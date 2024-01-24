Creative Australia funding shock results show a sector on the brink

In December, Creative Australia announced some recipients of its Four Year Investment for Organisations program for 2025 to 2028. The four-year funding represents the economic backbone of most small and medium-sized arts businesses nationwide. It can serve as a litmus test for the health of the country’s creative ecology overall.

While not all recipients have been announced, the publicly available data shows a creative nation exploding with growth, but suffering from volatility, inequality and the pressure to achieve more with less.

25 January 2024: ArtsHub originally published this article using publicly available information through the Creative Australia website. Creative Australia contacted ArtsHub with additional information and this article has now been updated accordingly.

Most organisations that received four years of funding in the previous round (2020-2024) and the most recent round (2025-2028) received a fund bump. However, there was a very high turnover of organisations, noting issues with sustainability across the sector.

Seventeen organisations that received Four Year Funding investment in the last round will not receive investment in the most recent round. Overall, more organisations are receiving investment than in the last round, with an additional $8.4 million expected to stretch across 45 more organisations than in the previous round.

Creative Australia says it will invest in 159 organisations. ‘The number is projected,’ says Andy Donovan, Director of Multi-Year Investment. Up to 14 delivery partners are still yet to be announced. ‘We are very much focusing on rebuilding the sector,’ Donovan told ArtsHub. ‘We are the first to acknowledge [there are] insufficient funds to go around.’

Despite a growth in the number of organisations funded, there were numerous cuts. Queensland funds appear to have received a significant cut from the previous round, but Creative Australia says it will receive a 14% increase in funds by the time all organisations are announced.

The funding that remains to be announced comes from a new Delivery Partners program and the Visual Arts, Craft and Design Framework (VACDF, still under the umbrella of VACS, Visual Arts and Craft Strategy, on Creative Australia’s website).

Competition makes for many losers in Creative Australia funding

Creative Australia confirmed with ArtsHub that it received 372 expressions of interest for the 2024 funding round. It said that 159 organisations had obtained funding, meaning over 200 organisations from the expressions of interest missed out.

These organisations include arts scene staples such as Metro Arts in Brisbane, Carriageworks in Sydney, La Mama Theatre and St Martin’s Youth Theatre in Melbourne and many more.

Literature saw the most significant boost, with substantial growth for the NT Writers Centre and The Red Room in Sydney. Ten literature organisations were also given new funding for less than $1 million each.

The Multi-Art Form category had a small drop from the last round. The Visual Arts category had a significant shake-up from many organisations realigning with the VADF. The Experimental and Emerging Arts category grew significantly.

The numbers so far paint a picture of intense volatility. For Visual Arts and the Multi-Art Form categories, there was extremely high turnover, with many organisations losing funding in those categories as new organisations gained it for the first time. Theatre is similarly unstable, with nine new organisations funded and seven unfunded from the previous round.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said: ‘This investment will enable more organisations to plan with longer-term certainty.’ The turnover numbers disagree with Collette’s statement, however, showing a long list of organisations that do not thrive beyond four years of funding. In Visual Arts, Theatre and the Multi-Art Form categories, in particular, sustainability is difficult.

Creative Australia slashes funds to Queensland

Victoria and New South Wales combined represent 51% of the country’s overall funding, relatively unchanged from previous years. Western Australia and South Australia are tied very closely for third place.

Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia all saw the most significant increases in funding from the previous round. The Northern Territory and Queensland did not fare as well, however. Creative Australia told ArtsHub there will be increases for the Northern Territory (by 19%) and Queensland (by 14%) once all partners are announced.

The numbers are entirely out of step with Australia’s population. Queensland is the third most populated, with 20% of Australia’s residents (representing just 11% of funds currently). The Northern Territory is Australia’s least populated, with less than 1% of the population (but 10% of funds currently).

Of course, this is a flawed measure. Creative Australia told ArtsHub: ‘The application rate form from Queensland … was lower than its share of the Australian population, which can impact the approval rate. NSW exhibited a similar pattern in this round.’

But still, it’s impossible to deny that not all Australians have equal access to arts and culture, and the peak funding body is not assisting in rebalancing access. ‘We acknowledge that the level of investment in Queensland is lower compared to some other jurisdictions,’ Creative Australia told ArtsHub.

For Queensland in particular, a state due to host the Olympic Games in under a decade, slashing the federal arts budget by a third for the next four years is substantial. Creative Australia has pointed out that eight new Queensland organisations received funding this round, including Inala Wangarra, Camerata, First Nations First Fashion and Design (FNFD), Australasian Dance Collective, The Farm on the Gold Coast, Flipside Circus, Just Us Theatre Ensemble and Vulcana Women’s Circus.

Sydney and Melbourne were the most awarded federal electorates for both rounds. Creative Australia’s offices are in the Sydney electorate. Concerns over the cultural bias towards the capitals of Sydney and Melbourne remain for artists working elsewhere in the country. Creative Australia told ArtsHub it selects industry advisers for application assessment from every state and territory in Australia.

Creative Australia told ArtsHub that further announcements on funding will be made by mid-year.

Correction: A previously published version of this article incorrectly stated that Griffin Theatre had lost its funding. Griffin Theatre is now part of the National Performing Arts Framework.