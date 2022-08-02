Landmark exhibition honours LGBTIQA+ veterans

When five proud members of the Gay Ex-Services Association climbed the steps of Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance on Anzac Day in 1982, hoping to lay a wreath in honour of ‘all our brothers and sisters who died during the wars,’ they were cruelly turned away at the behest of then Victorian RSL President Bruce Ruxton. It’s a dark stain on the war memorial’s history that curator Kate Spinks hopes will be further dispelled by the opening of a new exhibition this week.

Defending with Pride: Stories of LGBTQ+ Service marks the first time an Australian war memorial has centred the stories of queer members of the armed forces.

‘The shrine was founded in 1934 as a place for everybody to commemorate service and sacrifice, and it hasn’t always upheld that,’ Spinks said.

‘We felt quite strongly that the Shrine should have an exhibition looking at the history of LGBTQ+ service, because there was a big gap there, and we want to help heal those relationships.’

A remarkable step, its symbolism proved all the more important in light of recent protests. A barrage of abuse received by Shrine staff led to the difficult decision not to light up the memorial’s colonnades in rainbow colours, with the Shrine’s Chief Executive Dean Lee telling the ABC, ‘We have seen something of what members of the LGBTIQ+ community experience every day. It is hateful.’

With Shrine staff determined to press on with the exhibition, Defending with Pride was formally opened on Sunday 31 July and marked with a Last Post service dedicated to fallen queer veterans. The event went ahead undaunted by a small group of anti-gay protestors, who were vastly outnumbered by those paying their respects.

In a perfect symbol of love winning over hate, Phil Neil, one of those five veterans turned away in 1982, was there to finally lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame.

Love speaks louder

Defending with Pride is the third in a series of special exhibitions at the Shrine that to date have foregrounded the stories of First Peoples’ service, and broader stories of love and loss. It is a beacon of hope for a brighter, more inclusive future; a tribute to the many servicepeople who had to stay silent or were unfairly discharged from the military because of their sexuality or gender identity.

‘We regret that moment back in 1982, and we want to be open about that,’ Spinks told ArtsHub. ‘The Shrine should be a place where everybody feels welcome and can see their service represented.’

Speaking with an advisory group of ex and current LGBTIQA+ service personnel, Spinks was struck by their strong sense of commitment, pride and love for the defence forces. ‘Even when they may have lost their job because of policies that banned them from service.’

Bougainville, 1945. Lance Corporal J. C. Robinson adjusts the wig of Private G. J.Buckham, female impersonator, in the dressing room of the Kookaroos Concert Party, Australian Army Amenities Service, in preparation for the night’s act. Courtesy the Australian War Memorial.

.

The Australian Queer Archives helped collate first-hand stories and artefacts, though the further back you go, the harder it becomes to track down evidence of queer service, for obvious reasons. ‘Particularly if you go back to the First World War, but there is some there,’ Spinks noted. ‘I think it’s probably been in the last five to ten years that queer history has been focused on a lot more, not just by historians and academics, but more broadly by organisations that previously ignored it.’

She was determined to help usher in that change at the Shrine. Despite the best efforts of those who would silence or obscure, there is no ignoring the reality that queer people have always fought for the values they believe in, and laid down their lives for those causes.

‘It’s a huge honour that the LGBTQ+ community have entrusted me with their stories, because they’re certainly not all positive, and some of them are very difficult to talk about,’ Spinks said.

Loud and proud

Four video testimonies form the beating heart of Defending with Pride, including a contribution from army and navy veteran Felix (surname withheld). A trans man, Felix joined the army in the 1990s.

‘I grew up in a really religious family in Adelaide and the Barossa area, and it was claustrophobic,’ he recalled. ‘The army was strict, but I would have done anything to get away [from home].’

It was a very different landscape, then, he added. ‘Paul Keating had just repealed the ban on gay people serving in the military. So you had the rule change, but not the culture change, if you know what I mean?’

Marriage equality campaign poster reproduced courtesy the Australian Queer Archives.

Felix didn’t know anyone who served openly, though they would find one another socially. ‘As a bi person, you can be invisible half the time,’ he said. ‘But at the same time, it’s a bit stressful, because sometimes you’d make friendships and you’re just not sure. Are they, or aren’t they? Sometimes people would ask about your history. Do I really want to talk about this with you? Because I don’t know whether you’re trustworthy.’

