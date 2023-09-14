Delivering vision: politicians versus an actor

In all good conferences, a smattering of inspiring keynotes peppers the program. But how do you get the balance right? And is there a responsibility to land a memorable punch with those keynotes, such as the announcement of breaking news or funding wins, or should you simply offer a rousing speech certain to inspire and lead the room forward?

At the recent Artlands 2023 gathering in Canberra (6-8 September) – marking the 80th anniversary of the peak arts organisation – no less than three politicians were in the room: Special Envoy for the Arts, Susan Templeman, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young and Shadow Minister for the Arts, Paul Fletcher MP. Templeman and Hanson-Young both presented speeches.

They were paired with actor and producer Marta Dusseldorp. All grounded their vision on how to get things right by starting with place. Speaking first, Templeman recalled that growing up outside of the city, it was her family of musicians that instilled in her the idea that she ‘had as much right to access the arts as residents of a big city’.

This perspective was shared by Senator Hanson-Young who said that growing up in the bush, as a kid who was not good at sport, ‘you were thought of as the weird kid’.

‘For me, being in a small rural town, the arts were so important,’ said Hanson-Young, adding that it was the arts that allowed her to find mentors and to understand the power of storytelling.

Those pathways are important, but for many in the room living regionally, they already know the benefits of regional arts. So how do you inspire a knowing audience?

Templeman spoke of how inspiration and action need to coincide. She said she has witnessed recent shifts in Parliament: ‘We now have more MPs, of all political persuasions, speaking about the arts in our Parliament. I was thinking back to the six years before we were in government. Very rarely did I hear MPs, other than me and my colleagues here, talking about the arts. And we’ve worked really hard to shift that model of behaviour – to talk about the arts as we would talk about our sporting champions, and the people that get Orders of Australia.

‘We have had more people talking about the arts in the last 12 months than in any time that I’ve had in Parliament,’ said Templeman.

City girl actor Marta Dusseldorp, describing the gift that regional Australia can offer creatives, said vision was found in the doing now, not in nostalgia or the Houses of Parliament. A producer and co-Founder (with husband Ben Winspear) of Archipelago Productions in Hobart, Dusseldorp turned 50 earlier this year, and moved to Tasmania back in 2019. ‘[I was] terrified,’ she said, ‘worried that I would become obsolete, my career would stop and my phone wouldn’t work.’

She continued, ‘I feared that my collaborations and friendships would fade, and then I would just simply disappear. Also, city people [kept asking], “Are you retiring? What will you do? Who will you be without this city?”’

While COVID escalated that sense of isolation in the regions, it also allowed her to flourish, she said. ‘It took me a while to calm down, to stop and listen.’ She learned that getting regional arts right was about investing – not only financially – but also personally, by committing to a particular place.

‘Pathways and friendships came alive in less than six years. Outcomes are shows have sold out, we found ongoing partners, we grew. And what was revealed to me was this sourdough way of living would be the antidote to feeling I was rushing towards a cliff,’ she said. ‘And, indeed, the thing that I was terrified of happening? The absolute opposite happened. I can say, with total confidence, we would never have created Archipelago in a city; it just wouldn’t have happened.’

Funding futures in regional arts

Part of being inspired is receiving affirmation that you are on the right track, or given permission to dare to follow the creative dream.

Templeman said: ‘The cultural expression that arises from around the country is extraordinarily diverse, which you already know. But what I see in common is a desire that regional communities be supported to tell their own stories on their own terms, and share them with the rest of the country. I have clearly heard the message that towns and communities want to be more than just touring destinations for work travelling from cities.’

She continued: ‘Now I’m seeing that MPs are recognising the tangible positive contribution of arts and culture to health, education and the environment, and we want that message to keep spreading. We want them to recognise that regional arts invigorates regional economies and supports local jobs, encourages cultural tourism and helps improve the quality of life in regional areas.’

This was a point picked up on by Hanson-Young. ‘It is so wonderful to be in discussion with government and other politicians and community leaders, and at the moment talking and finding answers is topical. We can’t let that go,’ she said.

