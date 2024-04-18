News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Nina Sanadze, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia

A succinct but multilayered survey of an artist who challenges history and perception.
18 Apr 2024
Celina Lei
'Nina Sanadze', installation view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia'. Photo: ArtsHub. In a gallery space with grey walls and tiled floors there are several large installations, including anti-terror barriers that appear like concrete spheres and rectangular blocks, scatters of monuments and sculptures.

Visual Arts

‘Nina Sanadze’, installation view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia’. Photo: ArtsHub.

Share Icon

Nina Sanadze is a succinct, yet impactful, survey of the Soviet-born Melbourne-based artist by curator of Contemporary Art NGV, Amrita Kirpalani.

It consists of six large-scale installations that occupy one of The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia’s level three gallery spaces, and begins as soon as visitors approach the exhibition’s entrance.

Monuments and Movements (2019) guards the doorway with steel silhouettes that reference imperial sculptures, casting a literal shadow on the rest of what visitors are to encounter. Simultaneously, Sanadze purposefully challenges the authoritative stance of these monuments by replicating only their bare skeletons and placing them on wheels.

This interplay of gravitas and humour threads throughout the show. A visual parallel can be made with Head Under the Bed (2023), featuring what Sanadze calls ‘a minimalist depiction of a bed, a side table, two shelves and a window’ with steel, and a recreated marble head of Russian emperor, Alexander II, casually strewn on the side.

Sanadze offers a piece of personal history for the work, which was inspired by an actual event during her stay in Georgia with the family of Georgian sculptor, Valentin Topuridze. In Head Under the Bed, what was once worshipped as part of a public monument has now been reduced to intimate domesticity, appearing even comical in the accompanying photograph of the family room where it was rediscovered by the artist. The installation itself is intentionally located in a partly hidden space, prompting visitors to discover and slowly make sense of what is presented before them. Even those unfamiliar with Soviet history will pick up on the juxtaposition, and the kind of ideology it dismantles.

The artist further interrogates this sense of “things may not be as they appear” in Bollard City (2018), which together with Apotheosis (2021), forms a strong visual impression at the very beginning of the exhibition.

Bollards and barriers that seem weighted and dignified are in fact constructs of lightweight, recycled materials such as cardboard and polystyrene. And yet they nonetheless pose as barriers to our mobility and, in some instances, ignite dreadful memories of anti-terror barriers around the world – objects so much a part of everyday life in major cities now that our eyes have learned to ignore them and our bodies navigate them on autopilot. Inside a gallery context, Sanadze cranks up our awareness to investigate and question the trade-off between public safety and personal freedom.

Deeper into the gallery, visitors will come across Call to Peace, Anatomy of the Dream (2023), where different iterations of Topuridze’s recreation of The Winged Victory of Samothrace are captured in varying states of completion, before finally arriving at Hana and Child (2023).

As much as Hana and Child is a sculptural installation, it is also an archive of emotions and mark-making, with hundreds of clay figures shaped with visible imprints of the hand that simultaneously speak to care, love, hope, despair and protection.

Nina Sanadze, 'Hana and child', 2023. Installation view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia. Photo: ArtsHub. Crude clay figures abstractly depicting a mother hovering over a child are displayed en mass on a reflective surface.
Nina Sanadze, ‘Hana and Child’, 2023. Installation view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia. Photo: ArtsHub.

The piece was inspired by the Ivanhorod Einsatzgruppen photograph captured during WWII, depicting the murder of Jewish civilians in Ivanhorod, Ukraine where a mother clings to her child, and nearby, a soldier aims with his rifle.

The exhibition didactic informs viewers that Ivanhorod is ‘a town less than 50 kilometres from where the artist’s maternal great-grandmother, Hana, along with three of her children, was murdered by the Nazis’. Light is cast on the installation, so that the shadow of each sculpture is reflected onto the ceiling – like little floating ghosts they hover, waiting for justice, or even sympathy.

It’s an arresting ending to the exhibition despite the bleakness of its subject, and the state of the world referred to by the artist since work on the exhibition began in August 2023.

Read: Exhibition review: Dreamscape, Off the Kerb gallery

Sanadze’s sculptures and installations have been regularly spotted in group shows and prize exhibitions in the past few years, but to see them accumulated on this scale takes the experience to another level. It’s a generous show for both the artist and its viewers that encourages thoughtfulness, connection and contemplation.

Nina Sanadze is on view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia until 4 August; free entry.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
White Night returns to Ballarat. Photo: Supplied. Floral projections cast onto a building during the night, featuring vintage portraits that have flowers as eyes. A crowd gathers outside.
News

Limited-time projections to cast city into the unexpected

White Night returns to Ballarat for the first time since 2019, offering a night of free activities.

ArtsHub
Exterior view of gallery at dusk. Pinnacles
Features

Finding agency over paternalism for regional galleries

ArtsHub speaks with Holly Arden about the challenges of running a gallery in Far North Queensland, tourism and notions of…

Gina Fairley
Bundanon Artist in Residence program open for applications. Image: 2023 Bundanon resident, Yandell Walton, 'Portrait Bundanon', 2023. Photo: Jodie Whalen. A woman with blond hair in a dark and slightly creepy outdoor landscape, holding a green light to her face.
News

Opportunities and awards

NGA announces Sculpture Garden Design Competition, plus winners of QMusic scholarships, finalists of ABR Calibre Essay Prize, and more!

Celina Lei
image is a plate with images of birds on it. Dreamscape, Off the Kerb gallery
Reviews

Exhibition review: Dreamscape, Off the Kerb gallery

Iconic Melbourne art gallery celebrates turning 17 with a characteristically high-quality collection of local art

Ash Brom
Sea, Salt and Silk. Image is an Arctic shoreline with a silhouette of a woman carrying a Perspex sheet.
Reviews

Multimedia review: Sea, Salt and Silk, Abbotsford Convent

An immersive event combining live sound, video and participatory installations with works using paper and salt.

Mem Capp
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login