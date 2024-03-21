Arts Project Australia celebrates 50-year milestone and looks to the future

As noted in ArtsHub‘s earlier round-up of organisations celebrating significant anniversaries this year, 2024 marks the 50th anniversary for Arts Project Australia (APA), a gallery and supported studio founded in 1974 that represents, platforms and advocates for artists with intellectual disabilities.

The golden anniversary celebrations include an open day on 24 March at its Northcote Studio in Melbourne’s inner north-east, alongside workshops, demonstrations, art sales and live music.

Executive Director Liz Nowell tells ArtsHub, ‘Arts Project Australia was founded on the fundamental principle that artists with intellectual disabilities deserve the same recognition and consideration as their non-disabled peers. Over the last 50 years we have remained steadfast in our commitment to creating a space where artists can thrive, build sustainable careers and explore their artistic potential.’

She adds, ‘Beyond our ethos, however, it is ultimately the calibre and vitality of the artwork created in the studio that is the cornerstone of our success. At the end of the day, the art speaks for itself, and you only need look to a small handful of work to see how extraordinarily talented APA artists are.’

The open studio event will showcase works by Terry Williams, Fulli Andrinopoulos, Julian Martin, Bronwyn Hack, Anthony Romagnano and more. Visitors can also book free workshops with APA artists, including dry point etching printmaking with Adrian Lazzaro and a kids’ ceramic camera making session with Alan Constable.

Nowell says the best way to support artists – any artist – is to purchase their work, ‘but also, if you love art, come to our exhibitions’. She continues, ‘If you are a philanthropist, join our APA Creatives donor program. If you’re a curator, reach out for a studio visit – there are incredible artists waiting to meet you and thousands of works to see!’

Achievements and hurdles at APA

Nowell joined APA relatively recently, inheriting the role from previous Executive Director of 14 years, Sue Roff last December.

Nowell’s experience in the sector spans major and independent institutions, including as founding CEO of ACE Open in Adelaide, Executive Director of Contemporary Art Centre of South Australia and, from 2019-2022, she served as Director of Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Art. Alongside these leadership roles, her curatorial practice is often intersectional and collaborative, and this has informed her vision for what’s to come at APA – ‘total visibility and radical authenticity’.

She explains, ‘Our artists are unapologetic when it comes to their creative practice, and I want to see them recognised for their remarkable artistic courage. I want to see work by artists with disability hanging on the walls of every major gallery in Australia – to see APA’s artists included in international biennales, offered solo shows at major state institutions and included in contemporary art discourse at all levels.’

As for her aspirations for APA, Nowell says these would be guided by the artists themselves, but ‘if we could achieve one thing by 2030, it would be to see major recognition of an APA artist at the highest levels of contemporary art.

’I’m aiming for Venice [Biennale],’ she says.

Over the decades, APA has taken a steady path towards this direction, facilitating institutionally recognised, but also financially viable, opportunities for studio artists to build sustainable careers. These include commissions, workshops, public programs and brand partnerships, such as with fashion label Gorman and art gifts and homeware brand, Third Drawer Down.

‘Despite the commercial and critical success of our artists, however, a more significant hurdle remains in terms of broader industry representation and recognition,’ says Nowell. ‘Arts professionals – in particular curators, gallerists and museum directors – are trained in the tradition of Western art history (me included!) and we know that the canon has always bestowed “greatness” on those who possess the most economic, cultural or social power.

‘While contemporary art has sought to challenge these narratives, a cursory glance of any major collection reveals a deep bias that continues to shape cultural discourse. APA artists have consistently produced visionary work, but their contributions alone cannot dismantle the very real and pervasive barriers that exist. Greater inclusion and diversity can only be achieved when the industry commits to confronting its history of under-representation and affords artists with disabilities the recognition they deserve.’

Nowell has remained steadfast in her vision for the organisation since stepping into the role, but says that her understanding of its operations has deepened. ‘Arts Project is a public gallery that presents an annual artistic program, a commercial gallery that represents our artists and a studio program that supports over 150 people. The organisation is supported by a gallery team, registration department, ceramic specialists and so on.

‘At any given time, we have dozens of external and internal projects taking place. For example, right now we are presenting The little things we fight for: Eden Menta for PHOTO2024, planning our Studio Open Day, working towards a major exhibition at TarraWarra and editing a book celebrating 50 years of Arts Project Australia.’

To see APA artists in action, visit the Northcote Studio Open Day on 24 March from 12-4pm; free.