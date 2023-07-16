100 days on the job: Bree Pickering, National Portrait Gallery

Canberra couldn’t be any more different than Noosa, as far as its goes. But it’s still not surprising that Queensland-born Bree Pickering is at home in the diplomatic heart of Australia, as the new Director of the National Portrait Gallery (NPG).

In 2012, she was ensconced in another political hotspot – Washington DC (US) – where she was the Cultural Program Manager and Curator for the Australian Embassy under then Ambassador Kim Beasley.

Pickering tells ArtsHub the experience ‘taught me very quickly something that I already knew – that Australian art is as good as the best in the world, and that people are really excited by it’.

‘And they’re excited by the complexity of Australian culture, rather than the sort of pop culture versions of Australia,’ she adds.

Pickering admits she was ‘quite young’ when she took on the position, moving from her first professional role with Anna Schwartz Gallery at Carriageworks. ‘When I went to DC, it was almost like running into a brick wall, because the arts culture scene in Sydney was so vibrant, and so alive and dynamic.’

Pickering has been in her role as NPG Director for 100 days this week – to use an US vernacular for taking the pulse in politics. So far it has been a glory story. She started in the job just five days after the new Albanese Government’s April announcement that it would invest more than $535 million over four years to bolster nine National Collecting Institutions – including the NPG.

‘What a start!’ she says, adding that the funding, ‘means stabilising the Gallery and allowing it to basically keep the doors open. Having said that, it’s also about uplifting core business. It allows us to look at what we’ve been doing, and at the places where we’ve made cuts in the past.

‘We can replenish and actually invest in growth strategies, and really achieve our national remit,’ Pickering says.

The timing is something of a perfect positive storm. The funding has come with the tabling of the new National Cultural Policy, a forthcoming referendum – which is about centring and recognising Australian identity (a remit of the Gallery) – and the NPG’s 25th anniversary.

On leveraging that momentum, Pickering says: ‘As National Collecting Institutions there’s an inherent conservatism in the kind of institution that we are, because we must be reflecting across time and considering the future at the same time. So, change in an institution like this is measured and slow. But how we deliver business must be contemporary and progressive, and must be responsive to the moment. What I’m really focused on is: how do we be the National Portrait Gallery that Australia needs right now?’

With an eye for growing giving

At 40, Pickering is the youngest director to lead a National Collecting Institution. She grew up in a home with a jazz guitarist father and mother who worked in the film sector, and she fell in love with an artist, Marley Dawson.

It was this relationship that took Pickering to the US for five years. She tells ArtsHub that, while people focused on her time at the US’s Australian Embassy when her NPG appointment was announced, it was really her time as Executive Director of Vox Populi in Philadelphia that armed her with the greater lessons.

‘It’s a not-for-profit, experimental contemporary art space – one of the longest running artist-led spaces in the US. It’s extremely influential, but it’s so grass roots. A lot of artists who burst into the scene and make their way up will have somehow had a connection to Vox. It’s hard-working, and gritty and modest.’

Pickering says she arrived when the long tail of the GFC (Global Financial Crisis) was affecting promised disbursements. ‘Its impact decimated the scene. The funding from the city, I think, amounted to about $5000 a year, so that philanthropic support was critical. We had to move very quickly to diversify the income streams and think about what grass roots fundraising looked like.’

The NPG has had solid philanthropic support over its 25 years, but Pickering says we underestimate its strength in Australia. ‘I often hear that Australia’s philanthropy culture is not as mature as the US, and that we need to be more like it. I think we shouldn’t underestimate how philanthropy is here. We have this beautiful moment in philanthropy, where it’s less transactional than it is in the US, and we have genuine philanthropists who are giving because they actually care about art.’

Hard working, gritty and modest

Pickering’s description of Vox as ‘hard working, gritty and modest’, could equally describe her, despite her impeccable façade.

Her tenacity is best known from her tenure as Director of MAMA (Murray Art Museum Albury); she returned from the US to take the helm a year after its multimillion-dollar refurbishment and relaunch.

‘It’s not very many times in a career where you get to come in and build something without actually doing any infrastructure projects, which is not really my thing at this point,’ Pickering tells ArtsHub. ‘People love to build things and they don’t really love to fund them ongoing. As we know, it’s more fun to cut a ribbon than buy the toilet paper. So that’s what was really interesting, to start to bring people’s expectations into line with what we could achieve, and what would be meaningful while building up the arts ecology.’

Pickering stepped into the NPG role after an extended closure for a refit, a quick succession of directors and a Board shuffle. It was ‘rocky coming in’ she admits. ‘There’s been a lot of change. But, at the same time, the Gallery’s core purpose is outlined in the [National Portrait Gallery of Australia] Act [2012], and it doesn’t change.’

She continues: ‘My approach to being in a director role is that it’s just a leadership role. Everybody’s relationship should be with the institution, not me. If we have a solid purpose, and we know what we’re trying to achieve, then that has a stabilising effect. Then, when people come and go, it’s just a blip. That’s not to say that leadership is not important. Of course, it absolutely is. But it shouldn’t be debilitating. It shouldn’t destabilise the organisation. And I don’t think that it has.’

