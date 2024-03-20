Is Taylor Swift a good role model for Australian artists?

It is difficult to overstate Taylor Swift’s spell-binding, blockbuster and record-breaking success. Quite apart from her sizeable catalogue and creative capital, there are few elements of the music industry that she has left unchanged. Her Eras concert tour, the highest-grossing for any artist in history, has been having enough of a financial impact on each country it visits that it’s spawned the term “Swiftonomics”. She has altered artist rights on streaming platforms, pioneered intimate fan engagement that dismissed traditional publicity, prompted major ticketing reforms and changed how labels acquire artists.

As ArtsHub has previously discussed, it is debatable whether this is a blessing or a curse for Australian artists and audiences. The precise impact on how contemporary Australian artists conduct their business is difficult to measure, but there is little doubt that Swift has made an indelible impact. ArtsHub speaks to three female Australian musicians about what Taylor Swift can teach them about building a career.

Taylor Swift builds a body of work

FELONY. has all the promise of being “the next big thing” in Australian music. The alternative pop songwriter and vocalist is barely out of adolescence, but has already been nominated for a Queensland Music Award, profiled on Triple J’s Unearthed and earned a spot in 2023’s BIGSOUND line-up.

FELONY. is playing for a big career. ‘I have big goals for FELONY.,’ says Layla, the woman behind the pseudonym. ‘This is a time of working really hard.’

Taylor Swift has inspired FELONY. in her appreciation for a body of work. Emerging artists are pressured to create short, viral clips to generate publicity, particularly youth-focused acts like FELONY. ‘Being an artist who creates and thinks in full bodies of work can seem impossible sometimes,’ Layla tells ArtsHub. ‘Taylor Swift creates diverse, full-length records. The name of her tour literally being the Eras tour goes to show that hope is not lost for those of us who think and create in the space of full-scale pieces of work.’

FELONY. just finished her tour across the country and is set to record and tour with more music in 2024, including a spot at the Laneway Festival. The hard work of touring as an emerging act is where Layla says more can be done to support local artists. ‘I do think bigger touring international acts should always have at least one Australian support act,’ she says. Taylor Swift didn’t include an Australian support act, but many visiting artists do. ‘Me and the FELONY. live shows have been lucky this year to support acts that have come over from the UK, and it’s helped in so many ways.’

FELONY. has big plans for her career. Image: Darcy Goss Media.

Taylor Swift champions artists’ rights

Jiordie Lobwein never planned to be a music star, but she’s found herself as the bass player in one of Brisbane’s hottest new bands, Red Hill. ‘We started it with no pressure on ourselves,’ she says, ‘but we’re having a lot of success!’

Red Hill are set to record their first album in May, after just over a year of building a dedicated fan base that loves to attend their live shows. ‘We’ve started getting contacted by a few distributors,’ Lobwein tells ArtsHub. ‘So it’s an exciting time. But we also know what we want, and we’re dedicated to the local scene in Brisbane.’

Red Hill is inspired by other Brisbane success acts like Ball Park Music. Lobwein admits she’s not a diehard fan of Taylor Swift, but believes her advocacy for artists has certainly been inspirational.

‘Ownership is really important,’ Lobwein says, ‘and seeing her embark on this project of rerecording her entire catalogue has been fantastic.’

After having her back catalogue sold off without her consent, Swift has dedicated herself to rerecording and rereleasing her songs. The project has been an enormous success, contributing in part to the hype of the Eras tour and Swift’s recent escalation from pop star to record-breaking phenomenon.

‘It shows you success is possible, particularly for female artists, if you take control and do it yourself,’ Lobwein tells ArtsHub. ‘That’s really cool.’

Brisbane band Red Hill are making waves on the local scene. Photo: caitlin_again.

Taylor Swift plays it safe

For Emma Dean, Swift’s success is a valuable reminder of the price of international fame. Dean’s impressive career as a vocalist and songwriter spans her work as a supporting act or background vocalist for performers like Macy Gray, Placebo, Kate Miller-Heidke and Amanda Palmer. Her work’s been critically acclaimed worldwide, and she’s written music for Bluey.

‘I remember being young and working with a producer on my first EP and saying that my goal was to have a “Triple J” sound,’ she laughs. ‘That seemed important to me then. And over time that’s just dissolved.’

As for Swift, Dean applauds her talent and business acumen. ‘Taylor’s amazing, but her true success is in the strength of her brand. She’s safe, wholesome and she’s the girl next door.’

Dean is not alone in this analysis. In a piece for The Saturday Paper, Santilla Chingaipe dissected Swift’s enormous privilege and impact, and questioned her silence on critical political issues. But in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift struggles with this essential idea in the lead-up to a local election.

Apart from a few choice comments (Swift recently encouraged Americans to participate and vote in the race for Republican and Democratic nominees for President on her Instagram), Swift is borrowing from other musicians such as Dolly Parton. Her resistance to playing into any single political “side” has meant, in the most optimistic sense, that she can bring together fans who usually don’t talk to each other in a sense of unity. In the most cynical sense, she can also sell more music to more people.

Dean doesn’t have a particular stance on Swift’s reluctance to articulate her views, but she notes it as critical to her success. ‘Fundamentally, I think all female artists should be exactly the sort of artist they want to be,’ she says. ‘Taylor has identified herself as a pathological people-pleaser, and I think that’s important too. She is designing her image to be as likeable as possible, and she’s very good at it.’

Dean also suggests, however, that this is a potentially dangerous idea for young musicians to emulate. ‘There isn’t a single path to success,’ she notes. ‘You get a lot of pressure to conform to a particular look or sound. Whether that’s Triple J or putting some time on a reality show. The truth is, thinking about myself as a brand makes me feel gross.’

Dean’s diverse portfolio career includes touring to support artists such as Sam Buckingham, serving as Music Director on the popular YouTube home-grown kid’s channel RainbowBop, and running her community choir Cheep Trill.

Dean concludes, ‘I’d so much rather have this version of my career than something else that doesn’t feel authentic to me.’