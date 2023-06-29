2023 NAIDOC Week events wrap

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names of deceased persons.

This year’s NAIDOC Week runs from 2-9 July with the theme, For Our Elders, which celebrates the important role Elders have played in communities and families from past to present.

Below is a round-up of arts and cultural events across the states and territories to celebrate our Elders this year during NAIDOC Week and beyond.

Queensland

Celebrate NAIDOC Week with a range of activities at the Museum of Tropical Queensland, including clapstick painting, yarning circles and weaving workshops. The event is delivered in partnership with Big Eye Arts and Culture Centre at the museum.

4-6 July at Museum of Tropical Queensland; free with general admission.

UMI Arts’ 10th annual Freshwater Saltwater exhibition opens on 7 July, showcasing the rich diversity and artistic talent of Far North Queensland’s First Nations artists. The 2023 exhibition features 20 works by 11 of the region’s best known, mid-career to established artists.

7 July to 31 August at UMI Arts, Cairns; free.

In the lead-up to the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair 2023 (13-16 July), NorthSite Contemporary Arts will be hosting the CIAF 2023 Artists’ Party in partnership with the Indigenous Art Centre Alliance (IACA). It’s a celebration of all artists presenting work for CIAF 2023 with the official opening of the exhibitions at Bulmba-ja and a live music set by The Pad Boys.

Tuesday 11 July 6-9pm at NorthSite, Cairns; bookings required.

Northern Territory

NAIDOC Week Posters Exhibition will be held at Casuarina Library showcasing the history of the comp. The National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) first began producing posters in 1967 and this exhibition will present a selection of these posters dating back to 1972 with messages that still have relevance today.

Saturday 1 July at Casuarina Library; free.

The 2023 NAIDOC Runway will showcase the central role Elders play in our communities and families, with Elders from the Northern Territory Government (NTG) agencies modelling contemporary Indigenous fashion, their agency’s uniform or a local Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation’s uniform. This event is hosted by the Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet.

Wednesday 5 July 1-4pm at Goyder Square, Palmerston; free.

Check out the upcoming series of events at Araluen Arts Centre, including a special free NAIDOC Week screening of the Indigenous film We Are Still Here. From 12 July, the Araluen Arts Centre will present the exhibition Town Camps Story highlighting an important history of Mparntwe Town Camps and multifaceted Indigenous identities.

Screening on Monday 3 July at Araluen Arts Centre; free, bookings required.

Western Australia

The City of Joondalup Library is presenting For Our Elders – 2023 NAIDOC Exhibition with a selection of works from the City’s First Nations Art Collection, compiled by guest curator Zali Morgan. The exhibition includes a wide range of artworks, from paintings on canvas to a traditional Booka (kangaroo skin cloak), showcasing the diversity of Aboriginal art.

26 June to 30 July at City of Joondalup Library; free.

DISCLOSURE: Kurunpa Kunpu | Strong Spirit at Fremantle Arts Centre features artists Tanya Singer, Errol Evans and Trent Jansen in conversation with FAC Curator Glenn Iseger-Pilkington. Over a three-year period Singer, Evans and Jansen have spent time in each other’s communities, learning from, and about, each other’s unique relationships with Country, family and community. Hear the stories behind their collaborative practice and works within the exhibition.

Tuesday 4 July 6-8.30pm at Fremantle Arts Centre; free, tickets limited.

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre is hosting the South West NAIDOC Ball and South West NAIDOC Awards, presented by Yaka Dandjoo Events. This is an opportunity for people and businesses of Bunbury and the wider south-west to come together and celebrate the history, culture and achievements of First Nations people.

Saturday 7 July 6pm at Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre; ticket sales close Friday 30 June 4pm.

South Australia

Head to the South Australian Museum this NAIDOC Week and enjoy special free live performances by the talented Nragi Muthar/The Deadly Nannas. Established in 2017, this is a group of grandmothers who enjoy singing in both their Ngarrindjeri language and in English. They are passionate about Reconciliation, and teaching and empowering younger generations by singing in language to build a stronger community through cultural knowledge.

Saturday 2 July and Sunday 9 July 12-1pm at the South Australian Museum; free.

Aunty Michelle presents a theatrical adaptation of Craitbul performed by Reidy Park Primary School Years 3 and 4 students. The show is co-directed by Brook Winterfield.

Thursday 6 July 10am at the Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre; free.

Tasmania

Reconciliation Tasmania is hosting a NAIDOC Week Film Showcase of Ablaze across regional centres, including Bicheno, Scottsdale, Smithton and New Norfolk. The film follows Yorta Yorta man Tiriki Onus on a journey to discover the story behind his grandfather, Bill Onus, who was the first Aboriginal filmmaker.

Friday 7 July at Derwent Valley PCYC, New Norfolk; ticketed.

Victoria

Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) presents Between Waves, a major new exhibition featuring 10 ambitious commissions by emerging and established First Nations artists that embrace the intersection of material and immaterial realism of knowledge and knowing. Opening celebrations are held on Saturday 1 July from 2-5pm with artists’ talks, Welcome to Country, and song and dance.

