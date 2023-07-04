Commitment to community at the Brisbane Festival

Louise Bezzina is in her fourth year as Artistic Director of the Brisbane Festival and still demonstrates the same passion and commitment for her role as when she took over the Festival in 2020.

That year’s Festival went ahead despite the impact of COVID, albeit in a new, hyperlocal format and featuring works such as Socially Distanced Dance Club.

This gave Bezzina an opportunity to re-examine and redefine what the Festival should be and how it should respond to changing circumstances. She believes it is now stronger because of it.

She says: ‘My fourth Brisbane Festival program is driven by my bold Brisbane vision to create a festival for Brisbane – one that invites the international community to participate but, more importantly, shows the rest of the world how amazing this city is.

‘My commitment to Brisbane as a city and to the community, while offering new opportunities to local artists and companies, gives me an incredible amount of energy to continue and hopefully do great things,’ she adds.

Community and connection

Central to Bezzina’s vision and programming is her commitment to local communities with a large number of mainly outdoor, free events to encourage the broader community, not yet arts lovers, to enjoy activities and participate.

She says: ‘A strong sense of community and connection is embedded in the 2023 program, from deeply personal stories that invite human connection to moments of pure celebration and joy that unite the entire city.’

Integral to this vision is the Brisbane Serenades program, which started in 2020, offering a series of free mini-concerts across many suburbs. Bezzina explains: ‘It remains a key part of the Festival and has continued to evolve; this year it has the addition of a classical and fine music program in local parks. A wonderful and important way to connect with the broader community, it takes the Festival outside the central area.’

She adds: ‘Additionally, the closing night party and final Serenades concert will be a huge celebration in Victoria Park with 10,000 people performing 10,000 Kazoos, followed by 100 local drummers as part of a work called NOISE accompanied by the ensemble of Dance North.’

These events are part of a range of legacy projects that offer workshops and audience involvement, Bezzina tells ArtsHub. ‘This year, the Festival is building on the concept of participation and engagement working with neighbourhood and community centres around the city,’ she says. ‘It’s quite a rare thing in a festival to do this and it’s quite an unconventional style of programming, because it offers deep engagement with community and opportunities that would never normally happen in an international arts festival context.’

Additionally, Festival Garden at Southbank will remain a prominent feature, a centralised meeting place and hub for festival-goers, artists and audiences alike to gather, with circus and cabaret events staged in the Piazza.

‘Riverfire’ 2022. Image: Supplied by Brisbane Festival.

She adds: ‘Big events like Riverfire, which has been going for many years, are unique to our city and a Brisbane tradition that brings people together. I’m trying to find other ways to do this with new traditions and rituals that can also bring us together and be unique to our city.’

Additionally, being inclusive of racial and sexual diversity, current social issues and responding to a range of ages and interests, the Festival helps to broaden and galvanise different community sectors. Undercover Artist Festival, for example, is disability-led and runs in conjunction with Brisbane Festival.

Bezzina says: ‘The program comprises complex conversations and projects spanning gender identity, our climate crisis, sexual politics, family, race and Australia’s colonial legacy.’

Utilising new and interesting spaces, and decentralising the program, assists awareness and involvement. She says: ‘This year, Brisbane Festival productions are activating new and quintessentially Brisbane locations such as St John’s Cathedral, Chandler’s Sleeman Sports Complex, Victoria Park, South Bank, Northshore and the City Botanic Gardens, as well as highlighting the city’s world-class arts venues.’

Newly commissioned works

Commissions of new works are the lifeblood of any festival and Bezzina says: ‘I’m really proud of all the new work that we have been instrumental in commissioning and producing over the last four years.’ This year she will be presenting 19 world premieres, two Australian premieres and 11 Queensland premieres, consisting of an exceptionally high number of commissioned and self-produced works.

Salamander is this year’s major commission, a project that has been many years in the making and was delayed because of COVID. ‘It’s been a long journey,’ says Bezzina. ‘It’s an incredibly exciting project for us, a huge production that Brisbane Festival both commissioned and produced. It is a large-scale, site-specific dance work with two central sculptural installation pieces and will transform the banks of the Brisbane River at Northshore into a futuristic dream-like world.’

Created by internationally renowned choreographer and director, Maxine Doyle, and artist and designer, Es Devlin, the production includes many locally-based creatives alongside the dancers of Australian Dance Collective (ADC).

‘BANANALAND’. Image: Supplied by Brisbane Festival.



BANANALAND is another large-scale work that will premiere in the Festival. Composers Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, with director Simon Phillips, the team that created Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, have created this brand new musical comedy. Miller-Heidke says: ‘It has been exhilarating creating a completely new Australian musical from the ground up. With renowned director Simon Phillips at the helm, we have assembled a dream team of the most talented actors, musicians and designers. To be able to achieve this in our hometown of Brisbane has been particularly thrilling.’

After its sold-out season of Fourteen last year, shake & stir theatre co will also make a return to the festival, with the world premiere of Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas!

Engaging local artists

Supporting local artists and arts companies is a major tenet of Bezzina’s programming, helping to solidify her unique focus on the city while showing off the best of local talent.

This year she has commissioned work from, or engaged with, a number of key local arts companies that include Circa, Dance North, Australasian Dance Collective, Metro Arts, The Farm, Strut & Fret, shake & stir and The Little Red Company, as well as many individual artists and creatives. In total some 1400 Queensland-based artists and arts workers will be employed by the Festival.

She points out: ‘Many of the smaller companies we engage with do not receive ongoing funding. They are project-based, yet ambitious and have a deep commitment to their work. Without the support of the Brisbane Festival, which can often take more risks than other organisations, their work may never have been seen. It’s been an opportunity to really grow the profile of some of these companies.’

Read: Placing community at a festival’s heart while reaching for the stars

Additionally, she has been able to bring in major works with international creatives, such as Doyle and Devlin on Salamander, while engaging local artists to work them, which she describes as ‘a game-changer’. She adds: ‘This will accelerate [ADC’s] international profile in a way that only the Brisbane Festival could do.’

She adds: ‘It takes a lot of investment and energy to do this. It is easy to write a story about a big brand production that’s had critical acclaim somewhere else. This is not that project. This is not that program. It is completely built from the ground up, grassroots. It’s not as sexy as some of the other things, but it’s very important. And I think we’ll really see the legacy of this in a few years’ time for the Brisbane Festival.’

And finally…

Bezzina’s closing comments reflect on the influence of the Brisbane River. She tells ArtsHub: ‘To make a city festival unique is to really lean into the energy and personality of the city using its natural landscapes. So, the river is a key identifying mark, as is the Northshore at Hamilton, because of its location along the river. The Brisbane River offers a connection to the First People of this place and the telling and amplifying of those stories.’

Four years in, Bezzina says her work is not done: ‘There’s more money to be raised, more capacity to be built, more everything! But hopefully by the time I’ve finished my tenure, all of those big-ticket items will have been achieved.’

The Brisbane Festival runs across various Brisbane locations and venues from 1-23 September.