After 20 years, Lindy Hume has programmed her final festival

Artistic Director Lindy Hume AM loves international arts festivals, but they’ve taken up a lot of her time over the last two decades.

Hume has just launched her third and final program for the pan-Tasmanian arts festival, Ten Days on the Island. Her 12th international festival as Artistic Director in 20 years (she has previously directed four Perth Festivals, three Sydney Festivals, and two Four Winds Festivals), Hume has announced that it will also be her last.

‘I just feel that it’s time to do something different,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘I’ve done a lot of festivals and I just don’t feel like I’ve got any more in me. I love them. But I think it’s time to hand it over. It just feels like it’s time for someone else – for me to leave a space for somebody who’s 20 years younger.’

Which is not to say Hume is running on empty. ‘In fact it’s the opposite. I feel excited about a change of direction,’ she explains.

‘I feel like it’s time to revisit my own creative practice as an artist and that’s a different thing to curating festivals. I feel grateful for everything I’ve learned in festival-land, but I mean, 12 editions of festivals? That’s enough, you know?’

Smaller-scale projects

Having made the decision to cease programming international arts festivals, Hume says she intends to focus more on her own company, Crimson Rosella Creative Adventures.

‘My plan is to really focus on working in arts outside metropolitan Australia and to work with Crimson Rosella, which will be my new little company, my new little entity; and to bring some of the thinking to bear that I was able to have time to do during Ten Days on the Island, which was a part-time Artistic Director’s commitment.’

Trans-Tasman work ‘Hide the Dog’ is featured in Hume’s 2023 ‘Ten Days on the Island’ program. Image: Supplied.

Working part-time at Ten Days allowed Hume the creative freedom and time to think deeply about her arts practice, and to complete a PhD focused on what she calls ‘a landscape oriented arts practice’.

She explains the concept using the analogy of a smartphone. ‘If you imagine flipping an iPhone from portrait to landscape and the way that the framing is fuller in landscape than it can be in portrait, you can see more context and more background and more community.’

As to how that will relate to her creative practice, Hume says: ‘I’m interested in working on some smaller-scale projects, and I’m certainly interested in developing projects for communities and in smaller, less grand environments than opera houses.’

‘Opera is part of my world’

The former Artistic Director of four Australian opera companies (West Australian Opera, Victorian Opera, OzOpera and Opera Queensland) as well as being an in-demand opera director nationally and internationally, Hume says she’ll continue to work in the opera sector alongside her smaller-scale projects.

‘Opera is part of my world, very much so, and it will be lovely to dive back into directing some opera here in Australia,’ she says, having primarily directed works in Aotearoa/New Zealand, the USA, Leipzig and Wales in recent years.

Following the surprise departure of Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini from Opera Australia (OA) last October, Hume is also curating an interim 2024 summer season for OA in the Sydney Opera House, providing a breathing space before the arrival of the company’s new Artistic Director Jo Davies, who relocates to Australia later this year.

When asked if we can expect to see her directing something in that interim season, Hume laughs. ‘I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything. Sorry, nice try.’

Chuckling, she adds: ‘What I can say is I really enjoyed the exercise of coming into the company and developing a program for the Sydney summer ‘24. It was really a great pleasure to be asked. I was really grateful that Fiona [Allan, OA CEO] asked me, and it was nice to be able to approach that project almost as a stand-alone or as a pop-up, and approach it a little as I would approach festival curation.’

The anthropology of festivals

Given the many years Hume has spent curating festivals, as well as attending numerous other international arts festivals in Australia and overseas, she has had plenty of time to think about how festivals work.

‘I’m really interested in the curation and anthropology of festivals… What is it about a festival that makes it great? And what is it about festivals that may be popular, but which don’t seem to have – for me – that emotional heft or which don’t transport me, that aren’t subversive enough or not well-thought-through enough?

‘You can’t do something for 20 years and not ask questions about what makes the work good or bad. So I think I’ve learned a lot about what makes festivals flow. I’ve learned a lot about making work; I feel like I’ve learned a lot about community and socially engaged practices and First Nations cultural expression. And I’ve seen a lot of Australian artists doing extraordinary things. So that’s been a great privilege,’ Hume says.

‘I’ve also learned a lot about dramaturgy and what makes new work, work – and the processes of bringing together all the various strands of a festival so they speak to each other and don’t just lie adjacent to each other. A festival is a complex machine… and it’s an interesting and very immersive experience to be a festival director, certainly around the time of a launch.’

Her final festival

Hume plans to deliver a keynote speech exploring her thoughts about festivals and landscape oriented arts practice during the 2023 iteration of Ten Days on the Island, the program for which was launched today (Thursday 2 February).

Key themes of the festival include an exploration of the voices of women and girls, journeys across and under water, and the palpable connection between lutruwita/Tasmania and Aotearoa/New Zealand.

‘I’m a big fan of New Zealand and there’s always seemed to me to be this weird parallel between Tasmania and New Zealand, and their respective and different relationships to mainland Australia,’ Hume explains.

Unsurprisingly, given Hume’s awareness of the need to weave festival strands together, there is considerable overlap between the program’s themes.

This is reflected in the much anticipated Tasmanian season of Hide the Dog (a trans-Tasman play for children by pakana playwright Nathan Maynard and Māori writer Jamie McCaskill) and two works by visual artist Lisa Reihana: the giant mythical octopus Te Wheke-a-Muturangi and her large-scale video installation Nomads of the Sea, among others.

‘Lisa Reihana, the amazing Māori artist, is a very distinguished artist who represented New Zealand in the 2017 Venice Biennale. She makes these incredibly virtuosic digital works and is fascinated with mythology and the counter-colonial conversation,’ says Hume.

‘This new video work is her interpretation of the journey of Charlotte Badger, a runaway convict from Van Diemen’s Land who stole a ship and mutinied and ended up in Aotearoa/New Zealand; her story and the response of the Māori women once she got there is essayed in Nomads of the Sea.

Lisa Reihana’s ‘Te Wheke-a-Muturangi’ on Wellington Waterfront in Wellington, New Zealand, 2022. Photo: Mark Tantrum.

‘And then this amazing octopus, Te Wheke-a-Muturangi, is Lisa’s latest work. It was commissioned by New Zealand Festival and it was floating in the [Wellington] harbour in the festival. And then they got shut down by COVID, so not many people have seen it. And when I saw it, I thought, “I really need to bring this to Tasmania”. So Te Wheke-a-Muturangi, the goddess, is this mythological, ferocious octopus who has swum across to lutruwita/Tasmania and she’ll be sitting in Kangaroo Bay in Hobart,’ Hume says.

Blue sky thinking

With the Ten Days program launched, Hume is preparing herself for the festival proper, which spans Tasmania rather than being based in just a single city.

‘Ten Days on the Island is nowhere near as taxing as something like the three weeks and four weekends of Sydney Festival and Perth Festival. But it is also a bit of a marathon,’ she says.

While Hume is looking forward to the festival, she is especially looking forward to what comes next – the time of reflection that follows any festival’s culmination.

‘The great time for me in the festival cycle is this sort of beautiful, shimmering space straight after a festival once you’ve had a few nights sleep, when you start to consider the future… There is this sort of shining moment where you have a blue sky, when you can imagine a new festival, and I reckon the job of the Festival Director is to hold on to that as long as you possibly can – ideally right through to launching and actually realising the next festival, because everything that comes in between can really knock you off course.’

With no more international arts festivals in Lindy Hume’s future save for those she attends as a punter, there will be numerous opportunities for blue sky thinking in the months and years to come.

Ten Days on the Island runs from 10-19 March 2023.