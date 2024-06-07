Who are the 2024 Archibald, Wynne and Sulman winners?

Kurrajong-based artist Laura Jones (b. Sydney 1982), whose studio is north-west of Sydney, has won the 2024 Archibald Prize for her portrait of author Tim Winton.

Jones is a four-time Archibald Prize finalist and is the 12th woman to be awarded the 103-year old prize since its inception in 1921. Her win continues a zeitgeist shift, following Julia Gutman’s win last year.

Accepting the award today, she said: Jones said: ‘I hope this win encourages more young girls to pursue a career in the art world.’

She continued: ‘As a little girl in Kurrajong I dreamed about being an artist. More than any other event, today shows I wasn’t completely crazy.’

Jones added that she was shocked and humbled to by the life-changing moment, explaining that she had been inspired to submit by a portrait of Winton after a residency she undertook in 2016 to study the bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef, where she happened to meet the writer at an environmental advocacy event.

With a long-held passion for the environment that folds into her creative work, Jones has also done residencies at The Australian Museum’s Lizard Island Research Station, the University of Queensland’s Heron Island Research Station and was artist on board the 2018 WWF Expedition to Antarctica.

Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) Director Michael Brand called Jones’ portrait sensitive, adding that you can, ‘immediately feel the strong connection between the artist and sitter, forged through their shared interest in conservation’.

Laura Jones, Tim Winton, 2024. © the artist. Image © Art Gallery of New South Wales. Photo: Jenni Carter.

Jones continued, ‘I was amazed by the humility of this great novelist, who has enchanted generations of Australian readers. Last year, I watched his ABC documentary, Ningaloo Nyinggulu, about the fight to save Ningaloo Reef. It was beautiful and terrifying. In a speech, Tim said the lack of action on climate change hasn’t been challenged enough in the arts. I was stunned to discover a portrait of Tim had never been a finalist in the Archibald Prize. Then I found out why – he was a reluctant subject.’

She added that she found Winton ‘warm and witty’ in their sittings, and that ‘we spoke about the historical relationship between printmaking and political activism’.

Jones’ painting uses a subdued earthy palette, which she describes as ‘dreamy yet direct’.

Artist Laura Jones accepting her 2024 Archibald Prize Win at the Art Gallery of NSW. Photo: ArtsHub.

Jones was chosen from a pool of 57 finalists, of which 46% were first time entrants. She was also a finalist in this year’s Sulman Prize, for her painting Sliding doors. Jones is also one of the subjects of Daniel Kim’s 2024 Archibald Prize finalist work, Blue jeans and flowers, where she is portrayed alongside fellow Incognito Art Show co-founders Ed and David Liston.

In the past, Jones has been a finalist in the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize, Portia Geach Memorial Award, and the Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Asian Studies) from the University of Sydney and a Master of Art (Printmaking) from the Art & Design college of the University of New South Wales. She is also one of the foremost practitioners of printmaking in her generation, and for a time ran her own press.

Jones concluded: ‘An art career doesn’t happen by accident. I get tremendous support from my galleries – Sophie Gallery in Melbourne, Chalk Horse in Sydney, and Jan Murphy Gallery in Brisbane.’

As with 2023, no artists were Highly Commended, perhaps a reflection by the judges on the overall crop of works this year, which generally felt underwhelming.

The $100,000 Archibald Prize is non-acquisitive.

Djakaŋu Yunupiŋu, ‘Nyalala gurmilili’, natural pigments on bark, 263 x 154 cm © the artist, image © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter.

Winner of the 2024 Wynne Prize

The Wynne Prize is awarded to the best landscape painting or figurative sculpture of Australian scenery. This year, the illustrious $50,000 award went to Yolŋu elder and artist Djakaŋu Yunupiŋu for her painting Nyalala gurmilili.

Djakaŋu Yunupiŋu is a first-time Wynne finalist, and has won with an ambitious bark painting measuring 263 x 154 cm. It is not only the first bark painting to be awarded the Wynne Prize, but the largest to have ever been entered.

The prize is not unfamiliar to her – in 2021 her late sister Mrs N Yunupiŋu was awarded the Wynne Prize. Together they painted out of Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala (NT), with Djakaŋu Yunupiŋu exhibiting her first barks in 2021, at the age of 72. She is also the daughter of the renowned artist Muŋgurrawuy Yunupiŋu.

Accepting the award, Djakaŋu Yunupiŋu said, ‘I am one of seven sisters. There are only three of us left now. It shows the songs of the seven sisters in the stars crying. Now I am crying. But this time with happiness.’

