Carclew celebrates 50 years of youth arts in South Australia

Carclew is very much a South Australian institution, as much a part of the cultural fabric of the state as the Library, Museum and Art Gallery, making it one of the most significant youth arts centres in the country. There is also a certain mystique and aura about Carclew that pervades the arts sector across the state, as the current Chair, Rachel Healy, notes:

‘One of the experiences that we all share at Carclew is that whenever you meet anyone in Adelaide, they all know Carclew and everyone has a memory of it. Support for youth arts when it is sustained over a long time, as with Carclew, means that it touches and has touched thousands of lives.’

How Carclew started and grew

Carclew officially started life in 1972, the brainchild of two extraordinary women, Ruby Litchfield and Marjorie Fitz-Gerald, who were its co-founders. Both passionate about the arts, they managed to convince the then Premier, Don Dunstan, that the dilapidated heritage building at 11 Jeffcott Street in North Adelaide would make a fine centre for creative activities for young people.

Thus, Carclew House was created under the name of South Australian Performing Arts Centre for Young People. Funds were provided, an enquiry into youth performing arts was undertaken and by the early 1980s the renamed Carclew Youth Arts Centre had became the focal point for youth performing arts in South Australia – a creative administrative hub of resources, projects, policy and support.

Tricia Walton, now in her 14th year as Chief Executive at Carclew, tells ArtHub: ‘The mystique of Carclew probably started with the privilege of working in this wonderful heritage-listed building in leafy North Adelaide. Our vision was always to be a broad church, being both multi-artform and attracting a wide age group, offering lots of opportunities and multiple strategies to engage with various age groups. And in South Australia, youth arts is equally as important as the major cultural institutions, which makes us unique in Australia.’

Art Lives Here, Carclew House, May 2022. Photo: Andre Castellucci.

Evolving its name again Carclew Youth Performing Arts Centre opened in 1982 with revised programs to support children and young people under 26. Believing strongly in the equality of the arts to engage young people, Fitz-Gerald famously stated that: ‘If you give children the opportunity to express themselves, they will.’

Today Walton adds that: ‘It has always been the goal of Carclew to prioritise those children and young people who didn’t have arts experiences in their homes, communities or schools and who deserve to have the same creative engagement and opportunities that all South Australians should have.’

Since 1982 Carclew’s activities have expanded to cover a broad spectrum of youth arts, engaging thousands of children through a unique model that encompasses funding, advocacy and community partnerships.

In recent years, there have also been some major educational initiatives and Walton expands on this: ‘The Creative Based Learning ((CBL) program that Carclew instigated is now a key part of South Australia’s curriculum in schools. The expansion and sophistication of the educational program, as well as the continuation of remote working in the APY (Anangu Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara) language groups, has been rewarding.’

She continues: ‘We are proud to have been invited by the communities primarily to undertake cross-generational programs, resulting in educational resources being provided to these schools. This has assisted in generating multilingual stories for those communities.’

Additionally, given responsibility for public funds, Carclew has also umbrellaed a wide range of companies and individuals by managing diverse grant programs. Over 30% of its government operational funding is used via a peer assessment process to fund grants for projects, individual artists and professional development.

From an alumnus perspective

Rachel Healy, most recently Co-Artistic Director with Neil Armfield of the Adelaide Festival, was born and raised in South Australia and tells ArtsHub:

‘Carclew played such a catalytic role in my life and some of my earliest memories, at seven or eight years of age, were seeing performances and a carnival at Carclew. The building was an extraordinary looking house and it was a place of magic for a child.’

She continues: ‘As a young child I took drama classes at Carclew and as a teenager I was part of Essai Youth Theatre. A highlight of this period was performing in Anthony Steel’s 1984 Adelaide Festival, in Robyn Archer’s production of The Three Legends of Kra, which was the most exhilarating experience and one that I will never forget. This was all due to Carclew, which gave me a lifelong love of the arts.’

Healy is one of many illustrious alumni of Carclew, who were privileged to enjoy what the youth arts centre offered during these years. Many others have gone on to careers in the arts as practitioners, administrators or arts workers. The Adelaide Fringe Festival is itself an important outcome of Carclew’s success.

Current board and future plans

Given her childhood memories, Healy regards being invited to be Chair of Carclew by the former Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall, as an honour.

As Chair, Healy hopes to bring leadership, networking connections and support to the team. She says: ‘The arts community has been running on empty for a few years now, following COVID. Vision and inspiration are important and energising, but life is also fragile so we need to go slowly.’

A 50th anniversary is a good enough reason to revision the company, however, and the Board is in the middle of a new strategic plan where Healy believes that smart partnerships and corporate engagement will be all-important.

Read: Celebrating home-grown hero of Queensland theatre

She is not surprised that Carclew has survived for 50 years. ‘One of the challenges across the many eras of Carclew is how to respond to changing environments. It’s absolutely essential that Carclew remains relevant and connected, providing that lighthouse of inspiration for young people,’ she says.

‘There is a need for self-expression and creative expression, for finding your tribe, for feeling a sense of connection with your peers. As we emerge from a global pandemic with its local impacts on the health and well-being of young South Australians, the creative programs and initiatives led by Carclew have never been more vital’.

Birthday celebrations

Walton says celebrations for the 50th anniversary have been going on all year, and have included a 90th birthday party for Marjorie Fitz-Gerald. Nevertheless, a special event will be held on Saturday 26 November, freely open to the public and designed for families to share and enjoy. The Premier will open the event, while the Minster for the Arts will announce next year’s fellowship winners. There will be a cake that the Chair will cut.

Activities will include all the things that Carclew does best – lots of live music, theatre, dance, roving performances and free art workshops, as well as food and drink trucks and market stalls.

Backyard picnic, February 2022. Photo: Samuel Graves.

Final words

Given her long and enduring association with Carclew, the final words should belong to Founder and Co-Patron, Marjorie Fitz-Gerald. Still exhibiting the same level of dedication and support for the arts and Carclew that she has demonstrated throughout her life, she tells ArtsHub:

‘What I’m most proud of, is what’s happening now. Carclew has continually offered new experiences and opportunities for young children and teenagers through their programs over the last 50 years. The current depth of connection to the Indigenous community is a particular success.

Carclew has been a place and conduit for professionals and elders in the wider arts community to share their skills and encourage young people to express themselves. Their programs have included drama, filmmaking, visual arts, animation, music, pottery, writing, movement, story development and creative learning to name just a few.

‘These experiences are so valuable, children don’t have to be an artist or a performer as a later career – participating in the arts gives them confidence and enables them to become lifelong creative thinkers.

I know how formative early exposure to the arts was in my own life, and to know Carclew continues to create that for the youth of the state is a joy’.

Carclew’s 50th Birthday Party, Kaurna Country, 11 Jeffcott Street, North Adelaide, Saturday 26 November 4 to 10pm.