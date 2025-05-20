What’s your time worth? A creative’s guide to charging fairly

News

Knowing how to charge for your time, whether in arts practice, teaching, or consulting, can feel like a minefield. Here's a guide to get you started.
20 May 2025 9:00
David Burton
Charging for your time can be a confusing exercise if you’re going alone. Image: Melissa Walker Horn, Unsplash.

Money talk in the arts often feels taboo. While passion might drive the work, it doesn’t pay rent or buy resources. Here’s the truth: pricing your time properly is part of taking yourself seriously as a professional. It’s not about greed. It’s about sustainability, clarity, and self-respect. Here’s a guide to charging for your work.

Start with the real costs

Most creatives underestimate what a job actually takes. It’s not just the hour you’re on stage, in the classroom, or at the desk. Factor in:

  • All your hours: admin, planning, emails, set-up, follow-up.
  • Out-of-pocket costs: materials, software subscriptions, studio rent.
  • Travel and accommodation if the work takes you on the road.
  • Super and tax: An employer would be obligated to put 11% of your wage into your super.
  • Insurances, memberships, and annual expenses that keep your practice legitimate.

Adding up these hours and energy means you can establish a useful baseline.

Check the going rate

Don’t price yourself in a vacuum. Many organisations publish benchmark rates. They’re not gospel, but they’ll help you see where you sit.

Ask around. Peers and mentors can be generous with intel. What’s ‘normal’ varies by artform, experience level, and location – but there’s power in knowing the ballpark.

Choose a structure that suits the work

Depending on the job, you might charge:

  • By the hour: useful for coaching, rehearsal, or short gigs.
  • Per project: ideal for workshops, commissions, or talks. Be sure to include all behind-the-scenes hours in your quote.
  • Daily/weekly: good for festivals, residencies, or touring work. Just define what a “day” includes – working late? Travel?

Having multiple pricing models on hand makes you nimble when opportunities arise.

Don’t just break even – build a buffer

A common trap is pricing to cover expenses only. That’s a recipe for burnout. You need a margin – call it your profit, your rainy-day fund or your time buffer: 10% is a good start. It allows for growth and innovation over time.

A few final principles

  • Don’t apologise for your fee.
  • Say no to ‘exposure’ unless it genuinely aligns with your goals.
  • Get it in writing. Always.
  • Remember: if you respect your time, others are more likely to do so.

Charging fairly isn’t just good for you – it lifts the whole sector.

Let’s stop normalising underpayment and start setting a standard.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

