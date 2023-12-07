First Sydney Wearable Art Gala celebrates innovation and personal expression

Wearable art has existed for as long as humans have painted and feathered themselves, but in terms of buzz and awareness, it is sky-high on the agenda this year. Hand-crafted and personally expressive, wearable art is the term used for costumes and accessories made to be worn as “art” outside the limitations of commerce, fashion trends or utility.

It often begins with crafty dress-ups, hot glue guns, cosplay and camp aesthetics, but only the ignorant and snobbish would deny that wearable art can be both fun and serious.

The first ever Sydney Wearable Art Gala (SWAG) took place at the Enmore Theatre over three nights (28-30 November) with TAFE NSW design students exhibiting their innovative and self-expressive pieces. Students studying design, illustration, production design and fashion demonstrated their skills and took centre stage in costumes that gleaned inspiration from everything from coral reefs and climate warriors to the lived experience of being in a wheelchair.

Costumes on show at the Sydney Wearable Art Gala at the Enmore Theatre. Image: Supplied.

Artist Venessa Crane, born with cerebral palsy, has been a full-time artist for nine years with a passion for working across various mediums. She was intrigued when a friend told her about the concept of wearable art and decided to up-skill by studying the nine-week ‘Statement of Attainment in Make Wearable Art’ course at TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore.

The results were on show at the Gala, where Crane sported a multicoloured design that used her wheelchair as the backbone of her wearable work of art.

Artist Venessa Crane in her wearable art creation. Photo: Supplied.

‘The wearable art experience has extended my motivation to “burst out of my shell”,’ says Crane. ‘I decided to create a giant egg-shaped lantern, which surrounds my wheelchair. My wheelchair provides me with the mobility and freedom to get around the world, and its strength and manoeuvrability are fundamental to my costume’s design.’

Crane says the nine-week workshop at TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore ‘seemed to invite creativity and collaboration among the students, and my teachers provided me with invaluable support and guidance throughout the entire creative process’.

‘With the help of some extraordinary individuals, I learned how to not only design a wearable work of art, but also construct something that is worthy of the stage. It’s been a dream come true. I’m really looking forward to showcasing my work on stage and hopefully inspiring others to take a risk and follow their passion – no matter the hurdles in the way.’

TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Art and Design (and also an accomplished artist and sculptor himself) Rod McRae says that it was inspiring to see students like Venessa discovering their potential and ‘gaining the technical skills and confidence they need to take their ideas from an original concept through to construction’.

‘Our design courses give students the practical and theoretical skills they need to bring their ideas to life, with the help of passionate, experienced teachers in our industry-standard studios,’ McRae says.

Sydney Wearable Art Gala award-winners 2023

Over 130 entrants presented their wearable art on stage at the Enmore on Thursday 30 November, presenting across seven categories. Hosted by musical theatre star Trevor Ashley, the awards were judged by Kerry Snow (costume maker for The Masked Singer), Renè Rivas (costume maker extraordinaire) and Rick McGill (milliner for opera and musical theatre).

Winners

Winner in History Repeating, Jane Cleary. Image supplied.

ECO WARRIOR

Young Achiever – Angelique Fitzgerald

Winner – Maisie Cohen

COMIC COSPLAY

Young Achiever – Jozef Matulewicz

Winner – Tah Lahor

HEADWORKS

Young Achiever – Sunny Drummond-Paki

Winner – George Johnson

GENDER SUSPENDER

Winner – Sexy Galexy

NAUGHTY BITS

Winner – Riordan Berry

HISTORY REPEATING

Young Achiever – Tehya Rouse

Winner – Jane Cleary

FANTASY

Young Achiever – Kyle Fenton

Winner – Christopher Salas-Miranda

GRAND SWAGGER 2023

Best in Show – Hazel Staples

The theme and categories for the Sydney Wearable Art Gala 2024 are coming soon and will be available on the website.

SWAG winner of Headworks category, George Johnson. Pictured with host (L-R) Trevor Ashley and Murray Cook (the original Red Wiggle). Image: Supplied.

Studying Wearable Art

Rodd McRae tells ArtsHub that the Entertainment Design and Illustration (EDI) section at the Design Centre Enmore is presently the only place in NSW offering specialist courses and tuition in Wearable Art.

He says that the inaugural Sydney Wearable Art Gala was an initiative of the EDI section, and was intended to bring together students from their courses with students from Fashion, Costume and Visual Arts sections across TAFE NSW. In 2024, it would bring in secondary school students and tertiary students in art and design from other providers, (like the National Art School), along with industry practitioners.

For those interested, Wearable Art is taught in semester two as part of the following full-time EDI courses:

Certificate III Design Fundamentals (Multi-Discipline) CUA30720

Certificate IV Design, (Multi-Discipline) CUA40720

Diploma Graphic Design Illustration CUA50720

Diploma Live Production and Technical Services CUA50420

And in the following nine-week short courses (Statements of Attainment) offered each term as part of the Sydney Wearable Art Teaching (SWAT) program.

Make Wearable Art (offered at basic, intermediate and advanced levels)

Make Props for Cosplay

Make Costumes for Cosplay

Make Headpieces for Wearable Art

SFX Monster Prosthetics for Film and TV

Find out more at the Design Centre Enmore.