Does Dancing with the Stars help or harm the local dance scene?

Since its debut in October 2004 on Seven Network, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Australia has become one of the nation’s most enduring reality‑TV franchises. Now in its 22nd season, it continues to attract nearly a million viewers weekly. Its mix of celebrity glamour, choreographed routines, and competitive stakes brings dance to living rooms nationwide, but what does this visibility mean for Australian dance as an art form?

Is Dancing with the Stars a gateway for audiences?

Proponents argue that TV exposure is a gateway: ballroom, Latin and jazz styles gain profile, inspiring social dance classes or viewers to explore local studios. Ausdance notes that TV shows like DWTS and So You Think You Can Dance help establish a foundation for lifelong participation in dance as a healthy physical and creative activity.

But critics say the show simplifies technique for entertainment, compresses training into TV‑friendly narratives, and prioritises flash over finesse. For many viewers, high‑dramatic lifts and quick edits can misrepresent what professional dancing truly involves. Indeed, So You Think You Can Dance Australia has drawn commentary that its emphasis on tricks and spectacle “compromises dance as a performance art”.

The reality of training: quick prep versus deep artistry

Stars have described the DWTS rehearsal process as intense. Contestants often train six hours per day, six days a week, over five weeks – a crash course in routines professional dancers train for years to perfect. But while celebrities gain physical fitness and basic technique, the illusion of mastery can overshadow the sustained artistry of professional companies.

Dancing With The Stars relies on stunt moves and flashy choreography to wow a television audience.

Funding, fame and cultural context

In a country where public funding for dance (particularly contemporary and First Nations work) is limited, Dancing With the Stars provides mainstream attention. However, some argue that this visibility is narrowly focused. Contemporary dance continues to operate in precarious conditions as part of Australia’s broader creative industries, and remains under‑resourced compared to what’s shown on TV.

While DWTS provides great exposure for individual professional dancers and sometimes prompts new students to enrol in ballroom studios, it doesn’t translate into institutional investment in dance education or support for emerging choreographers. In contrast, other nations’ broadcasts – like Strictly Come Dancing in the UK or So You Think You Can Dance in the US – often coexist with stronger support networks for live art dance.

Diversity and representation on screen

Dancing with the Stars Australia hosts a relatively narrow range of dance styles: ballroom, Latin, occasionally jazz or contemporary. It doesn’t typically engage with First Nations dance traditions or community dance forms. Australia’s dance scene is richly diverse – featuring Indigenous ceremonial traditions, classical ballet, contemporary ensembles, hip‑hop, bush dance and new vogue – yet that breadth is rarely reflected.

Despite occasional representation by contestants of diverse backgrounds, the show largely stays within glitzy Western styles, leaving little room for deeper cultural storytelling or accessibility.

What about professional dancers?

For the professional partners on DWTS, many with roots in international touring or affiliations like Strictly, the show is a platform. They gain visibility and sometimes produce touring live shows or workshops. But for Australian dance companies outside the DWTS ecosystem, the benefits are marginal. The Australian Dance Awards, administered by Ausdance National, continues to recognise excellence in professional dance, choreography, teaching and writing, but this award circuit remains largely disconnected from the reality‑TV sphere

Dancing with the Stars wants to sit outside the local landscape

Dancing with the Stars Australia undeniably raises public visibility for dance, especially ballroom and Latin forms. It can inspire amateurs to try something new. However, the show rarely reflects the depth of training, diversity of styles, or cultural nuance.

It offers stardom for individuals, but little systemic benefit for the broader dance ecosystem, particularly contemporary and Indigenous sectors. For dance to flourish beyond prime time, visibility must be coupled with deeper investment: studio funding, choreographic platforms, arts education and inclusive programming on TV.

Dancing With The Stars may be a shining spotlight, but real dance needs more than glare.



Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.