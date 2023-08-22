Creating a new Australian musical through a personal story filled with love and joy

A brand new Australian musical, Bananaland will see the light of day as part of the upcoming Brisbane Festival in a co-presentation with the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). It is the brainchild of talented husband and wife team, Keir Nuttall and Kate Miller-Heidke, who have jointly written the lyrics and music for this comedic music theatre work.

Nuttall wrote the book for Bananaland in early 2021, though the germ of the idea had been with him for a long time. He tells ArtsHub: ‘It was inspired by The Wiggles, though more accurately by the original band, The Cockroaches, who had Top Ten hits. Having a young child, we spent a lot of time watching The Wiggles and lots of other kids’ music, with its own peculiar, almost surreal performance world. We imagined what these people were like in real life as individuals, which became the genesis of the musical idea.’

He continues: ‘When the pandemic happened, and the music business sort of collapsed, we were left with some free time and I just started writing this piece. It’s got the shadow of that [COVID] era over it, but it’s basically a comedy and a celebration of people gathering together with an amusing slant on what makes live performance and music so special, what its role is and how the audience fits into that.’

Bringing the work to life

Miller-Heidke tells ArtsHub: ‘The similarities begin and end with The Cockroaches. In our case, Kitty Litter, the original band in our show, is a very angry, political, avant-garde, unintentionally hilarious group, based on the dissident Russian group, Pussy Riot. They think they’re extremely edgy and cool. But they’re actually terrible in a very entertaining way.’

Nuttall says: ‘There is a lot of stuff in this show based on our own personal experiences in the music industry and Kitty Litter probably has more in common with the kinds of bands I was playing with in the 90s, attracting no fans!’

The first person to read Nuttall’s book was their friend and colleague, illustrious theatre director Simon Phillips. He worked with Nuttall and Miller-Heidke on the enormously successful Muriel’s Wedding the Musical as well as engaging them to write new music for two Shakespeare plays that he directed.

Phillips tells ArtsHub: ‘I really valued the contributions of Keir and Kate on Muriel’s Wedding and, when Keir said he was writing his own original musical, I was very keen to offer support. One of the things that is quite amazing about them, as first-time musical theatre writers, is their capacity to turn a complex dramaturgical dilemma into a song. They have been marvellous in finding the right kind of musical voice for a character and turning a conversation into music.’

Keir Nuttall, Simon Phillips and Kate Miller-Heidke in rehearsals for ‘Bananaland’. Photo: Jeff Busby.

Phillips was impressed on reading the work and says: ‘It was drawn from a wealth of their personal experience, trying to speak their own truth, but at the same time being diverse. It’s about a lot of things in the world, other than just a struggling band. It’s social satire on very many levels and it’s been a really fun ride.’

He adds: ‘I have always been hugely appreciative of people who provide comedy, because I feel like it’s undervalued as a skill. And it’s so much harder to write than drama!’

Development and rehearsals

Once Phillips was on board, Nuttall and Miller-Heidke reached out to the Brisbane Festival, which had expressed interest in commissioning a work from them. Phillips says: ‘It was entirely supported and facilitated by the Brisbane Festival from the beginning, [which] took a great leap of trust in going with the writers. Along with QPAC, it has continued that support, through a number of workshops, drafts and development.’

Miller-Heidke adds: ‘It’s been two and half years in the making and our first workshop was two years ago. We’ve been lucky to have three two-week workshops with the full cast. And, obviously, those have been invaluable.’

The work is continually being revisited and reworked, however, which will continue until the opening. Phillips says: ‘It never stops happening. There are a number of rewrites after the final workshop, which means we are still missing material that’s brand new, that we’ve never heard in the mouths of the actors.

’It is a tribute to [Nuttal’s and Miller-Heidke’s] personalities that they will throw out anything at a moment’s notice. They’ll write three or four songs, but only one really cracks it. They are totally open and relatively egoless professionally in terms of that process.

‘I think what we have collectively is a shorthand, director to writer. Writers present almost immediately a range of skill sets and we all have great admiration for each other’s skill sets. I’m still just thrilled with what they come up with,’ Phillips adds.

Miller-Heidke says: ‘The great thrill for me of making theatre is just the magic of collaboration. It’s always different, it’s always surprising. There’s always something that comes out bigger and better than anything I could have imagined.’

The creative team and cast

Nuttall, Miller-Heidke and Phillips are the core creative team, and staging the premiere production in Brisbane was an opportunity to engage local creatives alongside cast members.

Miller-Heidke says: ‘Queensland has a plethora of people who are at the top of their game nationally. And I think a lot of people that are originally Queensland-based relish the opportunity to go back.’

Renowned Australian/US musician and conductor, James Dobinson, is the musical supervisor as well as orchestrator and arranger. Well-respected local artists include lighting designer, Ben Hughes, with sound design by Joy Weng and Terry McKibbin.

Phillips has been impressed by his first collaboration with local production and costume designer, Simone Romaniuk, and says: ‘It has been incredibly rewarding and I have really loved working with her. It’s not easy designing for musical theatre with different locations and so many issues to solve, but she’s been great.’

‘Bananaland’ by Keir Nuttall and Kate Miller-Heidke for the Brisbane Festival. Photo: Jo Duck.

The cast includes a few of the key artists who were in Muriel’s Wedding. Max McKenna, an enormously talented musical theatre performer, who played Muriel in the first season, was an obvious choice for the leading role of Ruby Semblance. Maxwell Simon plays the enigmatic and bizarre character of Ex, the roadie, while the ever-talented Dave Eastgate plays Ron Delbridge.

Phillips says he chose artists he knew and had mostly worked with previously, including Georgina Hopson, a graduate of the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University Music Theatre course, for the major role of Ruby’s older sister, Karen. The addition of Joe Kalou, playing the social media obsessed Seb Kale, was also a terrific choice.

Amber McMahon and Chris Ryan both play many roles and Miller-Heidke says: ‘They are pure delight. Their craft as actors is amazing. I hang off every word and they are just so funny. It’s really joyful watching them work.’

She continues: ‘It took us a long time to cast the show, because obviously everyone has to sing, dance and act. But they also have to be funny. And most of the cast have been with us since the first workshop, so they are deeply woven into the whole fabric of the piece.’

Next steps…

There has already been discussion around a potential future for Bananaland beyond the Brisbane Festival season, both interstate and potentially internationally. Given the calibre of the creative team, and the zany, irreverent nature of this musical theatre comedy, a future life seems a likely and welcome prospect.

What do they hope the audience will take away from this show? Miller-Heidke says: ‘I want people to laugh so hard that they’re in physical pain. And I want them to be moved. It’s a work of pure joy. We wanted to make something really accessible and appealing. And hilarious.’

Nuttall notes: ‘The actual plot is a nice lens to explore why people go to the performing arts and it does celebrate audiences.’

He adds: ‘There are definitely serious messages about the duty of care that adults have for children and that elders have to younger people in communities, to selfishness versus compromise. These things run through the whole work with the idea of trying to see the best in each other.’

Phillips says: ‘This show does not deliver the easy tropes of music theatre. It certainly doesn’t operate on immediate and simple emotional clichés. It is trying all the time to be edgy and cerebral and is emotionally difficult. You think you’re in a screwball comedy, which suddenly spirals into ambiguous parts of the characters that feel anything but joyful.’

Miller-Heidke has the last word: ‘Ultimately, we have to trust our vision. This show is pretty wacky. It has its own distinctive voice and it’s different to anything I’ve ever seen before.’

Bananaland will be performed as part of the Brisbane Festival at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre from 16 September to 1 October.