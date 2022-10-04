Celebrating home-grown hero of Queensland theatre

Entrepreneur, theatre-maker, director and actor, Bryan Nason has played an enormous and pivotal role in creating Queensland’s theatre culture over the past 60 years. Captivated by the magic of theatre from a young age, Nason has dedicated his life to bringing joy to thousands throughout his long theatrical career.

Now in his 80s, Nason’s life’s work came to a close, as he packed up his rambling family home in Clayfield, full to the rafters with theatre memories and memorabilia.

With the move, his family faced the question of what to do with his vast collection of theatrical treasures. His sister, Robby Nason (and for many years a willing collaborator in his theatre projects), sought assistance from the Queensland Performing Arts Centre and its performing arts museum – the Tony Gould Gallery – offering to donate Bryan’s extraordinary body of work to the museum.

Nason’s rich archive of photographs, scripts, ephemera, programs, press clippings and films has been lovingly curated into a fascinating and informative exhibition of his life and times by Exhibitions Manager, Maria Cleary.

Chief Executive of QPAC, John Kotzas, told ArtsHub that the exhibition, ‘In the Company of Actors is a fitting celebration of Bryan’s singular talents and energy. The title reflects his philosophy on the making of successful and dynamic theatre works: actors are theatre makers, theatre is for everyone, and a true theatre company is a company of actors.’

Cleary continued: ‘Bryan is no longer making theatre, but I was keen to present his story in a way that honoured his remarkable contribution to the cultural life of countless Queenslanders in his lifetime, rather than posthumously.’

A local home-grown hero

An unsung local-grown hero of the Queensland theatre scene since the 1960s, Nason was always in love with theatre, famously saying: ‘I still carry and cherish a vivid childhood memory of the full crimson velvet curtain of the old Cremorne Theatre. I knew that truly magical things happened on the other side of it and that it would open at any moment.’

Kotzas, who was privileged as a young man to work with Nason in far north Queensland, called Nason a ‘giant’, adding that, ‘those of us who have played a part in creating today’s vibrant and thriving theatre culture in Queensland have done so because we stood on his shoulders.’

Inspired by his passion, charmed by his intellect, we gravitated to him and he transported us to a new world. John Kotzas, QPAC Chief Executive

He continued: ‘Bryan is not given the credit he deserves as being one of the strong, driving pioneers of what is now our contemporary theatre scene in Queensland. His early ambitions inspired a lot of people and were highly infectious. He was inspirational, a great teacher and entrepreneurial, understanding what it meant to engage audiences. He is without doubt a true hero.’

Bryan Nason, In the Company of Actors, at QPAC Brisbane. Photo: Maria Cleary.

In the company of actors

Creating an exhibition of a living person, with such a rich and varied collection of information to draw upon, clearly requires telling a great story with integrity, truth and celebration.

‘[One must] tell the story as honestly and truthfully as possible as a retrospective of their life, drawing on the documents of an extraordinary artistic life and work in vivid details,’ said Kotzas.

At the same time, he pointed out the need to consider and be respectful of Bryan’s family, who are a major part of his story, while reflecting on the gravity and self-determined nature of Bryan’s theatrical endeavours.

Cleary had to find a balance between his achievements and maintaining interest for a wider audience. ‘Bryan compiled a journal in which he reflects upon his life and work, ideas, people and places. This publication revealed what has been most important to Bryan himself. I let the journal guide me as I shaped the exhibition. As a result, Bryan’s own beautiful voice and mind is present in the gallery. It gives the exhibition a flavour, a sense of honesty, integrity and wit that is widely appealing,’ she said.

Who is Brian Nason?

Born on a sheep station in Surat in 1939, Nason grew up in a family that valued the arts, music and poetry. His sister Robby told ArtsHub her brother was always fascinated by storytelling and the art of theatre.

‘While studying at the University of Queensland, Bryan formed College Opera, producing Gilbert and Sullivan operettas with a highly talented group of student performers,’ she said. ‘In 1963 he changed the name to The College Players and talked Queensland Railways into hiring them a sleeping carriage and luggage van, hitched to a goods train, taking 20 high-energy and talented young ex-students up the coast to perform the musical Salad Days in local theatres and halls.’

Kotzas added: ‘It is hard to understate Bryan’s influence, his passion and enthusiasm were foundational to the development of theatre making in Queensland since the early 1960’s when he and his exuberant company of actors travelled by rail to perform throughout the state.’

Nason was instrumental in the establishment of Queensland Theatre Company, Twelfth Night Theatre and the famous Grin & Tonic company in North Queensland. He created theatre with the belief that a company of actors could be sustained through quality work made for the audiences they served.

Rarely did he apply for government grants or require sustained funding. As an entrepreneur, he made theatre pay for itself while his oft-stated philosophy was: ‘The live performance of our stories in the presence of an audience is essential, a central part of what makes us human.’

How best to acknowledge our heroes

QPAC regularly showcases the work of living artists and local unsung heroes in exhibitions at the Tony Gould Gallery, recently celebrating the personal and professional journey of First Nations photographer, Jo-Anne Driessens.

Kotzas ruminated on how we can best honour and celebrate the careers of our artists, acknowledging that as an arts community we could probably do more: ‘We support each other but we often don’t recognise the significance of where that support has come from. Definitely, we need to celebrate the successful people in our industry who have often poured their life into building a foundation on which the rest of us can grow.’

While memorial services and posthumous tributes are held for artists in the arts centre itself, for Cleary honouring heroes while they are still alive is a major consideration.

She stated: ‘Memorials are important in so many ways, but it’s also important to celebrate lives, recognise contributions and say thank you to our arts elders and leaders while they are still living. The duration of an exhibition, a free exhibition, rather than a single commemorative event means that there are many opportunities for people to engage, either as old friends, or as visitors who are being amazed and inspired by Bryan’s story for the first time.’

In the Company of Actors is showing at the Tony Gould Gallery, QPAC until Saturday 19 November.