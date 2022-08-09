Flood-affected artists take vital steps to recovery

As Arts Northern Rivers CEO Jane Fuller reflects on the organisation’s recent hosting of the region’s first Creative Recovery Forum in Lismore, she summarises it simply: ‘It absolutely had to happen’.

Five months after the devastating natural disaster which left large numbers of artists in Lismore and surrounding regions without studio space (some also lost their homes) and many local arts businesses with perished assets (many are yet to re-open) feelings of trauma are still at the surface.

For Fuller, whose headquarters were also lost in the floods, and who has spent the past five months visiting artists across the Northern Rivers region, the opportunity to allow artists to come together was a crucial step forward.

‘I was able to get around and see so many people early on who were separated from each other,’ she said. ‘The whole idea of connection, and the need for re-connection was clearly evident. So, this forum was a no brainer for us to allow those re-connection to happen.’

Open Space for creatives to be heard

Fuller explained that in designing their first post-flood forum, her team chose the Open Space method to lead the exchange of the 200-plus creative attendees.

Fuller credits this artist-led structure as important to the event’s success. ‘It allows me as an artist to step forward and say, for example, “I’m struggling with this particular thing”, and then other people in the room who are interested in that topic will attend that session, and together, they will make an action plan of potentially new ways of working, or at the very least, look at addressing that concern.’

The Open Space format is distinctive as it allows meeting agendas to be set solely by participants in the room on the day, with action items generated according to their contributions.

First Nations visual artist and small business owner Amarina Toby ­­– a Gaangalu and Githabul, Bunjalung woman who lost her Lismore gallery space in the floods – was one attendee who, alongside fellow First Nations artist Mitch King, stepped forward to have their say.

‘I was nervous in the lead-up to the forum,’ Toby admitted, referring to the emotional impacts of the floods and her hesitation to re-visit those feelings.

‘But when Mitch and I put forward our questions and the topics that we wanted to bring to our discussion group, we had about 35 people who came and sat in with us and contributed – that was amazing,’ she said.

People listened, but they also brought forth their own ideas which felt like a real collaboration. – Amarina Toby, independent artist, Lismore.

For Mitch King, a Yaegl Bundjalung performing artist from Lismore, something that stood out for him was the chance to extend dialogues that are already happening between the region’s First Nations artists more widely.

‘We [First Nations artists] didn’t need to have those conversations with each other – we talk about it every day.’ King said.

‘What was so great was having other Blackfellas there in the space to have those conversations with non-Indigenous people as well.’

King said the nature of the conversations revealed the strong collaborative spirit underpinning the region’s creative community.

‘It wasn’t like we [First Nations artists] were saying, “here’s what you need to know”,’ he said. ‘It was more about asking “how can we support each other?”. I think there’s real learning and growth that comes through that.’

King said another important outcome was the overwhelming sense of connectedness that existed between individuals who attended.

‘The whole experience was never about any one person – it was definitely about the collective,’ he said.

Ongoing path to full recovery

The forum’s two days of conversation generated 46 discussion points that will now be taken forward by the artists involved, with another forum planned for six months’ time to report on progress.

In the meantime, artists like Amarina Toby are re-starting their creative activities – either in relocated venues or in reimagined ways – to stay connected to the local arts scene.

‘I do know some people who have decided not to stay [in Lismore],’ Toby commented.

‘But that was another thing about the forum,’ she added. ‘We got to hear about how other arts communities have recovered after natural disasters.’

Toby noted that keynote speaker Lara Strongman, Director Curatorial and Digital at the MCA – and previously a curator at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna O Waiwhetu at the time of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake – left a lasting impression with forum attendees.

Lara Strongman giving her keynote address at the Art Northern Rivers Creative Recovery Forum. Photo: Kate Holmes.

‘Hearing her talk about how the Christchurch arts community rebuilt – which took 10 years – that was good to hear,’ Toby said. ‘It made us feel like we are on the right path and that we’re not crazy to stay.’

For Julian Louis, Artistic Director of the region’s most established theatre company, NORPA (and who also attended the forum) the sector’s next steps will rely on the solidarity of local artists as well as support from all levels of government.

‘There’s already been important acknowledgement by the NSW Government that this region is a real area of creative activity,’ Louis said, noting that the Northern Rivers region has one of the highest number of artists per capita in the country.

‘NSW’s Arts Minister Ben Franklin has already responded to that by putting $12 million on the table for arts recovery grants,’ Louis continued, in reference to the recently announced grants which are not yet open to applications.

‘But now we need a new vision for the city that must be backed by the Federal, State and local government,’ he added.

Notably, NORPA suffered some of the community’s worst flood damage, losing their theatre space of 30 years – a venue which had just had a $1.2 million investment in new sound and lighting equipment on top of its $6 million renovation in 2012. The building’s internal fixtures – including the bar, foyer, rehearsal room stage and ceiling – are ruined, and the main theatre is now being demolished.

‘The loss of our home is obviously devastating, and we’ve had to reduce the size of our staff since the floods, which is also very upsetting,’ Louis explained.

‘Though we are somewhat lucky in that site-specific work has always been part of what we do. So, we’re working on some site-specific projects, including our next major production, Love For One Night, which is an outdoor performance in Eltham [15 minutes’ drive from Lismore] and which uses the Eltham Hotel as its stage set and backdrop.’

Ultimately, Louis feels that the flood’s aftermath has prompted local artists to look at how to do things differently, and in ways that harness the existing artistic strengths of a region that has, for many years, punched well above its weight.

‘We have had a lot of attention through this crisis, but the level of creative output in this region deserves to be recognised outside of that,’ Louis said.

NORPA Artistic Director CEO Julian Louis in the Studio of NORPA’s home in the days after the flood. Photo: Elise Derwin.

Clearly, this regional arts sector has a strong collective will to achieve a stronger creative future. However, when considered as part of the larger picture of the region’s ongoing rebuild – which puts overall recovery costs at approximately $3 billion – there are important questions still waiting for answers.

In a recent show of frustration, Lismore’s Mayor Steve Krieg called on the NSW Government to release a long-awaited independent flood inquiry report in order to help rebuilding efforts move forward, explaining that its recommendations will be vital in shaping Lismore’s recovery.

‘It would be nice to get a bit of an update and a briefing,’ Krieg told the ABC last week. ‘What people in Lismore really need now is hope and certainty, and at the moment we don’t have any of those.’

The flood inquiry report, which was due to be released at the end of July, is thought to have been provided to NSW Premier Perrottet in early August, and is set to be made public this week.

Uncertainties around rebuilding after the floods continue to impact the region’s wider recovery, and Fuller says it’s been important for local artists to realise the positive impacts they can have in such contexts.

‘It [the forum] has been very powerful in terms of artists being able to see how they can be active and make a difference in their community,’ she said.

‘It’s that idea of, “Ok, we’ve got to pick ourselves up from here and face it with some different perspectives”. It was really great to see that come out of it.’