1 July to 3 September; free.

MARS Gallery will be holding a NAIDOC week exhibition featuring Damien Shen, South Australian man of Ngarrindjeri and Chinese bloodlines, Gulumerridjin (Larrakia), Wardaman and KarraJarri Saltwater woman, Jenna Lee and Tibrean (Torres Strait) and Taungurung multidisciplinary emerging artist, Iluka Sax-Williams. These artists will present unique perspectives and lived experiences through their contemporary works.

1-22 July at MARS Gallery, Windsor; free.

Montsalvat will present a concert in celebration of NAIDOC Week featuring pianist Coady Green, musician Justine Keneally and Yorta Yorta man Tiriki Onus in Of Birds & Monuments. The concert will present works by renowned Melbourne composers based upon stories from Indigenous texts prepared by Tiriki Onus and N’arweet Carolyn Briggs AM.

Sunday 2 July 5pm at Barn Gallery, Montsalvat; bookings required.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s NAIDOC Week program will celebrate First Nations voices. Events include One Song: The Music of Archie Roach conducted by Jaime Martín, and Electric Fields + MSO conducted by Vanessa Scammell.

2-9 July at Arts Centre Melbourne; ticketed.

The Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) celebrates NAIDOC Week with a range of programs, including workshops on making feature flowers, painted earrings, weaving and more. First Nations community members are invited to attend a morning of activities on Saturday 8 July hosted by KHT and the National Gallery of Victoria for a tour of current exhibitions.

3-10 July at Koorie Heritage Trust, Melbourne; free, bookings required.

Arts Access Victoria is presenting a retrospective of work by Yorta Yorta artist Uncle Greg Muir as part of NAIDOC Week 2023 with an opening celebration on Saturday 8 July. Family, connections, home and landscape are the overriding themes in Uncle Greg’s work, all of which come together in this selection showcasing over 50 years of his career.

3-8 July at No Vacancy Gallery, Melbourne; opening event on Saturday 8 July 12.30-2.30pm, free.

Yorta Yorta/Yuin soprano, composer and artistic director Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO will be presenting Parrwang Lifts the Sky as part of NAIDOC Week programming at Arts Centre Melbourne. The opera is based on an original story from Wadawurrung Country told to the children of the Wadawurrung community by Elder, the late Uncle David Tournier.

7-8 July at Arts Centre Melbourne; ticketed.

Bundoora Homestead Art Centre’s Winter Season will launch in NAIDOC Week with the opening of a major new exhibition by Koori Elders, Us Mob, which celebrates the legacies of Victorian Koori Elders who attended the Indigenous Art Unit at RMIT University’s School of Art between 2005 and 2012. Curated by Sharon West, Dr Lyndon Ormond Parker and Simon Rose, Us Mob features the works of Aunty Bunta Patten, Aunty Frances Gallagher, Uncle Herb Patten, Aunty Gwen Garoni, Aunty Gwen Brooke, Uncle Kennedy Edwards, Aunty Lorraine Nelson, Ray Thomas and Uncle Talgium Edwards.

Saturday 8 July 2-4pm at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre; free, bookings encouraged.

The Metro Comic Con takes place at the end of NAIDOC Week this year and a special event will be held with Indigiverse Comics co-founder Benny Eggmolesse and writer Scott Wilson. The Indigiverse is a superhero comics universe inspired by First Nations culture and stories. The Metro Comic Con is a destination for fans of film, TV, animation, gaming, cosplay, collectables, publishing and comics.

8-9 July at Melbourne Showgrounds; ticketed.

As part of the 2023 RISING festival, Flinders Street Station ballroom is once again transformed to host 15 major commissioned works by First Nations artists. Shadow Spirit is curated by Yorta Yorta woman Kimberley Moulton with a focus on innovative storytelling and First Nations worldviews. Also presented as part of RISING until 7 July is a large-scale project work by Aunty Zeta Thomson, a respected Elder and descendant of the Yorta Yorta/Wurundjeri/Wamba Wamba/Wiradjuri people. Spirits Of The Land can be seen on the Hamer Hall façade.

Shadow Spirit is on view until 30 July; ticketed.

THE LUME is presenting a brand new immersive experience, Connection featuring breath-taking stories through First Nations art and music. Over 110 visual and musical artists converge to present, through installation and video, an expansive tapestry of First Peoples’ art. Across nearly 650 paintings, including 85 significant pieces of original art, emerging voices (such as Sarrita King and Konstantina) appear alongside those of master artists (including Emily Kame Kngwarreye and Tommy Watson), who collectively bring songlines from the remotest regions of this land to life.

Now open at LUME Melbourne; ticketed.

Australian Capital Territory

Join Jacob Nash, finalist of the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2022 and 2023, live online as he discusses portraiture through the lens of this year’s NAIDOC Week theme, For Our Elders.

Tuesday 4 July 12.30-1pm at National Portrait Gallery; free, bookings required.

