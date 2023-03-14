As Bjork departs more climate action art stars descend

As Perth audiences farewell an artist-superstar whose surrealist ballads and messages of environmental action combined for mesmerising effect, they need not feel bereft of boundary-pushing artists who have climate concerns at the core of their performance work.

Independent artist, director, producer and choreographer Annette Carmichael is well-known within WA’s arts sector for her work on innovative participatory arts projects that forge deep-roots connections with local communities – particularly in regional areas.

For the past three years, Carmichael has been focused on just one project – which is undoubtedly her most ambitious to date ­­– and will be WA’s first locally and independently-produced outdoor travelling performance series, performed under the night skies of regional biodiversity hotspots across that state’s south-west.

It’s a work that has brought arts and non-arts audiences closer to nature to affirm their collective agency as environmental change-makers.

Sparking local and ecological creative dialogues

Carmichael admits that in the months before she embarked on this project – titled The Stars Descend – she had almost lost hope in humanity’s capacity to avert catastrophic environmental demise altogether.

‘I was feeling a lot of despair,’ Carmichael tells ArtsHub from her base in Denmark (Great Southern region, WA).

‘I was also seeing the impact of that despair on the people around me – my daughters, my friends. It was this feeling of: “It too late to do anything”,’ she continues.

‘But then I attended a film screening of Breathing Life into Boodja, which follows the work of [South West WA environmental group] Gondwana Link.

‘It was a very simple film on restoring habitat, and it showed that where land was being restored, birds were returning, animals were returning and plants were starting to self-seed.

‘That gave a lot of hope, and it led me to start thinking about how useful dance could be to this cause, and whether it could be used to increase awareness.’

From there, Carmichael connected with WA arts support bodies including STRUT Dance and the Minderoo Foundation, and forged closer ties with Gondwana Link, to establish five regional creative development hubs (which the project calls ‘chapters’) where artists and choreographers could start working with their local communities on a range of eco-talks, art gatherings and dance workshops.

‘We have had people from all walks of life join these sessions,’ Carmichael explains. ‘Some have said they wanted to come to make new friends, some wanted to get more physical activity and others have been attracted by our interest in climate action.’

Gondwana Link is a not-for-profit environmental conservation and climate action group the members of which have worked for many years to encourage voluntary grassroots actions from individual landowners and community members in WA’s South West.

At the heart of these arts initiatives is a philosophy that Carmichael says she has adopted from her partners at Gondwana Link – whose overarching ambition is to create a 1000-kilometre wildlife corridor of protected and restored habitat stretching from Margaret River to Kalgoorlie in WA.

Carmichael explains that she has developed her project in alignment with Gondwana’s ideals: ‘In the same way as they are about connecting the efforts of individuals together, my project is about linking the work of separate artists and participants together as part of something larger.

‘It’s a reminder that climate action requires all of us, and that we can all be a part of it.’

Unique performance journey along biodiversity corridor

The premiere performance of The Stars Descend will happen in Margaret River/Wooditjup on Friday 17 March, before travelling to Northcliffe (Sunday 19 March), Porongurup/Borongur (Friday 24 March), Fitzgerald Biosphere (Saturday 26 March) and finally to Kalgoorlie/Karlkurla/Garlgula (Saturday 1 April).

Each performance has been developed by resident producers and choreographers in the respective location, working in collaboration with casts of between 10 and 35 local participants, who signed on as performer-participants partway through the development process.

‘Altogether there are well over 100 creatives involved,’ Carmichael says, citing a lengthy list of project personnel across the work’s artistic development, dramaturgy, design and sound elements.

‘We have also had a very strong cultural safety protocol embedded all the way along,’ she continues.

‘Because we’re working and performing in these beautiful outdoor locations that are precious to many peoples, we needed to be very careful about the dance that happens there. Most of our choreographic team are First Nations artists, but the stories shared within the works are entirely new and do not reference traditional sacred stories.

‘That’s why we’ve had layers of cultural of consultation in the project, to make sure we weren’t using any traditional cultural material.’

Carmichael explains that audiences will be seated within the landscapes for each performance, with maximum capacities ranging from around 200 to 500 people per show.

‘We’re taking audiences to places that they don’t even know about, or they don’t know are important, and they are coming to see local people perform, who, in some cases have actually planted the plants on that land,’ Carmichael says, adding that each show will finish with a community celebration event to allow audiences to connect with each other and meet environmentalists in the area.

‘It’s part of showing people that climate hope is real,’ Carmichael says. ‘Audiences can meet the ecological groups who are working on the ground and understand how their conservation and restoration is done, and see that it is working,’ she concludes.

The Stars Descend starts Friday 17 March in Margaret River/Woodtijup, WA, with performances in Northcliffe (Sunday 19 March), Porongurup/Borongur (Friday 24 March), Fitzgerald Biosphere (Saturday 26 March) and Kalgoorlie/Karlkurla/Garlgula (Saturday 1 April).