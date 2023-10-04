A beginners’ guide to posthuman theatre

Since the release of ChatGPT and other AI programs it’s been hard to ignore the buzz around what’s next for AI. In the art world, this hype has been felt for some time. For some, it’s a threat to their existence. For others, it’s offering new scope to examine some of the complex moral implications of where this technology is taking us.

In short, the art world (like the rest of the world) seems fraught with mixed emotions when it comes to new encounters with AI.

But for at least one Australian playwright and academic, there is nothing especially new or special about the wave of tech-inspired works that artists – specifically theatre artists – are currently interested in making.

For theatre academic Dr Richard Jordan of the University of New England, there is an impressive archive of these works already on record, and many of their “imagined futures” bear close resemblance to present day realities.

What is posthuman theatre? (Hint: it’s not really about robots)

Last month, The New York Times announced that the ‘techno future’ has arrived on stage with a host of new machine-generated scripts and algorithmic plays drawing strong attention.

But for Jordan, who has been researching posthuman theatre for over 10 years, these trends are just one small part of a larger picture of this intriguing theatre genre.

‘Posthuman theatre examines the evolving relationship between humans and intelligent machines,’ he explains.

‘So that might mean the work involves the spectacle of those machines and that technology as part of what the audience sees on stage. But, by contrast, it could also be a work with only human characters, in a story that focuses on these characters’ lives and their complex human relationships.’

In the present context then – where AI seems to be busting apart previously held ideas of our “human” limitations – which posthuman theatre works can we turn to to help us steady ourselves amid the dizzying change?

While Jordan’s research spans a huge breadth of works, he has shortlisted a few to help us start exploring.

Some standout works from the posthuman theatre canon

Harvest (1997)

Written by Indian playwright Manjula Padmanabhan in the late nineties, Harvest is set in the then futuristic world of 2010, and follows a young man, named Om, who is living in Bombay and unemployed until a US woman offers him a lucrative position as a paid organ donor in her company.

After Om accepts the offer, his new employer takes total control of his life, and he and his family become pawns in the disturbing corporate game that is this fictitious global organ harvesting economy.

For Jordan, this work is a striking piece of early posthuman theatre because it ‘explores the political and ethical consequences of reducing the world’s poorest people to machine-like components, who are also then beholden to another, much larger and more powerful machine’.

A Number (2002)

A Number is by the eminent British playwright Caryl Churchill and is set in the “near future”, which, since its time of writing (in 2002), could well be the present day.

Its story is set in a British society where genetic cloning technologies have become mainstream and where three brothers, two of whom are genetic clones of the “original”, grapple with their identities and relationship with the father who created them.

While the work is still a popular choice for directors the world over, some critics who’ve seen recent productions say the play shows its age in today’s world, where many of its ethical concerns around gene technology have been overtaken by new ones.

For Jordan, this play is an important posthuman theatre work because it ‘interrogates the logic of reducing human identity to informational code, which is still a core concern for us all’.

On a more light-hearted note, the work’s premiere season at London’s Royal Court back in 2002 stands out now for its star-studded cast – featuring the late, great Michael Gambon as “father” and now Hollywood megastar Daniel Craig as “sons”.

I Love You Bro (2007)

I Love You Bro is an Australian play written by Adam J A Cass, which premiered at the 2007 Melbourne Fringe Festival where it won the Festival’s Emerging Writer Award.

Based on real events that took place in the UK in 2003, the script follows Johnny, a teenage loner tech-nerd, and his accidental pathway to an online relationship with a real-life classmate. Thanks to his ambiguous online moniker “Alba J”, Johnny’s classmate wrongly assumes his avatar is female, and as Johnny decides to play along with the lie, things escalate and become dangerous for all.

Jordan says this play is an interesting example of a posthuman work, where a human character uses virtual personae as forms of “prostheses”, which become outlets for their repressed desires.

‘Johnny’s personae not only “catfish” his classmate, they also transform how Johnny sees himself, almost taking on a life of their own,’ Jordan says of the work.

Dead Man’s Cell Phone (2008)

Next, there’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone, written by award-winning US playwright Sarah Ruhl (whose other well-known plays include In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) (2009) and The Clean House (2004).

This play’s deeply felt narrative follows one man’s departure from this world into another woman’s obsession with this stranger’s life, after she picks up his ringing mobile phone, which he had left on a table beside her in a café just before he died. The woman, named Jean, starts fielding the dead man’s phone calls from his friends, family and lovers, and her life becomes entwined in theirs.

Reflecting on her motivation for writing the play, Ruhl says she was drawn to the emotional consequences of our living in tech-fuelled times where ‘there’s absolutely no reason to talk to a stranger anymore’.

Her work shows how the devices we hold in our hands every day, though seemingly limitless, are in fact mostly used to connect us with people we already know. Ruhl poses the question of how well we really know our closest friends if we never see them in real life, and if we only communicate with them in the digital world.

Lisa McCune onstage as Jean in Melbourne Theatre Company’s (MTC’s) production of ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’, 2010, directed by Peter Evans. Photo: Jeff Busby. Image: Courtesy MTC.

Dead Man’s Cell Phone has had numerous sell-out seasons since it premiered 15 years ago (including its Australian premiere at Melbourne Theatre Company in 2010 with Lisa McCune in the lead role). It will be onstage again soon as part of a State Theatre Company South Australia season, co-produced by Caitlin Ellen Moore and Tim Overton (which opens on 25 November).

Marjorie Prime (2015)

Finally, Marjorie Prime is a recent work by US playwright Jordan Harrison, which focuses on a relationship between an elderly widow, Marjorie, and an AI hologram that has been designed to look like her late husband (named Walter) as a young man.

As the “AI Walter Prime” learns more about the real-life Walter, Marjorie grows increasingly uncertain of what she really lived through, versus what the “AI Walter” claims to “remember”. Gradually, the components that once humanised Marjorie are converted into digital code, until she herself becomes an “AI Prime”.

Disturbing in its prescience about the so-called “human intelligences” of the tech that is fast becoming normalised, this work examines the increasingly blurred boundaries between human and machine-generated memories.

Ultimately, this list is but a small selection from a much wider genre, though it’s perhaps reassuring to realise these “posthuman” works are in fact deeply human in style, and also bear strong ties to the centuries-old theatre tradition that still allows us to gather together in the dark to contemplate some of the most complex issues of our time… No devices necessary.