7 free Melbourne Fashion Week 2025 events on ArtsHub’s radar

Get a close-up view of the Wicked costumes worn by lead characters Elphaba and Glinda in this Australia-first exhibition at Fed Square. The exhibition offers a teaser for the extravaganza that’s to come in Wicked: For Good.

Artist and designer Louise Marson will be taking over a shop window at Queen Victoria Market with a display that transforms market waste and discarded oyster farm materials into wearable pieces and fashion statements. A free talk will accompany the pop-up on 25 and 26 October at 12pm.

Spring Place is hosting a three-day marketplace filled with vintage treasures, pre-loved pieces, ethical labels and even the opportunity to shop an influencer’s wardrobe. Over 20 stalls ripe for thrifting.

Multicultural Women Victoria is hosting an exhibition at MPavilion Parkville that allows you to style your own looks with garments created by migrant and refugee designers, then pose for a photo to capture the moment. Also on view will be the work of artist Sofie Dieu.

This panel talk explores how innovations in wearable technology are transforming the fashion industry and what Australia’s fashion future might look like. Hosted by Swinburne University at Level 1, 130 Lonsdale St on 22 October at 6pm. Registrations required.

Catch fashion brands including Aje Studio, Et Al Australia, Marimekko and Scotch & Soda at this free outdoor runway event, taking place against the iconic backdrop of Little Bourke Street. Two sessions will run on 23 October, starting 5pm and 7pm.

Little Bourke Street Runway by Emporium Melbourne. Photo: Supplied.

Students, designers and fashion advocates are in for a holistic journey during this three-hour workshop exploring audio description for fashion. Led by RMIT University researchers and Nilgun Guven and Skye de Vent from Vitae Veritas, this session will guide participants through the process of crafting sensory descriptions. Registrations required.

The glass of what was once a Middle Eastern restaurant at Fed Square is plastered with neon yellow and green paste-ups. ELECTRIC ARCADIA is emblazoned across them in large, hand-drawn font.

Behind the carnival-punk exterior, lies a newly imagined arcade experience, created by Melbourne-based artist Callum Preston and creative media installation artist Louie Roots, as part of Melbourne International Games Week.

‘It was really exciting to be approached about something at Fed Square,’ says Callum Preston, the artist whom, with Louie Roots, designed the experience. ‘I mean, I’m Melbourne born and raised, and I can remember Fed Square being built and getting to see it from the flat lands that were here, into this.’

Preston was asked to create a vintage 90s arcade experience, to form part of Big Games Night Out – a free, one-night celebration of gaming culture at Fed Square, and a highlight of Melbourne International Games Week.

The prompt set Preston off on a journey to create ELECTRIC ARCADIA, an installation that is free to visit and play, and open for the week leading up to Big Games Night Out.

