Art and climate: from conversation to action

Across the breadth of art activities today, the topic of our shared future is dominated by discussions of climate issues and environmental sustainability.

Climate emergency is the most important issue our planet faces, but its scope can make us feel overwhelmed, which is why many artists and creatives are tackling the issue through their work.

‘Art is not just for escapism, it’s meant to disturb us and take us out of our comfort zone to make us think,’ says poet and climate change activist, Amanda Anastasi. She is the inaugural poet-in-resident at Monash University and for three years worked with the Climate Change Communication Research Hub to aid scientists and researchers communicate their findings to a general audience.

Anastasi says that the climate emergency is one of the reasons she took a short-form approach with her poetry. ‘My one-line poems are about sending that direct message. Some of them were made into memes with illustrations and circulated on social media to help raise awareness.

‘My poems, even though they are science-based, don’t come from an intellectual space – they come from an emotional space and I think that’s actually what people need,’ adds Anastasi.

In 2022, Sydney’s Cement Fondu also launched its annual BETTER NATURE program to bring focus to environmental topics through a ‘more-than-human’ lens.

Cement Fondu Director, Josephine Skinner explains: ‘Anab Jain‘s Superflex field guide ‘Calling for a More-Than-Human Politics’ describes how we’re caught between cold panic and impotent fear – denial or doom – when it comes to ecological catastrophe, and invites a more-than-human practice and philosophy as an alternative.

‘The BETTER NATURE Art + Events annual program draws upon this text among other influences, hoping to carve out a space that is not caught between these two bad options, but welcomes communal reflection, action, creativity and connection.’

The 2023 BETTER NATURE program launches on 14 October under the umbrella theme ‘Earthen’, presenting a selection of activations, events, talks, screenings and a curated group exhibition.

Skinner continues: ‘This serves as a commitment and recognition that no single eco-focused exhibition can be enough – the crisis is ongoing and shifting, and our response needs to be too. It also invites us to find a way to create conversation around the ecological crisis without adding to the wealth of imagery and rhetoric on disaster, further inducing distress and anxiety.

‘Instead, by aiming to displace the prevailing human-centred paradigm and give focus to different perspectives, different species, to consider ourselves part of nature rather than separate to it, hopefully we can generate an environment in which people don’t shut down but open up to the moment – finding new ways of perceiving their place and impact within the ecosystem, feeling at least fleetingly inspired, creative and connected rather than overwhelmed, disconnected or despondent.’

From climate denial to climate action: how far have we come?

Climate awareness has been a central topic in the arts in the past few years – organisations are making a commitment, programs are spotlighting the conversation, and creatives are building practices with sustainability and environmental awareness at their core.

One of the biggest changes CEO and Creative Director of Burrinja Cultural Centre, Gareth Hart has seen is the shift from conversations to action. This year’s Burrinja Climate Change Biennale wrapped up in February and Hart shares with ArtsHub some reflections.

‘The things that happened around climate change 10 years ago weren’t conceptual, but it almost felt conceptual – it was something we talked about. Now in the last four years we’ve almost had a major natural disaster every six months, and you’d be very hard pressed not to feel the impacts of climate change,’ says Hart.

He continues: ‘The conversation has really turned. Our community, audiences and artists are in a place where having an awareness is no longer enough – what we’re sensing out here in the hills is that the community is screaming for action. They are calling on the government, on community organisations as well as Burrinja, which is a creative organisation. People think it’s their right to live in a harmonious and sustainable world.’

The Biennale was launched in 2015 to bring a hyper local focus to the climate emergency, with local artists and residents acutely aware of the direct impacts of climate change.

Anastasi has also become aware of these shifts since she started at Monash. ‘I’ve really noticed it in the last couple of years. When I started [the residency] in 2019 I felt like I was one of the only poets writing about [climate change] and there wasn’t much going on. In the last few years, so many writers and artists have come on board. It’s really great to see because artists are communicators – it’s just a natural fit.’

Anastasi continues that changing the future of the climate really depends on everyone. ‘Individuals have a lot of power and it’s almost like we just need a movement that individuals can get behind. We have to think about how we spend our money and we do have a lot of power,’ she says.

‘Arts organisations can do a lot, but I think we need to bring ordinary people on board, not just creatives – that’s the difficult thing. Now almost everyone acknowledges climate change is real, but the new form of climate denial is delaying action, and that’s our problem now.’

Programming for ongoing impact

For organisations and institutions that are providing a platform for artists and viewers to engage in climate topics, internal evaluation of their operations and models in terms of sustainability will also be called into question.

This year the Biennale collaborated with a number of neighbouring organisations including the Yarra Ranges Council, the Yarra Ranges Regional Museum and Yarra Libraries to share the resources needed for organising such events.

The 23rd Biennale of Sydney is another case study for building a sustainable biennale model – it had ‘sustainability should be an action, not a theme’ embedded into its curatorial statement.

In 2021, the Biennale of Sydney launched its ‘New and Sustainable Materials Challenge’ to invite innovators and experimenters to help create sustainable non-polluting exhibition material.

More to be done

Major institutions including the Australian Museum, National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Art Gallery of NSW, University of Queensland Art Museum and more have sustainability strategies in place, though some say more needs to be done.

Skinner says Cement Fondu is also conscious of the art space’s ecological impact. ‘We’re currently working toward accreditation with Gallery Climate Coalition (GCC) and Climate Active, and are developing a long-term sustainability strategy.’

She continues: ‘We recently upgraded our lighting system, reducing our energy consumption by an extraordinary 90%, and always work to reuse and recycle the materials that comprise our installations wherever possible.’

Burrinja has also taken a range of actions, says Hart. ‘Across the three Biennales things have changed radically. We’ve explored many different things, some of them seemingly small and maybe gestural – one year we experimented with embedding seeds into the paper used for wall labels so artists could use them to grow trees after the show ended – and also major capital redevelopment. We now work on almost carbon-neutral LED lighting, and we have solar panels and a big solar installation on our roof to help offset electricity usage.’

The Climate Change Biennale and participating artists has also changed how Burrinja Cultural Centre views its collection. Hart explains: ‘In the past there was an acquisitive prize for the Burrinja Climate Change Biennale survey exhibition, but this year we decided to make it non-acquisitive for a number of reasons. One conversation that came through some of the artists was that acquiring work and having a set storeroom with electricity, temperature and humidity control is not the most sustainable thing to do. Artists make work and it has a function in their life.’

One of the hopes that Hart has for the future of the Burrinja Climate Change Biennale is that the depth of inquiry and rigour shown by the artists are also adopted at an organisational level.

He says: ‘I think addressing the climate crisis through a programming lens is a really powerful thing. But if we’re not embedding that impact in an ongoing way, we’re probably missing an opportunity here.

‘I’d really love to see that this is not just a way for us to share creative ideas, but actually start influencing how we think as artists and how we think as arts organisations,’ Hart concludes.