Over the past eight years (since 2016), the Wynne Prize has been awarded to a First Nations artist almost every year – the only break in the recent trend being in 2022 when the winner was the late artist Nicholas Harding.

The winning image reaches back to Yolŋu lore and culture, and connects with Yunupiŋu’s country, most specifically the beach at Garriri/Rocky Bay and the songs gifted to her by her father.

A formal statement further explains that her painting depicts, ‘the miwatj, or “sunrise side”‘ in Yolŋu Matha and relates to the north-easternmost part of Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, that receives the first light as the sun rises in the east.

‘It refers to the tale of the Djulpan, a group of Yirritja spirit women who are a constellation – the Pleiades. These are the seven sisters, who come together to gather food… If fires are lit before these celestial movements take place, the Djulpan become sad and cry, as is evident in this painting.’

Interestingly this year, 19 of the 41 finalists for the Wynne Prize turned to three-dimensional or mixed media for their entries – opting to submit a figurative sculpture over a landscape – allowing for a very different and dynamic expression group this year.

For the second year running, neither the Trustees Watercolour Prize nor the John and Elizabeth Newnham Pring Memorial Prize were awarded.

Naomi Kantjuriny ‘Minyma mamu tjuta’, synthetic polymer paint on linen, 197 x 153.5 cm © the artist, image © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter.

Winner of the 2024 Sulman Prize

Another First Nations artist was celebrated today, with Naomi Kantjuriny named as this year’s winner of the Sir John Sulman Prize for her painting ‘Minyma mamu Tjuta.’ Like Yunupiŋu, Kantjuriny is a first-time finalist.

Each year the Sulman Prize (for the best subject painting, genre painting or mural project by an Australian artist) is awarded by a guest judge – this year, that task fell to artist Tom Polo. He said of Kantjuriny’s painting: ‘reached out to me repeatedly during the judging process. The dynamism within her composition and bold use of black and white to depict mamu made this work one of conviction, and a joy to return to.’

Kantjuriny was unable to make it to Sydney for the announcement, saying via a video stream that her win, ‘leaves us with a better Australia. Don’t lose hope, keep going!’

Kantjuriny is the third Indigenous Australian to win the Sulman Prize in its history. She is a respected Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) community Elder as well as a basket-maker, wood carver out of Tjala Arts in Amata, South Australia.

While she has been making art since 2001, Kantjuriny is also a ngangkari, or traditional healer, who specialises in women’s and children’s health and provides treatments for the mind, body and spirit.

A formal statement about her painting explained: ‘The story of the mamu is a story we sing and dance to. Mamu are good and bad spirits, sometimes they hold scary stories that teach lessons to the grandkids, sometimes they are funny and joyful stories that make us all laugh. Mamu also protect us from illness and danger.’

She continued: ‘I’ve been painting for 30 years, and I love it. I love what my art centre is and the support it provides for my community.

‘Our culture is in everything we do, and I hope culture will be celebrated at Tjala Arts forever, but today is a happy day.’

The $40,000 Sulman Prize is awarded for the best genre painting, subject painting or mural project – with this openness allowing for a dynamic pool of contenders this year. Increasingly, it has become the prize to watch.

The Young Archies, plus stats and details

Overwhelmingly, the highest number of entries across all three prizes were drawn from NSW (1590 of 2371) – some 67%.

Gender parity across all three prizes leans towards men, with 72% male-identifying artists in the finalist pool against 62% women, 3% non-binary and 1% collaborations, of finallists being submissions.

Of the 57 finalists selected from 1005 entries to the Archibald this year, with 46% being first time entrants.

In terms of the Wynne Prize, a total of 738 artists entered this year (on par with last year, and affirming its popularity). Of those entries, 41 finalists were selected. Also confirming a growing trend, for the first time there are more works by Aboriginal artists than non-Aboriginal artists in the Wynne, with 21 finalist works.

The Sulman Prize continues to grow in popularity. It received 628 entries this year (maintaining last year’s spike in interest, which saw a rise from 491 in 2022 to over 600 entries in 2023). 40 finalists made the cut for 2024.

Increasingly popular, the Young Archie competition attracted the highest number of entries in its 12-year history, with more than 4000 entries received. There are 70 finalists and the winner will be announced on 27 July.

Artist and guest judge of Young Archie 2024 is Grace Lillian Lee.

The finalists exhibition for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2024 will be on show at Naala Nura, the Art Gallery of NSW South Building from 8 June – 8 September 2024. It is a ticketed exhibition.

After AGNSW, the Archibald Prize 2024 will tour to five regional venues. Continuing its inaugural success in 2023, the Wynne Prize 2024 will also tour over the coming year.