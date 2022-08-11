Colour safe art: Rosie Deacon and Ken Done

Taking its cue from the catwalk, Spring Collection is a cross-gallery exhibition that pairs Australian icon Ken Done (b. 1940) with multi-disciplinary artist Rosie Deacon (b. 1985).

While a generation apart, the two artists use colour as a vehicle for hooking their audiences. Done’s punchy, graphic images of Sydney took his brand internationally in the 80s and 90s – a signature of which was their high-chroma palette.

While stylistically very different – working across mixed media (largely textile based), performance, video and installation – Rosie Deacon equally turns to colour to engage audiences with sensory overload.

Both place the primary intent of their making as triggering joy. ‘If you can reach a wide audience that should not be frowned on,’ says Done, standing in the new exhibition at Ngununggula, the Southern Highlands Regional Art Gallery.

But colour and joy are not always perceived by art circle as markers for a top drawer practice – a view that is long overdue in its toppling.

‘Save Ken’

Opening Spring Collection, Director of Mosman Art Gallery, John Cheeseman, repeatedly used the phrase ‘Save Ken’, in an attempt to liberate his oeuvre from the preconceptions of commercialism.

Earlier, Done told ArtsHub: ‘My own gallery – I see no different from a chef owning a restaurant. We have been doing that for 40 year now and for me, even though I have had lots of exhibitions at regional galleries, I haven’t been part of the art scene; I’m a bit on the outside… people are a bit suspicious of me.’

He added in a video interview: ‘I have had to overcome a lot of early success in the sense that the early things people saw were very commercial things.’

While Done’s graphic simplicity and use of colour have been a catalyst for that commercialism and success, it is also a gateway to engaging audiences.

Speaking to his paintings in the show, he said: ‘In a sense you could say they are political pictures because if you think they are beautiful, then you understand the reef is beautiful, then you understand how important it is to look after that.’

Ngununggula is located in a very land-based internal country town, Bowral. Done’s vibrant pictures of the sea and Sydney may seem a world away, but as issues of climate impact consume our collective national psyche, Done’s baking beaches and vivid coral reefs teeming with fish life tick over into a new engagement that potentially pushes those commercial shackles into the background.

Rosie Deacon, detail of installation at Ngununggula, 2022. Photo Ashley Mackeviciu

Immersive quality of colour

Whether wall-based or a room-sized installation colour is the connective tissue across Deacon and Done’s work.

Director of Ngununggula Megan Monte said: ‘The way they see the world is very similar, while upon first look their works speak to colour, fashion, and tourism notions, they are underpinned by more serious matters of mortality, asking us to look beyond the playful surface.’

Done is relaxed in pointing out his influences of colourists Pierre Bonnard, Matisse and the gestures and lines of John Olsen.

‘An artists’ life is a progression of things you learn, things you been influenced by… in the end it is a very straight forward exercise – it is you and the painting,’ Done told ArtsHub.

Just as Done turns to colourists a generation passed, Deacon continues that legacy on from Done.

She said Done was, ‘one of my biggest inspirations. His iconic paintings, beach fashion and beer commercials have had a huge influence on my practice, and my MONA FOMA work FFS (Fashion Forest Seduction) was directly inspired by Ken’s 1985 Swan Lager Commercial.’

Co-joining the two artists in a central gallery is a recent collaboration with Australian fashion designers Romance Was Born (RWB), for the launch of their 2023 Resort Collection, DONE ZONE in Done’s Sydney gallery for the Afterpay Australia Fashion Week (May 2022).­

RWB designers Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales said: ‘We have wanted to work with Ken ever since we started the brand together, but for some reason had always thought it wouldn’t happen, he is such an icon…..but 15 years on, here we are!’

Deacon took her cue from Done’s painting Big MASK reef (2019),and turned it into a 3D stage set for the catwalk events, with a riot of be-sparkled, be-glittered bling. Both are strong signature works for each artist.

When asked, Deacon said her earliest memory of Done’s work was standing for a photo by Sydney Harbour with her brothers all wearing Ken’s T-shirts. She was around six.

It was echoed in an anecdote relayed by Cheeseman, who pointed out that the Curator of Australia’s representation at the Venice Biennale this year, Alexie Glass Kantor, said that growing up with a Ken Done quilt was inspiration that led her to a creative career.

The fashion thread continues in this exhibition in the final gallery, where Deacon’s 60 metre long necklace – I’m giving you everything, it’s a promise (BFF Necklace) – is draped over Ngununggula’s historical ceiling trusses and floor, nostalgic of 90s fashion play jewellery.

Rosie Deacon’s I’m giving you everything, it’s a promise (BFF Necklace), installation view Ngununggula, 2022. Photo ArtsHub.

It is paired with a pair of parrot earrings inspired by one of Done’s Arnott’s biscuit tins. Deacon has long been interested in how high and low art forms collide and the porous divisions between art, design and fashion.

Monte told ArtsHub: ‘That is the magical thing about working with Rosie Deacon; she likes you to be part of the process of making the work.’

It is not surprising that earlier this year, Deacon was commissioned to create a suite of koala sculptures to launch Sydney Opera House’s new Centre of Creativity. Five of those nine, human-scaled koalas are dotted around the gallery.

Deacon acknowledged that while colour is an undeniable gateway for creativity for kids to find their own voices, she added: ‘While I do get engaged a lot to do work for children, it is not at the forefront of my mind when I make things.’

She said that she is excited ‘to see kids come in and lose their minds’ when they see her work.

In some ways kids can feel like they are ‘stepping into a painting’ added Monte. People walk in and instantly smile, and that is important as a regional gallery – that our program is diverse.’

Spring Collection: Rosie Deacon and Ken Done is showing at Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regioinal Art Gallery (NSW), from 6 August – 9 October 2022.