‘We need your voice to make sure that those expectations are met,’ she told the conference attendees.

‘Creating recently, it feels like there’s no time to lose. It makes you feel safe enough to dare, but it also drives you to get it out into the rest of the world,’ added Dusseldorp. ’I believe all of us working in Lutruwita understand the key of creating an existence in a regional space, and we believe it gives our creations a distinctive laser-like focus and desire to rise from the shadows and speak directly to our audiences. It’s transformative.’

As may be expected of a politician in the room, Templeman did deliver the numbers and promises in her speech.

‘You will hear us talking about a place for every story, and a story for every place,’ she said, referring to the Albanese Government’s commitment. ‘That’s why we have included an increase to the Regional Arts Fund of $8.5 million over four years. This ongoing increase will provide, we hope, stability and opportunity to artists and arts organisations who’ve shown extraordinary resilience.

‘The people who know best what works for the regions are people from the regions themselves. And that’s why the expanded Regional Arts Fund is an essential feature of our funding, but so too, is continuing to listen to you… We want you to have even more opportunities for creativity with a bigger pool of funding.’

Templeman spoke of the reframing of the Australia Council as Creative Australia. ‘The centrepiece of Revive is the establishment of Creative Australia,’ she said.. To realise its revised ambition, an additional $199 million in funding over four years is being provided to Creative Australia,’ she said, adding that regional funding is embedded within that new vision.

‘I’ve been pleased to see the Australian Council’s investment in regional Australia has been steadily increasing over time, rising to $22.6 million last financial year… Like you, we want to ensure that all Australians, regardless of postcode, can enjoy and participate in the arts, culture and creativity.’

The other consideration when it comes to that funding involves who gets the money. Or asks for it. Dusseldorp spoke of being daring when asking for the dollars. But, for her, that daring resulted in the production of a television series, Bay of Fires, on the remote West Coast of Tasmania, embedding 150 cast and crew to live, work and play in that remote wilderness for 16 weeks.

‘Why did I do that? Why did I create a regional grant of $500,000 with the Tasmanian Government? Because I understood no television audience domestically or overseas would have really seen it, or known it, because it’s not particularly on the tourist map.’

The show has been watched by over two million Australians. It’s the biggest show the ABC has had in years, and it’s been sold overseas. ‘And why have those viewers stayed week after week, episode after episode? I believe it’s because it introduces a region perhaps that they didn’t even know existed, a place that they wish that they could live, and it’s about the people who live there,’ said Dusseldorp.

This goes back to what Hanson-Young said regarding the capacity of the arts to boost pride and bolster mental health. Speaking from the heart, she described her parents’ community that had been devastated by bush fires. ‘People suffer from PTSD. They’re nervous. One of the best projects that has helped this town is the community arts projects, which have allowed them to tell their own story and to deal with those feelings of loss and trauma. It gives them an opportunity to speak about the issue in a way that helps them feel connected… So, yes, we need to invest in art.

‘There is an amazing platform now through Revive, but the expectations are really high. We are watching. And we’re going to hold to account the promises that have been made,’ added Hanson-Young.

‘We know that in regional areas when money is spent on art, it has a huge compounding impact. It’s not like a plaque placed under a statue that no one actually knows. It’s an investment in the community,’ she concluded.

Dusseldorp also returned to basic metrics for her conclusion. ‘Sometimes the simplest things need to be said over and over again. Because clichés are clichés for a reason. And maybe we rely on them. Everyone here tonight knows, as humans, for some reason, we are driven to come together to make our country a better place to live in. And we also strive to leave this Earth a better place than we found it for our children. Being humble and being invisible is a superpower. The blank page is our blade. I often hear people say “why?” And I proudly say, “why not?” If we only say “why?” nothing will change. But if we say “why not?”, it’s a 50/50 chance we may learn more than we know. We may grow.

‘How I reflect on it all, is that without moving to regional Australia, I would still be wasting my creativity looking for a parking spot in Paddington,’ she said, encouraging everyone to ask “why?” more often.

The Artlands 2023 conference was presented by Regional Arts Australia, in Canberra over 6-8 September 2023.