Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

2023 Music Victoria Awards

The 2023 Music Victoria Awards ceremony will take place on 31 October at Federation Square this year and this is the first time that entrants do not needs to be Music Victoria members. Entrants can nominate themselves, other artists, venues and festivals for the awards.

Entries close 21 July; learn more and enter.

Ink Art Competition

Ink Gin celebrates grassroots beginnings and originality with this year’s theme ‘express yourself’. The winner of the Ink Art Competition receives $5000 cash, a case of Ink Art Gin and their winning piece will be incorporated into the 2023 limited edition Ink Art Gin packaging and displayed at the gallery at Husk Farm Distillery.

Entries close 25 August; learn more and enter.

30th Scarlet Stiletto Awards

This year’s Scarlet Stiletto Awards is offering a record of $12,720 in prize money with the first prize winner taking home $2000, donated by Swinburne University of Technology. The winner will also receive the coveted trophy, a scarlet stiletto shoe with a steel stiletto heel plunging into a mount. Other awards include the Best Young Writer Award, Best History with Mystery Award, Best Campus Crime Story and more.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

Peter Porter Poetry Prize

Celebrating 20 years of world poetry, Australian Book Review welcomes entries to the 2024 Peter Porter Poetry Prize, one of Australia’s most lucrative and respected poetry awards. The prize – worth a total of $10,000 – is open to all living poets writing in English. The winner will receive $6000, with the four other shortlisted poets receiving $1000 each.

Entries close 9 October; learn more and enter.

Nillumbik Prize for Contemporary Writing 2024

Writers Victoria is pleased to be partnering with Nillumbik Shire Council for the first time to present the Nillumbik Prize for Contemporary Writing 2024. This biennial national prize offers contemporary Australian writers an opportunity to win cash prizes with a total pool of $17,500 and profile their work. Entrants can submit short stories of up to 2500 words with the theme ‘Resistance’, and memoirs up to 2500 words. Entry is free for concession card holders and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

Entries close 2 October; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

The Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund Round 10

In partnership with the Myer Foundation, the Travel Fund supports emerging, mid-career and established Australian writers and literary sector workers in pursuing professional development opportunities. This includes writers, editors, agents, publishers, librarians, booksellers, employees and associates of literary organisations and journals, as well as other literary professionals currently living in Australia. Applicants can apply for grants between $2000 and $10,000 for travel between 15 November 2023 and 15 November 2024.

Applications close 17 August; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Toucan Club Cabaret Festival (Qld)

PIP Theatre’s Toucan Club Cabaret Festival (23 November to 23 December 2023) aims to represent the rich diversity and boundless creativity that Brisbane has to offer. The new festival is inviting talented individuals and groups to submit one-hour performances for consideration. Acts need to be small-format; i.e. one to four performers/musicians, but can be any mix of theatre, comedy, musical theatre, music, dance or improv etc.

Submissions close 24 July; learn more and submit.

Brimbank City LGTBQIA+ Action Plan (Vic)

Brimbank City Council is calling community members for comment on its first ever draft LGBTQIA+ Action Plan. The ‘Draft Brimbank LGBTQIA+ Action Plan 2023-2027’ has been developed through initial consultation from April to December 2022, with the aim to create a safe and inclusive community that values all people and the diversity they bring through their sexualities, genders, ages, ethnicities, cultures and abilities. Community feedback will be considered in the preparation of the final document to be presented to the Council.

Consultations close 27 July; learn more and submit your feedback.

Marrickville Music Festival (NSW)

Celebrate Marrickville’s colourful culture with an action-packed day of free live music and entertainment on Sunday 15 October. The festival is looking for EOIs from both established and up-and-coming local bands and musicians, community groups and DJs to showcase the best of live music in Marrickville. Applications are open for performers, food vendors and stallholders.

EOIs close 30 July; learn more and apply.

Shepparton Festival 2024 (Vic)

The Shepparton Festival is welcoming EOIs for its 2024 program. Shepparton Festival commissions, develops and presents a thrilling two-week annual program of events encompassing performance, music, literature, visual arts and food. Individual and group information sessions for those applying to be part of the Shepparton Festival program will be held in August 2023. These sessions will provide support to develop your idea, plan your project, apply for funding and secure a venue.

EOIs close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Free Professional Development Session with Accessible Arts

Register for a free ‘Advance Your Career’ session dedicated to upskilling artists and arts workers with disability or who are d/Deaf on generating Access Riders. In this online workshop, Michelle Teear will provide a practical overview of what an Access Rider is, how to write one, what to ask for and the kind of language to use.