Pickering recalls one of her first conversations with a visitor to MAMA, who had attended one of the more contemporary exhibitions. ‘They said, “I don’t like this contemporary art; I like the more traditional stuff like Bill Henson.” So, their literacy for contemporary art was actually quite high. When you start to look at the actual conditions of the place that you’re in, and you know that organisation’s impact locally is extraordinarily high – much higher than the National Gallery of Victoria or the Art Gallery of New South Wales when you’re looking at attendance per capita – what I saw in Albury is just how important it is when everyday people can have an experience with culture,’ she says.

‘I see portraiture – and I’m not supposed to say this word – as a kind of a “gateway drug”, because everybody loves portraiture; it’s accessible.’

She adds that with much of the cultural infrastructure rolled out nationally, the focus has been on ‘the tourism aspect and the sort of models that were put forward with Mona and Bendigo, those were models that were constantly talked about. But it became very clear to me that an institution must have its own place, and that you can’t replicate Mona’.

Embedding learning and the everyday in an institution

Pickering, who has a five-year-old son, understands the role that creativity places in growing ideas. ‘As institutions we have an obligation to support the education of our young people. But I think sometimes with art galleries we’re running on a low budget, so it is put into doing the work, and just “we’re here, come find us”. But actually, it doesn’t work that way. We need to speak the language of our teachers and educators, and we need to speak the language of our tourism partners.’

Pickering reports that the Gallery has recorded a 300% rise in school visits from last year, under its new Director of Access and Learning, Tristan Hoffmeister. ‘It’s huge, and it’s just using the tools at our disposal rather than waiting for people to come to us,’ she says. ‘So it’s really thinking about what people need from us in order to engage with us, and never taking it for granted that they will think that we have a value.’

She uses the example of a Canberra suburb, just a seven-minute drive away from the Gallery, but without a public transport route. ‘We have kids coming to the Gallery and they’ve never been before. So it’s thinking about access and what people need, and how do we go out to them? And how do we make sure our programs align with the National Curriculum – they’re such basic things, but they’re really critical.’

Pickering continues: ‘A priority for us is also investing in our Front-of-House team, and understanding that the work that they do is some of the most important work in our institutions. How do we support them to have difficult conversations? How do we support them to make people feel welcome? How do we not just expect them to stand at the door and say, “Hello”, but [understand] this is critical work for us.’

Pickering believes that ‘a portrait gallery – it’s a different thing’.

‘Things that are out of scope for other art galleries are not out of scope for us. Because, if it’s about people, it’s in scope. I think that we have an obligation to reach as many people as we can, and to invite them into creativity, and invite them into storytelling as part of their life,’ Pickering says.

‘This organisation can, in the same way that a regional gallery can, have a really close relationship with its constituents or stakeholders. I see that it’s possible here, because portraiture is inherently anti-elitist. And I like that.’

Expanded portraiture … and an expanding portraiture gallery

‘I took this job because I genuinely believe in the potential for portraiture in an expanded sense, to have to be impactful in how we think about what a portrait is, and what identity is and how we tell those stories,’ Pickering tells ArtsHub.

She adds that the public reception to the Gallery’s recent exhibition Portrait 23: Identity was ‘incredible’.

‘One comment was, “I’ve never been in a space where I felt more Australian,” which I thought was really interesting as there was a lot of non-representational work in that space.

‘It tells me that people’s appetite for contemporary art has come a long way. And I think people’s literacy about contemporary art has really increased – and that’s exciting. We don’t have to have to break down that barrier, which allows us to experiment.’

Pickering believes that the conversations around identity over the last few years, particularly in the US, have been very strong. ‘I’d like to see more non-western engagement with the Gallery expanding over time as well. It makes a lot of sense to bring the way we’re talking about identity together and find the differences and the similarities and in a kind of nuanced way.’

She adds that she envisages a continuation of the Gallery’s foundation for international engagement, drawing upon her US connections. ‘Again, it’s finding that balance of having a national presence, and thinking deeply about where we are and who we are, while understanding how that looks on a more global scale. Obviously, a lot of my professional contacts are still in the US, so we can expect some partnerships with US-based institutions.’

And her closing thoughts, 100 days in?

‘When I was appointed, I obviously talked to a lot of people about the Gallery, and the general answer was “that’s my favourite gallery”. It was quite profound among people not necessarily within the visual arts sector. So what does that mean?

‘It’s not necessarily our job to lead with the development of new ideas. I believe our innovation comes with thinking differently about how we deliver our work, how we value knowledge and where it comes from, and how we reflect the innovation that’s happening across Australia.

‘The first priority is settling in and reorienting to our new funding environment. It will take us a good 12 months, and we’ve got a program to deliver already. We’ll start to see some shifting and changing as we move into financial year two for me.’

What keeps Pickering balanced in such a high-powered job?

‘Mostly it’s spending time with my family,’ she says. ‘When you’re doing a job like this, there isn’t a huge amount of free time.

‘I fell in love with an artist; they have a way of sucking you into the vortex – it’s such a beautiful life. So that’s what keeps me going. And, when I’m having a bit of a moment, I just go and have a look at some artwork that I like.’

The Gallery is currently showing the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023, until 2 October 2023.