Celebrate NAIDOC Week with Indigenous artist Sarah Richards of Marrawuy Journeys as participants are guided to paint a work of art in the Canberra Museum and Gallery studio. The workshop is for ages 16+.

Wednesday 5 July 1-4pm at CMAG; ticketed.

The National Portrait Gallery is offering a lively reading of Tangki Tjuta Donkeys by the Tjanpi Desert Weavers followed by colourful hands-on activities to bring joy to NAIDOC Week for children and families.

On-site Thursday 6 July 10.30am-12pm and online Friday 7 July 2-3pm.

NAIDOC in the North 2023 is a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Culture through story, song, art, dance and ceremony on the lands of the Ngunnawal People. Free events are available for the community with live entertainment.

Saturday 8 July at Belco Arts; free.

The Australian Youth Orchestra presents the world premiere performance of Ngapa William Cooper, composed and written by Nigel Westlake, Lion and Lou Bennett AM, with additional lyrics by Sarah Gory. Ngapa William Cooper explores the strength and compassion of Yorta Yorta activist Uncle William Cooper. In 1938, Cooper led the Australian Aborigines’ League through the streets of Melbourne in the only non-Jewish protest worldwide against the events of Kristallnacht in Nazi Germany. Using English and Yorta Yorta language, it is a celebration of a man who left behind an important legacy.

Sunday 9 July 5pm at Australian National University, Canberra and Monday 10 July 8pm at Sydney Opera House; ticketed.

New South Wales

Ceramic vessels made by the Tharawal Ceramics Group for the Campbelltown Arts Centre’s exhibition Budjari Mudjingaal are now on display at the Australian Design Centre in celebration of the NAIDOC Week 2023 theme, For Our Elders.

15 June to 26 July at Australian Design Centre; free.

Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf presents works by First Nations artists from Australia’s most remote locations in a free exhibition coinciding with NAIDOC Week and the National Indigenous Art Fair. The exhibition, Heart in Art, showcases more than 40 works from artists representing the Ampilatwatja, Pirlangimpi, Wingellina, Kaltukatjara, Yuendumu, Yawuru Country, Gunbalanya and Angurugu communities.

28 June to 23 July at Woollahra Gallery; free.

Barangaroo Reserve is hosting a free music festival and street basketball event for NAIDOC Up Late: Trailblazers at The Cutaway to kick off NAIDOC Week. This is the inaugural festival for Barangaroo and celebrates Blak excellence with a stellar line-up of music artists including BARKAA, Tasman Keith, A.GIRL and more. The Western Sydney basketball initiative Promote the Goat will host the Hoopz N the Hood basketball competition, now open for registrations.

Saturday 1 July 1-10pm at Barangaroo Reserve; free, registrations required.

Celebrate NAIDOC Week at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) with a series of events created to honour our Elders. Programs include a panel discussion, film screenings, including Richard Bell’s You Can Go Now! and an intergenerational workshop.

2-9 July at MCA; free entry.

Head to The Rocks for a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country, the National Indigenous Art Fair (1-2 July) and Badge Making Workshops at The Rocks Discovery Museum. The National Indigenous Art Fair returns this year with a full line-up of Indigenous art, design, food and performances, with 60 stalls representing remote Indigenous Art Centres and Blak Market smallholders. Darling Harbour will also host the Blak Lens Outdoor Photo Exhibition, as well as First Nations exhibitions at the Maritime Museum.

2-14 July at The Rocks and Darling Harbour.

Artbank Sydney has invited Sally M Nangala Mulda and Marlene Rubuntja from Mparntwe/Alice Springs to curate the Artbank Window for NAIDOC Week. A special evening event will be held on Thursday 6 July, including a viewing of the artists’ Artbank + ACMI video commission, Arrkutja Tharra, Kungka Kutjara, Two Girls and a private viewing of Artbank’s Collection.

Thursday 6 July 5-7pm at Artbank Sydney; free, rsvp required.

Proud Erub psychedelic pop artist Sycco will headline the Carriageworks Nights NAIDOC event on Thursday 6 July. The free event will also feature music, spoken, word and poetry, as well as food and beverages by the award-winning Aboriginal-owned cage Indigiearth.

Thursday 6 July 6-10pm at Carriageworks, Sydney; free, registrations required.

The City of Sydney’s annual showcase of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures returns to Hyde Park with a range of family-friendly activities, performances, live music, dance, food and art. Featured artists include Cindy Drummond, Renegades of Munk, Chill Cheney and Amelia Brown.

Saturday 8 July 11am-3pm at Hyde Park, Sydney; free.

Burramatta NAIDOC is a day of celebrations featuring First Nations artists Uncle Col Hardy, Dean Brady, Ayala Newman, Stiff Gins, DJ Naian, Fringe Dwellers and more.

Saturday 8 July at Parramatta Park; free.

Tamworth NAIDOC Markets return to the Tamworth CBD in 2023. It’s an opportunity for First Nations creatives to share and celebrate culture, and create a space to showcase the creativity of the region to broader audiences.

Saturday 8 July 10am-1pm at Fitzroy Street Plaza, Tamworth; free entry.