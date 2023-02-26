Déjà vu: Robert Leonard on returning to Brisbane’s IMA

After an international search, and a few months during which the director role has been left in limbo, Robert Leonard has been announced as taking up the top job at Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Art (IMA).

But if you’re having ‘a déjà vu moment’ at this news, you’re not alone. Leonard was Director at the organisation from 2005-2013. Just shy of a decade later, he is returning to the independent arts organisation to lead it into its next chapter.

IMA Chair Rachel Crowley says that Leonard’s previous tenure is ‘well recognised as one of the IMA’s most exciting and innovative periods’, adding that he is ‘undoubtably one of the most experienced and respected curators, and small to medium sector directors, working in this part of the world today’.

ArtsHub catches up with Leonard to pose the pressing questions on everyone’s mind: why leave then, and why return now?

Of the ‘second spin’, he says: ‘I have no intention of repeating myself. The IMA has changed, the discussion has changed, I’ve changed. I’m looking forward to seeing how I can contribute to this new moment.

‘I’m proud of the work I did the first time around, but expectations based on my past tenure may be a distraction,’ Leonard tells ArtsHub. ‘Even if my title is the same, it’s a very different job.’

‘First time round, I approached the IMA as a curator-director job, as a platform to make shows, to write, to publish. Now I see it more as a director-director job. First and foremost, I want to build audience and capacity,’ he continues.

Regarding his departure in 2013, he says he was ready for a change. ‘I had maintained my connections with New Zealand and had been headhunted for the Chief Curator job at City Gallery Wellington. I was attracted by the opportunity to do shows that drew on my interests in New Zealand art and art history, and to work with a museum with a larger, broader audience. But it was hard to leave Brisbane.’

In an earlier interview he told Virginia Were: ‘Eight years was probably one too many in the job. It was time for a change. As a curator, it’s good to move around,’ adding, ‘I loved my time in Australia, but my expertise is in New Zealand art, and I couldn’t make much use of it there. I wanted to put myself back into a situation where I could capitalise on my knowledge.’

What Leonard can offer

Modestly, Leonard says of his time as Chief Curator of City Gallery Wellington, ‘I made shows, I wrote, I engaged in a lot of collaborations.’ Testament to the depth of his knowledge, immediately after leaving IMA he was invited to curate Simon Denny’s presentation, Secret Power, for the New Zealand pavilion at the 2015 Venice Biennale, which Leonard describes as one of his great career highlights.

He adds that he always thought of IMA as ‘hugely influential’, but hungered for larger audiences.

‘At the IMA, a few thousand people would see [the exhibitions we presented], typical for an institution of our type. But, at City Gallery, many tens of thousands would see the same show, typical for an institution of its type. Watching people pour into the Simon Starling show in Wellington (a city a tenth the population of Brisbane) made me realise that IMA shows are not intrinsically so niche or difficult.

‘The difference in visitation is more due to the way people perceive the institution they are presented in, its branding, comms and marketing, positioning and viewer expectations. That made me wonder if it would be possible to make the IMA more public facing – to frame things differently, so that the IMA’s shows could reach as large an audience in Brisbane as they do outside Brisbane. What would this take?’

Time away has allowed Leonard that perspective, to hone those ideas.

Crowley adds that Leonard, ‘was keen to come back to the role, armed with another near decade’s worth of experience and a raft of new ideas’.

She says, ‘It is exciting for the contemporary arts community in our city, state and country… He will bring new vision and experience for the context the organisation operates in today.’

Engagement is the key to the IMA’s future

When asked if there’s one word that he believes will embody this next chapter at the IMA, Leonard says it’s ‘engagement’.

He continues: ‘While I arrived with the idea of making the IMA more public facing, I don’t have a preconceived plan. I’m going to take time to read the room, to look and listen to the local. I am working on a new curatorial structure, so I can bring a wider range of curatorial voices into the IMA.’

Arriving to a program set for the next year, Leonard says he is particularly excited about delivering a new Daniel Boyd project in September – Rainbow Serpent (version) – which will be presented by the IMA and Gropius Bau in association with the Brisbane Festival.

‘As the IMA turns 50, we should celebrate and embrace its past. The IMA emerged out of that experimental art moment in the mid 1970s, but it has also moved with the times. It has evolved, transformed – embracing new questions, new values – and it will continue to. I’m interested in how the experimental art spirit that gave birth to the IMA meets the current moment.

‘I like “idea” shows, think-piece shows, essay shows. I like shows that explore contradictions, that place works in counterpoint, that make us think,’ says Leonard of his plans for the future.

Prior to his earlier stint as IMA Director, Leonard held numerous positions in organisations in Aotearoa/New Zealand, including as Curator of Contemporary Art at Auckland Art Gallery and Director of Artspace, Auckland, as well as positions at Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and the National Art Gallery, Wellington.

He additionally curated New Zealand’s representation at the 2003 and 2015 Venice Biennales, the 2002 São Paulo Art Biennial and the 1999 Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art.

‘In my first time at the IMA, I worked a lot with New Zealand because I had the contacts; it was convenient. After me, Co-Directors Aileen Burns and Johan Lundh worked with their contacts in Europe and North America. Following them, Liz Nowell developed co-commissioning relationships with overseas institutions, like Gropius Bau in Berlin. I’d like to build on all these networks,’ he says.

Writing has always been a parallel activity to curating for Leonard. ‘[I] can’t remember a time when people didn’t complain of a “crisis in criticism”. Personally, I’m always awash with things to read. I can’t keep up,’ he says.

‘There are so many platforms and voices. There’s always great writing, but sometimes it’s hard to find. I think the big task is to better connect writers and readers, to enable that.’

Founded in 1975, the IMA is Australia’s oldest independent public art institution and has been at the centre of the Queensland arts ecology for 48 years.

On the departure of Michael Snelling in 2004 (after a decade as the IMA’s Director), David Broker acted in the position until 2005, when Leonard was first employed. He was followed by the Canadian-Swedish Co-Directors Burns and Lundh (the first duo in the organisation’s history) in January 2014, before Nowell took the reins from June 2019 to October 2022.

Samantha Jones and Tulleah Pearce have been serving as Co-Directors over the last few months, ahead of Leonard’s arrival.

Robert Leonard commenced in the role as Director at IMA this month. Entry to the IMA is always free.