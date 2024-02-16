Who’s celebrating significant anniversaries in 2024?

Is there a secret to surviving in the arts landscape? The short answer is “no”. Despite the shared challenges – largely, not enough funding or resources – arts organisations have an incredible capacity to be resilient and push forward. To call on a theatrical adage: “the show must go on”.

For some arts organisations this year, going on is what they have been doing for many years.

ArtsHub speaks with organisations that are celebrating significant anniversaries in 2024, and their thoughts on the evolution of the arts landscape of which they are a part.

Australian Design Centre turns 60

Gallery view. Image: Courtesy Australian Design Centre.

The Australian Design Centre (ADC), located in Darlinghurst, Sydney, celebrates 60 years of craft and design this year. Formed in 1964, the organisation has moved beyond being a mere gallery and shop to host a craft week, participate in festivals, tour exhibitions, advocate for the sector and mentor emerging talent.

CEO and Artistic Director, Lisa Cahill, tells ArtsHub, ‘Since we began as Australia’s first Craft Association in 1964, then as the Crafts Council of NSW, Object and Australian Design Centre, we have worked with many thousands of practitioners across the country on a local, national and international level.

‘Some things haven’t changed – we have always showcased cutting-edge contemporary creative practice. But we have also evolved and engaged with cultural, political and social changes to continue as a leader in the Australian craft and design context.’ Cahill adds that, today, the organisation also has ‘a deep commitment to First Nations’ creative expression, and projects that consider environmental solutions driven by good design’.

Despite 60 years as a well-oiled organisation, Cahill says, ‘[The] biggest challenge for us is financial, with dwindling government support and increasing costs in a post-COVID world.’

However, she feels ‘optimistic that ADC will continue to encourage and collaborate with future designer makers for decades to come. We are enormously proud of Australia’s craft and design practice, which has carved out a unique position in a world context.’

The ADC’s birthday celebrations kick off in May. Take a look at the 60th anniversary programming.

Arts Project Australia turns 50

Marcel Cooper and Valerio Ciccone. Photo: Courtesy Arts Project Australia.

Arts Project Australia (APA) was formed in 1974 as a creative social enterprise that supports contemporary artists with intellectual disability. At the time there were few networks of its kind. Today, it is not only celebrated nationally, but is also recognised internationally for the high calibre of work that it does to empower its members to be professional artists.

APA artists are mentored by arts professionals and peers, and the organisation works hard to broker major paid opportunities for its artists.

Liz Nowell recently stepped into the role of Executive Director at Arts Project Australia, in time for its anniversary. She tells ArtsHub: ‘From a small touring exhibition program, we have grown into a vital cultural hub that supports more than 150 artists through our studio and artistic programs, advocacy, collaborative projects, commissions, commercial representation and professional development opportunities.’

Nowell continues: ‘Having worked in Australian and international contemporary art for over two decades, I can say with absolute clarity that APA artists are as rigorous, dedicated, unapologetic and original in their approach to art-making as their neurotypical peers. The only challenge we face moving forward is the recognition of this by the broader contemporary art sector. We know who we are, and we expect to be recognised as equals, on our own terms.’

APA will be showing at the Melbourne Art Fair, which runs from 22-25 February, the first event in a year of celebrations, which will be followed with a Studio Open Day on Sunday 24 March.

Next Wave turns 40

Melbourne-based organisation Next Wave celebrates four decades of supporting a next generation of artists. It describes itself as ‘an engine room for art-making and experimentation, dreaming and doing, exchange and connection’.

Established in 1984 to foster career development, Next Wave has a number of flagship programs, including: Kickstart, Text Camp (formed in 2023), an Emerging Curators Program (in 2015) and its Blak Wave program supporting First Nations creatives (2014) and, more recently, TIDAL to support large-scale commissions.

It has relationships with the British Council, Asialink, Birmingham’s Fierce Festival, the Australia Council for the Arts (now Creative Australia) and Arts Centre Melbourne, among others, to keep the opportunities flowing for young artists both at home and abroad.

The commitment that Next Wave has made to a decentralised curatorial model – turning to an Artistic Directorate to manage and program the organisation – it recognises the possibilities of multiple perspectives. ‘At the heart of this commitment is our transformation from a festival to an organisation that supports radically situated artist development, across the country,’ explains the organisation’s website.

