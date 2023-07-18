Fine music ensembles are on the rise, but what is driving their success?

In recent years there has been a flourishing of small musical ensembles in both traditional and contemporary forms of classical music. There are many positives for the avid classical music buff. The repertoire offers a diverse range of musical gems, dependent on the configuration of players. With this more intimate art form, smaller venues allow audiences to be more closely involved with the music and musicians. Ticket pricing is reasonable while concert programs are often shorter, a clear preference of today’s post-COVID audience.

But how are small ensembles managing to thrive in what may be perceived as a now crowded market? What challenges do they face and how are they making a difference to the overall musical ecology in post-COVID Australia?

The Flinders Quartet

Based in Melbourne, the Flinders Quartet is an established and highly regarded string quartet, which started life 23 years ago and still boasts two original members. The Quartet’s busy annual program has distinct pillars of activity with a concert subscription series in Melbourne at its core. Additionally, the Quartet has both a composer development and a regional mentoring program, plus an active touring program alongside regular recordings.

It has a strong and loyal supporter base while also receiving government funding at a local, state and federal level. It also has partnerships with foundations.

Artistic Director Zoe Knighton, also the founding cellist, tells ArtsHub: ‘My role as the Artistic Director is to curate all of our activity and really make sure that all of what we do connects, and that each of our activities infuses the other.’ She believes it’s these diverse programming strands that sets Flinders Quartet apart from others in the same space.

Knighton continues: ‘We take our role as a string quartet in Melbourne very seriously in terms of the role model for future ensembles. We create opportunities for composers to work with us in our development and commissioning programs and have premiered new works by living composers.’

She adds: ‘One thing that sets us apart is that we often start with a new work at the nucleus. We work backward from there to classical composers, rather than the other way around. We ask ourselves how can we make what we do relevant in 21st century Australia? That underpins a lot of our creative decisions.’

Carefully considering the Quartet’s contribution to the overall ecology of the sector, she says: ‘We think holistically about how we can best serve Australia, about the composers we program, the works we record and the musicians we mentor – always with a view to the layers of music-making to produce the highest possible artistic standards and integrity.’

Knighton concludes that building audiences is a key issue, but adds: ‘One of my biggest challenges is having so many different ideas, so much great music to play and not enough time to do it all.’

Ensemble Q

Co-Artistic Directors, Trish and Paul Dean, are the brains behind Ensemble Q, which was created in 2017. The Ensemble looks to provide the highest quality of programming and performance standards, while Trish Dean says: ‘Our vision is to play beautiful music to nice people, and create opportunities for audiences, musicians and students.’

Ensemble Q has 12 highly-qualified players, making it an unusual and unique ensemble in Australia, and giving it an important point of difference to other chamber music groups. Dean tells ArtsHub, ‘We are a large ensemble that are used to playing with each other. We are like a super ensemble, because we can be a piano trio or a string quartet or a wind quintet, whatever we choose to be. So, we can present a much more diverse repertoire in the one concert, which audiences seem to love. Plus, we have amazingly high-level players.’

She continues: ‘We like to program a concert with a theme or a story, each piece linked to the other, giving it a reason for being included. At the same time, we like to involve as many of our players as possible, featuring the diversity of the ensembles.

‘Audiences tell us they like our approach and feel our programming is a highlight. We mix our programs so that there is enough dessert in there to be able to add some unusual entrée items.’

Ensemble Q the Concert Hall, QPAC. Photo: Darren Thomas.

Last year, the Ensemble became Company-in-Residence at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), a positive move allowing it to perform its concert series in the Concert Hall in reverse mode, and having all the benefits of technical and marketing support.

Dean says: ‘Incredible support from the industry and audiences alike has enabled us to create work and to build on being part of the cultural fabric of Brisbane, contributing to the musical ecology here.’

The Ensemble’s challenges are not artistic, nor in attracting audiences, but in scheduling around incredibly busy people, says Dean. It also has no plans to grow.

‘To be honest we are actually very, very content with where and who we are. If we became much bigger, we would change who we are. We just want to continue doing what we are doing and producing amazing programs and concerts,’ she concludes.

The Orava Quartet

Founded in 2007, Orava Quartet is gradually becoming one of Australia’s pre-eminent string quartets, performing all over the country at major festivals and in concert, as well as having an impressive list of international tours. Despite the abundance of small ensembles, Orava has carved out a distinctive niche for itself and has been actively growing its audience base across the country, while being reliant on sponsors and donors for touring and recording opportunities.

‘Orava prides itself on our unique sound and fresh approach to music-making,’ a Quartet spokesperson tells ArtsHub. ‘We work intensively on things – technical, musical and artistic – until we agree on how that part of the music should sound. We encourage each other to take musical risks and explore the limits of tonal colour within the string quartet medium. As a quartet, we have been playing together in this same line-up for over 12 years, have lived and toured extensively together and are committed to continuing together.’

Orava is in the unique position of being the Quartet-in-Residence with Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra. This has allowed the group over the past nine years to play as part of a larger ensemble and was pivotal in its decision to be based in Brisbane.

The Orava spokesperson says: ‘Artistic direction for us is a fine balance of three primary factors: something for the audience, something for the presenter or box office and something for us. Ideally, the repertoire ticks boxes across those three categories.’

Its vision for the future is to continue to perform throughout Australia and to expand its international presence. The spokesperson says: ‘We place significant value on championing Australian music, through touring and the premiering of new works, and place great value on presenting Australian music to the broader international community.’

Aaron Brown’s Early Modern

Aaron Brown’s Early Modern is an exciting new group of multi-talented musicians offering a unique blend of music. A natural outgrowth of Brown’s work as a composer and performer, the group is less than a year old, but is already attracting attention in his home town of Brisbane. Brown has spent 20 years in the early music, medieval and baroque space, composing for historical instruments with a focus on improvisation.

The quartet includes Brown on baroque violin and rebec (a type of medieval fiddle), a string player on oud and historical lutes, plus percussionist and bass. Initiated as a vehicle to showcase Brown’s own compositions and improvisations, the group has collaborated with more established musicians on programs including jazz fusion and various non-Western traditions.

Brown tells ArtsHub: ‘Musically, I am aiming to fill a niche at the intersection of early music and improvised traditions, including jazz, and traditional music from elsewhere in the world. We have just embarked on this journey, but so far feedback has been excellent and audiences seem to respond well to what we are doing.’

Aaron Brown. Photo: Anne Zahalka.

As such a new group, challenges include funding, building an audience, administrative support and marketing. Brown says: ‘It’s really only me and a small number of people who are driving this at present. In time I hope to build a larger infrastructure. But we are building partnerships and I am optimistic about the future.’

He believes that his style of music and instrumentation contributes positively to the current musical landscape and says: ‘I think the combination of new music for old instruments, the central role of improvisation and drawing on non-Western and early music traditions does offer something new.’

Additionally, he says: ‘There is a recording in the pipeline and I am in the process of organising some exciting collaborations and tours for next year. My main ambition at this point is to get the word out and increase our presence on the performance circuit.’

And in conclusion…

All four ensembles are committed to delivering the best quality of music and performance they can to their audiences and have found or are finding their niche.

Roland Peelman, current Artistic Director of the Canberra International Music Festival, who has programmed many small ensembles, explains why audiences come: ‘Chamber music represents some of the deepest and most thoughtful musical expression that we have culturally. It is enjoyed today because people will always want to get together in small intimate circles and enjoy that kind of musical expression.’