While it was technically okay to be gay, transitioning was another question. ‘You just didn’t say that stuff out loud,’ Felix said. ‘I knew they existed, but it wasn’t until I met another trans person outside of work that I had access to stuff. And then you’re like, “Oh shit. I can’t deal with this anymore.”’

Felix decided to leave the army, opting to head to university to study engineering instead. ‘I just wanted to immerse myself in an environment that felt more relaxed,’ he said.

When he looked at re-enlisting in 2015, there were too many barriers. ‘It was very medicalised, and a lot of people choose to do things differently,’ he said. ‘I don’t want someone telling me how I have to treat my body just to get myself back.’

Felix decided to join the public service wing of the army instead as it was a familiar space. ‘But without all the hassles of trying to get past the medical.’

While he’s happy that the Shrine has finally centred stories like his, pain certainly remains. ‘It’s a shame they haven’t done it earlier, and I’m still sad that Defence hasn’t apologised for some of the crappy things they did in the past. The witch hunts were pre my period, but it overlapped with people I knew.’

Defending with Pride does mark another step forward, however. ‘It’s great that the Shrine acknowledges that people like me have served.’

Code of silence

If life in the army looked different in the ‘90s, it was another world entirely when Yvonne Sillet joined in 1979. ‘It was a childhood dream, because my parents were both serving. My dad did this secret squirrel work for the Defence Signals Directorate.’

She wanted to follow in his footsteps. ‘The army was going to be my 20-plus-year career. I didn’t have a plan B.’

Back then, there were no queer role models on TV, or anywhere else, with no education about diversity in schools. ‘I knew that I was a tomboy, and I was better at sport than my brothers,’ Sillet recalled. She also admired other women.

Never forgetting her six weeks of training in Mosman overlooking Sydney Harbour, Sillet decided to become an instructor herself and was the first to train women alongside men at the newly co-ed army base at Kapooka, near Wagga Wagga. ‘It was absolutely the most rewarding job that I’ve ever had.’

Returning to signals work, Sillet was dating another woman with top secret clearance. ‘We realised we had feelings for each other, but we were also aware that there’s a policy in place that you can’t be homosexual,’ she said. ‘We were professional soldiers by day, and then at weekends, we’d go off base and then it was okay.’

This rainbow wreath was laid on Anzac Day 2022, and is of special significance, as this year marks 40 years since the Gay Ex Servicemen Association was denied the right to lay a wreath at the Shrine in honour of gay and lesbian people who had served and died in war. Photo: Susan Gordon-Brown.

It was while working at the former Defence Plaza on St Kilda Road that Sillet got the call to report to Victoria Barracks. ‘Unbeknownst to me, I had been followed. It was the witch hunt era and I got marched into an office where a female sergeant said, “We have reason to believe you’re homosexual”. My heart sank.’

As someone who’d dreamt about this career since they were a kid, Sillet was devastated. ‘I’m 27 [at the time] and I knew that I still had ten years left, if not more, serving my country, and I could just see it disappearing.’

After a three-hour interrogation, another followed at the hands of the military police a week later. ‘In the end, I said that I’d had two relationships, but I wasn’t gay,’ Sillet recalled. ‘That was one of the worst days, and worst periods, of my life.’

She was actually on duty at the signals directorate when she received the news, via ticker tape, that her security clearance was being downgraded, rendering her unemployable there. It was a terrible blow. ‘I just knew immediately that I was I was cooked.’

While she fought hard through legal channels, a deep depression took hold. Sillet ultimately opted to take an honourable discharge; something not available to many fellow service people who were marched out “dishonourably”. ‘For many, many years, I was not good.’

Sillet never told her late parents why she left. Many years later, giving evidence at the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide alongside Air Force veteran Danny Liversidge, who was also hounded out of service because of his sexuality, was a huge step towards healing the wounds of the past.

Contributing her voice to Defending with Pride is anotherstep along the road to peace for Sillet.

‘It means the world to me, to know that the very first war memorial in Australia wants to hear about the LGBTI community and veterans.’

Defending with Pride: Stories of LGBTQ+ Service is showing at the Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance until July 2023.