Interim CEO, Jacina Leong tells ArtsHub: ‘For 40 years, Next Wave has shaped the Australian arts landscape, playing a pivotal role empowering, elevating and advocating for the next generation of artists. While Next Wave has moved away from its festival approach, responding to continued sector needs for sustainable working practices, our commitment to early-career artists, to the provision of space, time and resources to support creative development, has remained constant.’

She continues: ‘Now, more than ever, our vision for a world shaped by artists has never felt more relevant – and we’re excited to celebrate 40 years of Next Wave with our extended community!’

2024 will be a year of artist-led celebrations, which will be rolled out over the coming months.

Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery celebrates 40 years

‘The First 40 Years’, exhibition installation view Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery. Photo: David Suyasa.

Surviving the art market’s machinations for four decades deserves a medal. Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery is one of Australia’s pre-eminent commercial galleries, located in the back streets of Paddington in Sydney. This month it celebrates its ruby milestone.

The Gallery has played an incredible role in fostering the careers of some of Australia’s most respected artists, and has brought many international contemporary artists to Australia outside the museum environment. Since Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery’s inception in the early 1980s, more than 350 artists have exhibited their work there, collectively offering a journal on the emergence of contemporary art in Australia. Tony Oxley has always been beside Ros in that journey.

Some who have shown with Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery over that 40 years are Gareth Sansom, Jenny Watson, Dale Frank, Julie Rrap and Geoff Lowe( aka A Constructed World).

Among the artists reflecting on the Gallery’s anniversary, Dale Frank says: ‘Roslyn thought I was somebody. I was not. I just knew people, and people knew me or my work, a different thing altogether… But Roslyn was ambitious, not for herself, but, I understood, she was ambitious for Australian art – rather, the best of Australian art to be approached in the same way as art from anywhere.’

And Bill Henson writes: ‘The more ambitious you are with your work and plans, the more ambitious the Oxleys become for you. The less an artist does, the more likely they’ll fade from Roslyn’s frontal lobes. She needs to be excited about things.’

Oxley has marked the occasion with a major publication – The First 40 Years (published by Formist) – and an exhibition featuring 36 artists and spanning four decades of the Gallery’s history. The exhibition will be on display until 2 March, and has been curated by the publication’s author and editor Felicity Fenner.

Roslyn Oxley says of the milestone: ‘The launch of our first ever book would not be complete without an exhibition to celebrate the work of some of the most important artists to provide context for the rich melting pot of content within its pages.’

Regarding the publication, Fenner adds, ‘Over the last couple of years it has been wonderful to connect with all the artists and dive deeply into the Gallery’s impressive archive, researching what has made Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery such a continuing pivotal player on the Australian and international art scene.’

Central to the exhibition is a long trestle table displaying a library of international books and catalogues featuring Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery artists – testament to their standing in the international art world.

ArtPlay turns 20

‘Wild City’ at ArtPlay. Image: Supplied.

Melbourne’s ArtPlay has been inspiring creative kids and their families to dream large and exchange ideas for 20 years. This year, it has curated a program to celebrate that legacy of engagement.

Announcing the program, Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of the City of Melbourne, said: ‘For 20 years, ArtPlay has supported children to express their creativity through the development of stimulating and interactive experiences created by young people in collaboration with artists.

‘As a creative city, Melbourne is proud to have established this world-leading creative program for children and families. ArtPlay places children at the centre of creative expression, acknowledging how essential art is to their development and to their experience of our city.’

ArtPlay is located at Birrarung Marr, behind Federation Square. Since 2004, more than 275,000 participants have visited to experience more than 4500 art experiences – either free or low-cost – encompassing theatre, animation, visual art, photography, sculpture and sound-making.

The organisation places that contribution to the city at $25 million, and over the two decades has engaged over 2500 artists, as well as partnering with more than 300 arts programs and 50 festivals to put children and families first.

In an earlier ArtsHub story, Cat Sewell, Artistic Director of Polyglot Theatre, said: ‘ArtPlay has shaped so much of my creative practice and experience. It is rare to find a place that brings people together to experiment and test work with children and families, to bring practitioners together who often work in isolation, and to bring children into the centre of focus, play and creativity.’

ArtPlay’s international collaborations have included Jeonju Cultural Foundation in Korea, the Papermoon Puppet Theatre in Indonesia, and The Artground in Singapore.

As part of the anniversary, ArtPlay will be bringing back some of its favourite programs throughout 2024, kicking off with Wild City by Kathy Holowko. Check out ArtPlay’s website for full program details.

