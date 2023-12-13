Does this new sculpture change how we publicly memorialise war?

Warning: the following story discusses suicide.

Looking back on 2023, unfortunately, it feels like a year shaped by armed conflicts across the world, where war has not been a marginalised story, nor a distant memory.

But when it comes to art and art history, the subject of war has never been far from artists’ minds.

For centuries, artists have made a point of showing us the undersides of war and its consequences. Francisco Goya’s Disasters of War series painted during Napoleon’s occupation of Spain in the early 19th century is a good example. Otto Dix lithographs showing the realities of the World War I trenches is another, and Picasso’s Guernica made in response to a dark and brutal moment during the Spanish Civil war, endures as a universal statement about war’s horrors.

Now, in a noteworthy first, it is not just an artist, but a national institution that has chosen to acknowledge some of the more difficult, and often silenced, aspects of war in a new major art commission.

Rather than memorialising wartime struggles as aspects of our past, a new permanent sculptural work by Australian artist Alex Seton is currently being installed in the Sculpture Garden at the Australian War Memorial (AWM). The work places these torments more firmly in the present day, and suggests there are emotional and physical battles that are ever-present in the lives of many ex-servicemen and women and their families as part of their post-service, civilian realities.

For every drop shed in anguish

For Every Drop Shed in Anguish (2023) is a quietly powerful piece that comprises 18 unique and “imperfect” marble droplets – some of which weigh up to three tonnes. These beautifully curved, weighty forms will stand in an area of the Australian War Memorial’s Sculpture Garden in perpetuity as a space for current and former servicemen and women and their families, as well as the wider Australian public, to visit for peaceful reflection.

As Australian War Memorial Senior Curator of Art Anthea Gunn explains, the project was initiated via sustained consultations with Australian war veterans and their families who had been calling on the War Memorial to better recognise their ongoing daily sufferings as a result of their service in active combat.

‘A committee of veterans and veterans’ family members was formed in 2019 and, as part of our conversations with them, they said they wanted a work to recognise the people who come home from war, and who suffer as a result of their service – whether that be in peace time or in war, and whether they suffer physically or mentally,’ Gunn tells ArtsHub.

As a result, Gunn believes Seton’s sculpture marks a new and different way of recognising the true cost of service.

‘Instead of a traditional heroic sculpture, this is a contemporary abstract form that creates a place for people to engage through art with the lived experience of service,’ she says. ‘It aligns with the historic purpose of the Memorial in remembering those who have died, but it also acknowledges the ongoing suffering that can happen as a result of war.’

Adding weight to Australian veterans’ calls for change through art

For the work’s creator Seton, the commission has been an important way for him to honour the sentiments expressed during the many conversations he has had with Australian veterans and their families over the years.

Seton is no stranger to using politics and war as subjects. One of his previous major works, entitled As Of Today (2011 – 2014), is a powerful statement on lives lost in active combat, and reflects on how we choose to remember our fallen servicemen and women.

With a deceptively delicate design, the work comprises 41 small folded sculptures that Seton has expertly crafted from marble stone. Originally exhibited in 2011 at Jan Murphy Gallery as a series of 23 flags, the work was later acquired by the Australian War Memorial, which asked the artist to expand the series to include a total of 41 flags to match the total number of Australian servicemen who died during the Afghanistan war.

Seton says his interest in how we memorialise war has led him to connect with numerous Australian war veterans and their families, which, in turn, has led him to certain realisations about how Australia has traditionally paid homage to soldiers’ contributions and experiences.

‘The conversations I’ve had with veterans over the years have made me see that there are elements of their service which are not readily acknowledged in the monuments we have traditionally dedicated to them,’ Seton explains.

‘As one father of a veteran said to me, “The Australian War Memorial has all of these historical monuments, but there are few that talk about those [veterans] who are still living”.

‘Several parents of soldiers who died in the war in Afghanistan have also said to me that while their own sons are gone, their mates who have come home are still really struggling,’ he continues.

‘So, there needs to be a turning of the tide to acknowledge that ongoing suffering in the present.’

In this regard, Seton points to the work by advocates such as Karen Bird – mother of the late Australian soldier Jesse Bird, who took his own life in 2017 after years of suffering from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) – as important in creating this change.

‘I think Karen’s work has helped shift government perceptions around the effects of war, and has led to more veterans and their families feeling like they can speak about their struggles and be heard,’ Seton say. ‘There are so many families hurting.’

He continues, ‘For Every Drop Shed in Anguish speaks to this sense of change in the public conversation because it’s a work that is not only about individuals’ ongoing sufferings – it’s also about the knock-on effects to the community, for veterans and for those around them who care for them.’

Setting a new tone for public art commemorations of war?

For ]Gunn, For Every Drop Shed in Anguish is a landmark moment for her national institution in how it publicly recognises the experiences of war service and its ongoing consequences ­– especially in recognition of the role played by veterans’ families and their wider support networks.

The curator points out, however, that the AWM’s latest sculpture commission is not the first work the Memorial has acquired that reframes traditional notions of how we memorialise war, including those we choose to remember.

As Gunn explains, ‘If you look at For our Country byDaniel Boyd and Edition Office, which also sits in our Sculpture Garden, and which we commissioned in 2017, that work looks at Indigenous service. So I think you can see a similar approach taken by both of these contemporary artists in that they are actively reframing ideas of service through sculpture.

‘I should also say that they are both completely different works,’ she adds. ‘So there is going to be a fascinating conversation that will happen between both works when they are experienced by the public in dialogue with each other.’

Though Gunn says what has been unique to the AWM’s most recent sculptural commission, is that this one has involved unprecedented levels of engagement from veterans and their families who have come forward to share some of their most difficult experiences.

‘The contributions of people like Karen Bird, and people like Pennie Looker, who is a veteran with a very difficult story of what’s happened to her physically and mentally since her service, as well as people like Pat McCabe who is the President of TPI Federation (the Terminally and Permanently Incapacitated Federation – there is an incredible level of lived experience represented there,’ Gunn observes.

‘And I think what it has taken for those people to bring those experiences to a government organisation and advocate for them to be represented at the War Memorial, and then work with us and with an artist so that the whole community can feel some of that representation and recognition that has been missing – that’s huge,’ she continues.

‘So I think that process of us working with these veterans and their families in this way has been different from what we have done in the past, and this is another very important landmark aspect of this project.’

Every Drop Shed in Anguish will be officially launched to the public at the Australian War Memorial on Thursday 22 February 2024.

If you or someone you know needs help, support is available at Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. If you are an Australian veteran or family of a veteran, you can also call Open Arms, Veterans & Veterans Families Counselling Service, on 1800 011 046.