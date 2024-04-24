Anzac Day and art: challenging Australia’s cherished day

The arts and Anzac Day are inextricably linked. The day is nurtured as a bastion of Australian culture and identity, manifesting in diverse art forms that commemorate and subvert notions of Australians at war. As a practice, art can also give meaning to post-war recovery. In the 21st century, Anzac art can also be a powerful leverage point to uncover post-colonial histories. That may feature Indigenous Australians or the queer community in war or even as a cultural bridge between nations in contemporary diplomacy.

ArtsHub has gathered the most essential points of Australian Anzac art across time and art forms. They reveal a country in constant dialogue with its military history, place in international diplomacy and amnesia regarding First Nations experiences.

‘Be Deadly – NORFORCE’ by Tony Albert, Australia’s first official Indigenous war artist in 2013. Image: Courtesy of the Australian War Memorial.

Anzac cinema fuels the Anzac myth

Like any other country, Australia has relied on cinema as a powerful instrument for celebrating an overtly patriotic message. Well into the 21st century, Anzac movies perpetuate the rugged, masculine, good-hearted Aussie bloke as champion of world wars.

Peter Weir’s 1981 film Gallipoli is perhaps one of Australia’s most sacred texts. The film was partly influenced by earlier movies such as Forty Thousand Horsemen (1940, directed by Charles Chauvel) and The Hero of Dardanelles (1915, directed by Alfred Rolfe). But Weir’s film deliberately targeted the British as incompetent leaders who led Australians to be butchered.

The centenary of the First World War triggered a new wave of film projects. This time, there was a greater focus on the role of women (through miniseries such as 2014’s Anzac Girls), and issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (for example, The Water Diviner 2014). In these productions, the Anzac is still ‘upheld as the idealised version of the Australian character’, notes critic Daniel Reynaud.

Anzac music captures voices of the past

Too many visionary composers have written pieces on war to mention, although one of the most impressive projects is Flowers of Peace. Since 2015, the artist-led project has commissioned and recovered music from the Australian war experience. Much of the work is available free of charge online. This includes the recovery of the work of composer F S Kelly, the multi-composer Gallipoli Symphony and The Diggers’ Requiem.

Martin Buzacott’s project Anzac Voices for ABC Classic weaves together recordings from those who lived through Gallipoli and music from the time. Ross Edwards’ Symphony No. 1, ‘Da Pacem Domine’, also strives to capture the emotional experience of war. Written in the shadow of the first Iraq War, the piece occurred to Edwards as a low rumble he couldn’t get out of his head. The result is a slow, howling human reaction to warfare.

Australian music, particularly country music, also has a long history of acknowledging and celebrating the spirit of the Anzac. These include Lee Kernaghan’s ‘Spirit of the Anzacs’ and John Williamson’s ‘Gallipoli’. In light of the Vietnam War, songs such as ‘I Was Only 19′ by Redgum and ‘Khe Sanh’ by Cold Chisel gave voice to the complexities of the war experience. In recent years, a climate of “digger worship” has fuelled artists such as Ziggy Ramo to push back against the Anzac mythos deliberately. This is partly due to far-right activist groups such as Reclaim Australia using songs such as Kernaghan’s Anzac ballad as their anthem.

Anzac theatre questions ‘sacred’ attitudes

The theatre has been a place for Australians to wrestle with the Anzac Day legacy for decades. In 1960, Alan Seymour’s alarmingly provocative play The One Day of the Year premiered in Adelaide after being rejected from the Adelaide Festival. The play was partly inspired by criticism of servicemen becoming drunk on Anzac Day. The play centres on a young man called Alf, who refuses to go to the dawn service with his father for the first time in his life, instead writing an article with his girlfriend Jan on public drunkenness. Alf watches the march on TV and feels love for his father, but he also has complex feelings about the day. Alf’s inner conflict reflects how young Baby Boomers wrestled with these ideas.

Much later, Michael Gow would write Away. One of Australia’s most consistently remounted plays, it focuses on a network of families taking beach holidays in the shadow of the Vietnam War. The play is mainly about grief, seen most acutely through parents Coral and Ray, who have recently lost a son to war. But the play is filled with intergenerational conflict and unspoken tragedy. All of the characters are lost and grieving in Away, and Gow offers no conclusive ending.

In 2014, Tom Wright wrote Black Diggers, which was directed by Wesley Enoch and premiered at the Sydney Festival. The piece was built on extensive research surrounding the largely forgotten Aboriginal and Indigenous soldiers of World War I. In 2015, the play was awarded the Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting. Again capitalising on the cultural language of the Anzac mythos, the play and Enoch’s staging worked at uncovering colonialist attitudes and restoring forgotten histories.

Anzac visual art commemorates and captures the experience of war

Official war artists have a long and celebrated history in Australia across its colonial history. During World War I, 10 Australian artists living in England received appointments for no more than three months at a time. They were expected to create 25 pieces during that time. Similar programs followed in World War II and throughout the history of Australian warfare.

In 2012, Tony Albert (Girramay/Kuku Yalanji) became the first Indigenous Australian appointed to the role of official war artist. He was attached to the Australian Army’s Regional Surveillance Unit North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE). In 2017, Megan Cope (Quandamooka) became the first female Indigenous war artist to be sent to Qatar. There, she interpreted subjects related to Australia’s contribution to Middle Eastern Operations.

The Gallipoli Art Prize is now almost 20 years old and invites submitted artworks on the subject of war. The club operates under a creed that emphasises ‘loyalty, respect, love of country, courage and comradeship’ and ‘perpetual peace and universal freedom’. The winner in 2024 was Luke Cornish for his work The Pity Of War. Reinterpreting the relationship between mother and child in a contemporary war context. the piece was inspired by Michelangelo’s iconic La Pieta .

Luke Cornish’s piece ‘The Pity of War’ won the 2024 Gallipoli Art Prize. Image: © Courtesy of the artist/Gallipoli Prize.

Across the decades, visual art, music, films and theatre have upheld the powerful Anzac legacy. Anzac art serves as a comfort, celebration, acknowledgment and interrogation of one of Australia’s most valued holidays.