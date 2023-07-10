A lesson in activism from US photographer Nan Goldin

At 11.15am on 9 November (2022), two climate change protesters attacked Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans hanging in the National Gallery of Australia (NGA). After a good clean, it was back on the wall five hours later.

While the action picked up on a wave of museum-based eco protests globally, it was hardly lasting in its impact. However, within metres of where that protest action took place, this week saw the opening of an exhibition of US photographer Nan Goldin’s work. The work has endured for more five decades as a radical statement, and was the trigger to a lifelong journey as an activist artist for Goldin.

A ballad for all time

Comprising 126 photographs, Goldin’s The Ballad of Sexual Dependency – or The Ballad as it is more commonly known – ‘is an astounding set of accounts of Goldin’s life, putting her into the context of her lifelong commitment to activism,’ explains the NGA’s Head of International Art, Russell Storer.

‘It’s one of the most influential bodies of work in photographic history,’ he adds.

Goldin only ever made 10 copies of the entire portfolio of images, all of which are in major collections internationally, with her last copy recently acquired by the NGA. It was first publicly shown at the Whitney Biennial in New York in 1985, and was published as a photo book the following year. The exhibition largely follows the ‘page-flow’ of the book – clusters of friends, laments, and raw moments of love and loss.

While the NGA already owns a number of individual works – which were acquired in 1994 and printed at a larger scale – this purchase of the portfolio is a coup in a global growth of gravitas for women artists and storytelling in the wake of #MeToo and #KnowMyName equity.

The same photographs in The Ballad are also peppered through Goldin’s most recent activist piece, a documentary film, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022), made with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion, making it the second documentary (following Sacro GRA in 2013) to win Venice’s top prize. It will be screened at the NGA to coincide with Goldin’s exhibition (22 July), in collaboration with DocPlay.

Like The Ballad, the film is a biographical documentary, and tracks Goldin’s fight against the Sackler family for their role in the opioid epidemic (of which Goldin was a victim). And, in particular, it calls upon museums to account for their dirty donor dollars.

The Curator of the exhibition, National Gallery Curator of Photography, Anne O’Hehir, says: ‘Goldin is committed to making public that which is usually hidden and private, and to the truthful recording of her life.’

National Gallery of Australia Curator of Photography, Anne O’Hehir, pictured with Nan Goldin: ‘The Ballad of Sexual Dependency’, National Gallery of Australia exhibition 2023. Photo: Karlee Holland.

Chronicler of a time, or activist?

The Ballad draws from over 800 images that Goldin took during the late 1970s and 80s, which she first started presenting as slideshows at parties and in clubs, often set to music. Goldin refers to The Ballad as her ‘public diary’ adding that the series comes, ‘out of relationships, not observation,’ according to O’Hehir.

She continues: ‘I think it’s still important, especially as the world gets more and more conservative, to tell those stories of acceptance and empathy – the stuff that you are scared of, like coming out and the HIV AIDS epidemic. It’s such a strong political fear cycle – and here we are, again.’

She adds: ‘Nan was really angry about being sold that bulls**t – the American Dream – because of the consequences of trying to fit yourself into those boxes and be a certain way. She saw the devastating consequences of hiding things. She was against our vanishing. It was hugely radical.’

Goldin, who will be 70 in September, continues her fight for visibility. ‘These days, she’s addressing the issues that we have as classes, and is having incredible success bringing the Central Bank to account,’ says Storer.

O’Hehir explains that the making of Goldin’s Ballad images dovetailed with the artist’s life – that she always carried a camera with her. ‘As soon as she got clean [of a heroin addiction] at the end of the 80s, she came straight back and curated the first show about HIV AIDS,’ says O’Hehir.

I used to think that I could never lose anyone if I photographed them enough. In fact, my pictures show me how much I’ve lost. Nan Goldin

‘She’s always been emotionally attached to this body work, because it’s that thing about people,’ continues O’Hehir. ‘It comes out of a very personal place.’

Nan Goldin, ‘Nan and Brian in Bed’, New York City, 1983 from the series ‘The Ballad of Sexual Dependency’, 1973-86, National Gallery of Australia, purchased 2021. Image: © Nan Goldin.

A filmic connection that resonates 50 years on

O’Hehir says that there is a filmic quality to Goldin’s snapshot style of photographs – their framing, lighting and intimacy. ‘The Ballad has such a strong narrative, almost like stills from a film. Nan always has said that, “I could have made a film.” And obviously she totally trusted Laura [Poitras].’

Poitras’ film is structured in seven chapters, each of which begins with a photographic sequence from The Ballad, and then weaves in Goldin’s recent protests with the activist group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), which Goldin founded in 2017 after a near fatal overdose of fentanyl.

The group’s first protest was in 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur in the Sackler Wing, where they staged a die-in. It was followed by a protest at the Guggenheim, where the group launched a blizzard of fake OxyContin prescriptions. The art world’s response has been slow to reject million-dollar donations by the Sacklers.

O’Hehir explains: ‘[Goldin] read an article in The New Yorker and said, “I am going to take the Sacklers down.” And she does it.’ Today, the Met has removed the Sackler name from its walls and cut financial ties with the family, as has the Tate, the British Museum, the Louvre, the V and the Serpentine Gallery.

Looking back to those earlier photographs of “her tribe” – which are now hanging around the NGA’s darkened gallery in the exhibition of The Ballad – was Goldin’s intention always to be an activist? O’Hehir is convinced: ‘Oh, absolutely. 100,000,000% yes. I think it’s the absolute core of who she is. She’s made it very political work. While she photographed people [up] close, Nan would have read the big struggle.

‘She takes that intimacy thing, and just extends it to her whole community,’ continues O’Hehir. ‘It’s about relationships, and men and women’s difficulty of wanting to be in relationships. So it starts with the activism. She is committed to the idea that photography can faithfully record a time and place, and do so in a way that has real social purpose.’

These images are especially relevant in our times when social media and platforms like Instagram and TikTok ascribe to that same aspirational-dream pressure and, with it, the kinds of exclusions these platforms fuel.

Speaking to The Guardian nearly a decade ago, photography curator and writer Susan Bright made the observation: ‘One only has to teach a class of undergraduate photography students to realise her influence. Her ideas infuse all new work that deals with close family members, friends or ideas of community.

‘She gave legitimacy to an approach that has crudely been adopted and understood as “snapshot style” or “diaristic”. I would go as far as to say her work has come to represent an entire style. In short, we are now living to a degree in a world that Nan Goldin created, long before the digital camera and Instagram made it ubiquitous: a self-absorbed, often revelatory world where the everyday and the exotic exist in uneasy cohabitation.’

Nan Goldin’s The Ballad of Sexual Dependency is free and will be on display at the National Gallery in Kamberri/Canberra until 28 January 2024.

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed will be screened at the NGA on 22 July at 2pm. Bookings are essential.

This exhibition is part of the National Gallery of Australia’s 40th Anniversary celebrations and continues the Know My Name gender equity initiative.