Online 19 July 1-2pm; free, registrations required.

ArtScreen 2023

ArtScreen is an empowering initiative supporting artists with disability or who are d/Deaf from NSW to develop new video artworks to be screened at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Two artists will be selected to create new works that explore themes of identity, access and social connectedness. Each artist will undertake a professional mentorship with an experienced video artist and receive $13,000 in grant funding towards the production of their work as well as in-kind sponsorship worth $9500.

Applications close 23 July; learn more and apply.

Layton Emerging Composer Fellowship 2024 (NSW)

Australia Ensemble UNSW’s Layton Emerging Composer Fellowship for 2024 encourages and promotes the creation of chamber music works as part of the Australia Ensemble UNSW’s artist development program. The winner will receive $10,000 to write two works across the course of a 12-month period – inclusive of one piece for a small ensemble and one piece for a large ensemble – through a competitive selection process determined by UNSW. The Emerging Composer will also be eligible for mentoring sessions with leading composers and members of the Australia Ensemble UNSW, and their works will feature in at least one public workshop.

Applications close 25 September; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Chris Bowes’ Sun Kissed #1, #2, #3, #4 (2023) has won the 2023 Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize (MCPP), announced by the Australian Photography Society and the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre (MRAC). Bowes’ concept statement for the winning work states: ‘Sun Kissed is a series of experimental photographs created using a hand-made camera that, rather than capturing a representational image, instead captures the colour of light. They are presented in pairs, each pair containing an imprint of the light at sunrise and sunset over the course of several days. As such, the work’s aim is to reduce landscape photography to its most basic form, imbuing photographic film with an impression of the sun rather than capturing it washing over the environment.’ Bowes joins previous MCPP winners in the MRAC permanent collection. The four highly commended finalists were Melanie Cobham, Judith Nangala Crispin, Jess Leonard and Arrayah Loynd. The exhibition of the winning work and all other finalists at MRAC continues until 26 August 2023.

Chris Bowes, ‘Sun Kissed’ series, 2023. Image: Supplied.

Three Fellowships have been awarded by RANT Arts and Bell Bay Aluminium as part of the inaugural Women’s Art Prize Tasmania’s Fellowship Program. They are: Emma Bugg for Creative Development Fellowship, Luana Towney for lutruwita Fellowship and Indea Quinn for Emerging Practice Fellowship. The three recipients will receive $5000 each and were selected from a highly competitive field of women artists, cultural practitioners and art workers from across Tasmania.

Performing arts:

Following an international competition, three emerging artists have won the chance to perform alongside world-renowned violinist Ray Chen and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the iconic Sydney Opera House in Play with Ray (25 July). Yongren Yuto Lim (11 years old, Singapore), Anna Sing (21 years old, Melbourne) and Przemysław (Przemek) Prucnal (21 years old, Poland) have been selected from nearly 1000 entries drawn from more than 56 countries, with entrants ranging from six to 63 years old. Audiences will discover the talents of these emerging artists as each violinist performs one movement of JS Bach’s Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins as a duet with Chen and accompanied by the Sydney Symphony. Lim, who began playing the violin at four years of age, says: ‘Ray Chen is my hero. I admire him not only for his violin skills, but also what he does to inspire the world. As a child, Ray travelled to Sydney to take violin lessons, and at that time dreamed of playing at the Sydney Opera House. I’m so grateful to Ray and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for the opportunity to perform with them!’

Winners of the 2023 Northern Territory Music Awards were announced at a ceremony at Alice Springs Airport among a crowd of 130 music supporters, creators and fans. Hosted by Mparntwe icon Laurie May, the music industry award night, the first to be held in Alice Springs, saw the best in Territory songwriting, music venues, festival, technical support and photography celebrated during the event, which featured live performances from Central Australian songbird Casii Williams and Darwin-based Kuya James, collaborating with Emcille and Stellar Sea. Big winners on the night included Yirrmal Marika who took out the Territory Song of the Year award with his track ‘Dhaliwuy Bay’, Casii Williams with two awards for Pop and Electronic/Dance alongside J-MILLA who took home the Youth and Hip Hop Songs of the Year awards. View the full list of winners.