Sculpture by the Sea Cottesloe turns 20

David Ball, ‘Celest’, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe 2019. Photo: Jessica Wyld.

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe will celebrate its 20th anniversary when it returns to Cottesloe Beach, Perth from 1-18 March 2024. It is one of Australia’s largest free public events, with the exhibition attracting over 250,000 visitors each year.

David Handley, founder of Sculpture by the Sea, says of the anniversary: ‘Thank you to the more than 500 artists from 44 countries who have exhibited over 1200 sculptures in the last 20 years on Cottesloe Beach as part of Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe. Together with our Bondi exhibition, we have a transnational series of exhibitions with sunrise on the east coast and sunset in the west.’

He continues: ‘Unlike the Bondi exhibition, we didn’t miss a year at Cottesloe during COVID, though this was not without its challenges. However, the biggest challenge remains finding the funds to stage the exhibition and meaningful financial support for the artists, especially this year and for the foreseeable future. We do not receive any funding from the Federal Government or Creative Australia. This means the 110 or more Australian artists who exhibit each year no longer share the $250,000 of artist fees they received in recent years.’

To celebrate the 20th anniversary milestone exhibition, over 70 artists from 15 countries have been invited to exhibit this year, including 13 Japanese artists and leading artists from the UK, New Zealand, the US and Switzerland.

20 years of ANAT Synapse

Australian Network for Art and Technology’s (ANAT) Synapse is a residency program that involves Australian research organisations hosting artists in residence to undertake a period of creative research and practice.

ANAT was founded 35 years ago, with a deepening of that intersection of art, science and technology through targeted residencies – ANAT Synapse, which was created two decades ago, in 2004.

Those first residencies were awarded to artists Julie Ryder, Peter Charuk, David O’Donovan and Annemarie Kohn in scientific placements. Since then, 56 artists have been connected with 62 science and technology host partners, and been supported in their creative research.

Announced this week, to coincide with its anniversary, ANAT will partner with Google Arts & Culture, to give greater exposure to its alumni. The digital platform will feature over 100 multidisciplinary artworks by ANAT alumni.

‘As a leading Australian arts + science + technology organisation, ANAT is proud to be entering into this partnership with Google Arts & Culture (GAC), platforming the work and stories from ANAT alumni, and also leading into the future of the untold and yet to be made,’ said ANAT CEO, Melissa DeLaney in a formal statement.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair turns 15

CIAF marketplace, 2023. Image: Supplied.

This year, Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) celebrates its 15th anniversary, marking an extraordinary journey of growth since its inception in 2009. The organisation says this milestone is a testament to Indigenous art in Queensland’s vibrant cultural expression and progress into a world-class artistic movement.

CIAF has evolved from a modest art fair to a multifaceted mini festival celebrating First Nations culture in Queensland and Gulf communities, including its much celebrated program Country to Couture. Last year, the Fair attracted over 30,000 visitors.

CIAF Artistic Director Francoise Lane says the organisation will continue to work towards achieving its strategic goals, especially to ensure ‘First Nations’ arts and culture’s valued and respected generational legacy’.

While she notes that ‘challenges persist, including the need for greater investment in CIAF’s tourism potential to position the event as a major cultural experience alongside the region’s natural wonders,’ she adds that, looking forward, ‘CIAF is committed to growing its new professional development programs like CATAPULT and BLOOM, undertaking a range of touring exhibitions across Queensland and, most significantly, staging the largest event in its 15-year history from 25-28 July this year.’

For the anniversary edition of the Fair signature exhibition will recognise artists who have contributed to CIAF since its inception.

The Unbound Collective turns 10

Unbound Collective, ‘It’s so Hip to be BLAK’ featuring Faye Rosas Blanch, 2014, still from single channel digital video. Image: Courtesy © the artists.

The Unbound Collective comprises a group of artists/academics working out of Flinders University on Kaurna Yarta. For a decade now, their work has embraced complex questions of what it means to be sovereign peoples and to tell untold chapters of Australia’s true history.

The Collective is Ali Gumillya Baker (curator), Simone Ulalka Tur, Faye Rosas Blanch and Natalie Harkin. Their work will be celebrated in a survey exhibition at the Flinders University Museum of Art (FUMA) titled, Sovereign Acts I Love Praxis (opens 30 September 2024). It will look over 10 years of critical and creative work, asking the question: what ideas are we bound to historically, and what do we choose to collectively bind ourselves to into the future, and what are the ideas that can set us free?