigenous Art Code public statement.

ArtsHub will continue to follow this story.