Writing and publishing:

The winner of the 2023 Rachel Funari Prize for Fiction is Sydney Khoo for their story 返屋企 (faan uk kei). The judging panel this year included Kate Mildenhall, Sara El Sayed and Katherine Larsen, who said: ‘This is an assured and compelling short story that shows a writer confident in their craft and their experimentation with form and voice. It demonstrates excellent technical execution and embodiment of the theme. Written in sharp and vivid prose, 返屋企 (faan uk kei) explores the suppression of personhood, and what it means to no longer recognise one’s own body as home.’ Second place was awarded to Karen Howie Casey for her story Little Battles Everywhere and third place went to Sonal Kamble for her story Precious Horrors. Jean Flynn’s story Pink, and Alaina Dean’s story Normal Woman at the Saturday Morning Farmers’ Market were Highly Commended. Winning stories and author Q&As will be published on the lip magazine website.

Words on the Waves Writers Festival was successful in the recent Create NSW Arts and Cultural Funding Program – 2022/23 Round 2, for the development of a new programming stream entitled ‘The Dip’. The Dip is an expansion of the existing Words on the Waves Writers Festival program to an adjacent parklands area. This will offer a range of low-cost and free literary and book-oriented events across the festival weekend in a large marquee. This news came following the third Word on Waves festival, which presented close to 75 speakers across 65 free and ticketed sessions around the theme ‘The Mind Swims’. Approximately 3568 adult and 1500 local student attendances were recorded across the festival period. Words on the Waves is the first and only writers festival to take place on the Central Coast, NSW.

Screen:

The Natalie Miller Fellowship (NMF) has announced the five recipients of its inaugural NMF Catalyst Grants with Karina Libbey, Marisa Marsionis, Kim Munro, Felicity Wilkinson and Lee-Ann Woon each receiving $5000 towards fulfilling their leadership ambitions in the industry. The new grant invited female and female-identifying applicants with at least three years of professional experience in the Australian screen industry. NMF President Sasha Close says: ‘From a diverse and impressive range of applicants, the inaugural Catalyst Grants have been awarded to five women working in various sectors of the Australian screen industry, from exhibition and distribution to sound post-production and education, and at varying career stages. The Natalie Miller Fellowship is thrilled to be able to support the leadership development of these women via this new grant stream. The proposals each of the five recipients will undertake over the next 12 months are individual, inspiring and uniquely tailored to developing their skill set, leadership aspirations and goals. Congratulations.’ Read more about each of the NMF Catalyst recipients.

Shortlisted and finalists

More than 70 talented designers and design associates have been nominated for the 2023 Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards across 22 categories for outstanding designers in feature film, television, live performance, events and visual effects. Set Design nominees are Justin Nardella for Fashion Freak Show, Cris Baldwin for Galleria Campari in ‘Rivus’ the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, Isabel Hudson for Hubris and Humiliation and Madeleine Barlow for School of Rock. Multi-Discipline Design nominees are Nathan Sibthorpe for Adrift, Cris Baldwin and Jake Nash for Blue, Cris Baldwin for Horses and Paul Jackson for Monsters. Jackson also picked up a nomination in the Lighting Design category for Sunday. In Live Performance Costume Design, nominees are Anna Cordingley for Amadeus, David Fleischer for Blithe Spirit, Aislinn King for Less and Ella Butler for Tell Me I’m Here. In Video Design, Craig Wilkinson picked up two nominations for The Mystery of the Valkyrie and First Casualty, while Justin Harrison was nominated for Lucky and the Flight of the Sky Puppies. View the full list of 2023 APDG Awards nominees.

Incinerator Gallery has announced a shortlist of 28 entries for the 9th Incinerator Art Award. The Incinerator Art Award is the Gallery’s annual national contemporary art prize, featuring works by artists inspired by the theme of ‘art for social change’. The Incinerator Art Award pays homage to the designers of the original 1929 Essendon Incinerator, architects Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony, who believed that art and architecture practices were ethical enterprises that should aim to bring about positive social change. Artists are competing for a total prize pool of $12,000, to be determined by this year’s judges, Andrew Tetzlaff, Jessica Clark and Nathan Beard. Incinerator Art Award 2023 shortlisted artists are: Agus Wijaya, Alycia Bennett, Amala Groom, Angus Scott, Baby Guerrilla, Chantelle Mitchell and Jaxon Waterhouse, Dani Reynolds, Eden Menta and Janelle Low, Edwina Green, Elyas Alavi, Isabella Hone-Saunders, Jack Lee, Kathy Holowko, Katie Stackhouse, Linda Studena, megan evans, Ming Liew, Mira Oosterweghel, Miriam Salameh, Moreen Wellington Lyons, Nicholas Hubicki, Nina Sanadze, Olivia Koh, Patrick McDavitt, Phuong Ngo, Rebecca Jensen, Scotty So, and Xanthe Dobbie.

