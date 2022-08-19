9 curators on photographers to watch

Photography is an incredibly popular medium in Australia; one with a long history and undergoing a renaissance (thanks to smart phones).

But while many of us are quick to enjoy creating our own creative captures, the medium continues to change and evolve, with the next generation of professional photographers currently emerging from art schools and remote destinations alike.

To celebrate World Photography Day, we asked nine Australian photography curators, historians and artists who it was they were inspired by and who we should take a look at.

Artist: Giulia Giannini McGauran aka GG McG

Selected by Arts Photographer Daniel Boud

Instagram: @g.g.mcg

Giulia Giannini McGauran, aka GG McG. Image supplied.

Giulia Giannini McGauran, aka GG McG, is a phenomenon – continually pumping out vibrant original work that is unmistakably hers.

She works primarily in photography but her vision translates into all mediums she touches – like video, music and painting.

What’s so impressive about her is that she creates little fantasy worlds for so many of her pictures, by building or painting her own sets and props, and then using photoshop to take the work to the next level and bringing her imagination to life.

I can’t wait to see what her mind conjures up next.

Artist: Judith Nangala Crispin

Selected by Moshe Rosenveig OAM, Festival Director Head On

Instagram: @judith_nangala

Judith Nangala Crispin is not a newcomer to photography. Still, her new work is powerful, beautiful and refreshing, using old techniques in a new way to explore the relationship between life, death and the connection to country.

Judith Nangala Crispin’s Lumachrome Glass Printing. Image courtesy the artist; judithcrispin.com

Judith has a long career as a photographer, curator, writer and poet. For most of her career, she dealt with social justice issues through her work. But her career took a turn after discovering her concealed Aboriginal family ancestry. Her most recent work evolved by accident, utilising old techniques.

Judith writes about it on the Head On Foundation website: ‘The [pictures] are created using a new method derived from archaic photography practices– lumen printing, cliché-verre, chemigram, and elements of drawing and painting. Their materials, drawn from Country itself, include cadavers, ochres, sticks, and grass. Exposed in natural light over many hours, these images honour native animals and birds killed on our roads. In making these lumachrome glass prints, I am consciously engaging in a collaboration with Country.’

The work is breathtaking to look at; each image has unpredictable colours and a unique feel. It combines the raw photographic process with elements from the environment, creating a connection between life, death and the environment from a new perspective.

Artist: Hoda Afshar

Selected by Donna West Brett, Associate Professor and Chair of Art History (photography), University of Sydney

Instagram: @hodaafshar

Hoda Afshar’s arresting photographs and moving image works embrace subjects on the margins of society. Born in Tehran, Hoda now lives in Narrm (Melbourne) with her migratory experiences informing her work, the subject of which traverse representations of gender and feminism, race, displaced persons, and the political intersections of imperialism.

Hoda Afshar from the series Under Western Eyes. Copyright © 2013-14 Hoda Afshar. All rights reserved.

A work currently in the Art Gallery of South Australia’s exhibition Robert Wilson: Moving Portraits from the series Agonistes (2020), focuses on whistle-blowers who have reported misconduct from Manus Island and beyond.

Hoda’s photographs push the boundaries of the medium from traditional representations to 3D renditions, but for me it’s the subject matter and its conceptual, political, and social edge that make her work so intriguing. Often staged or performed, the images have a bite, seen through the politics of representation such as those of the female Islamic subject, or her portrait of Behrouz Boochani.

She is currently researching photographs taken by French psychiatrist Gaëtan Gatian de Clérambault of veiled Islamic subjects in the French Colonies as part of his interest in the psychosis of passion.

Hoda’s stunning photographs resonate for me on an intellectual but also deeply aesthetic level at the cutting edge of the medium.

Hoda Afshar is represented by Milani Gallery, Brisbane

Read: Cheats guide to photographing your art online

Artist: Colleen Stranways

Selected by Professor Wayne Quilliam, NAIDOC Artist of the Year, and photographer Robert Fielding, Mimili Maku Arts

Instagram: @nharla_photography

William Quilliam says: Culturally strong and respectful, a visionary talent seeking to record and create culture in a new light, Colleen Stranways is an Adelaide-based, Arabana, Mudbura, Gurindji and Warlpiri photographer who I hold in high regard. Seeking to explore new creative opportunities her work is refreshing and bold whilst adhering to a solid cultural structure. This grounding in the old ways ensures the people who have come before us would be proud of the continuity of storytelling and also fascinated by the use of bold lighting and strong colours.

Image courtesy Colleen Strangeways.

Her work is emulated by the new generation of Indigenous photographers who continue to evolve their practice, she is a nurturer and a guide, our future is in wonderful hands.

As a parting gift from me to her, you may tell me that you and many others stand on the shoulders of myself and other Aboriginal photographers but in reality you stand with us

Robert Fielding adds: I’ve spent much of my career as a photographer, capturing the knowledge and power of Anangu, and their connection to country. In my experience there is much secrecy and many subtleties lost during this humbling process. Colleen-Ara Palka Raven Strangway’s photography feels to me, to be a similar endeavour to capture this illusive but ever present something that makes First Nations people and their culture so powerful.

Most importantly for me, though, is having First Nations people on both sides of the lens. Over the years I have been using the camera, many more First Nation people have picked up the camera. This is an important and every growing movement in Australian photography worthy of celebration and Colleen is one such photographer to watch.

Artist: Anu Kumar

Selected by PHOTO 2022’s curator, Brendan McCleary

Instagram: kumar_anu

Anu Kumar, from the series Remnants of Ritual, 2022. Commissioned by Photo Australia for PHOTO 2022 International Festival of Photography. Courtesy the artist

I selected Anu Kumar as a Narrm based artist whose work I really think is worth following. Born in India and raised in Australia, her practice interrogates themes of displacement and the diaspora, doing so by revealing moments of everyday life, community connection, and finding a sense of self and belonging.

Primarily shooting with a medium format camera, Kumar has a distinctive style and captures light really beautifully. There’s a soft touch to her imagery and a sensitivity you can feel between photographer and portrait subject. I’m very excited to get my hands on a copy of her first book, Ghar, being published this Spring with local powerhouse publishers Perimeter books.

Artist: Simone Maree Arnol

Selected by Telstra NATSIAA Judges Dr Joanna Barrkman and Myles Russel-Cook

Instagram: @simone_arnol

In 2017, Simone was the first Indigenous Designer at the Australian Eco Fashion Week in Perth and in 2021, winner of the National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) Environmental and Sustainability contribution category. All eyes were on her. But her multidisciplinary practice continues to develop with a focus on photography.

Simone Maree Arnol, Yalma (cross boomerang) 2022. Courtesy of artist. Photo Mark Sherwood.

This year is perhaps her most impressive yet in the medium, a first-time finalist in the 2022 Telstra NATSIAA, as well as the prestigious National Photographic Portrait Prize at the NPG in Canberra.

She says she sees photography as ‘Truth Telling’. ‘They say a picture captures a 1000 words, but for me it is about capturing the voices of our old people, our ancestors and echoing 65,000 of story telling. Heading into Reconciliation discussions, we need to be telling that truth, leaning on photographs to do that,’ she says.

It is an exciting time for the Cairns-based artist, and we look forward to where her photography takes us all in these discussions through contemporary image making.