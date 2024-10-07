News

Top 5 mistakes self-employed creatives make at tax time

If you're a creative sole trader, make sure you're across all your financial responsibilities during tax time.
Thuy On
Keyboards, a mobile phone and a calculator lying on a pink surface.

Photo: Jakub Zerdzicki, Unsplash.

Tax season can be a particularly laborious, complicated and tedious time for most people, but an extra chore for sole traders who have to handle their own paperwork. Research from Hnry, an Australasian digital accounting service for sole traders, shows that the average independent earner spends eight hours and $1000 preparing their tax return, alongside seven hours every week on financial admin – with many procrastinating until the last minute.  

With the tax return deadline just one month away (31 October if self-lodged), Hnry shares five common mistakes that creative sole trader Aussies often make:

1. Not knowing important dates 

1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024. This is the 2023/24 financial year covered by the upcoming tax return. Any deductible business expenses must be from within this period.  

1 July 2024 is the beginning of the new 2024/25 financial year. Any expenses incurred after this will have to be lodged in next year’s tax return.

31 October 2024 is the tax return due date if you’re lodging it by yourself.  

15 May 2025 is the tax return due date if you’re lodging through a tax agent/accountant. 

2. Miscalculating income and tax owed

If you have multiple income streams it can be particularly tricky to figure out exactly how much tax to set aside and this could result in an unexpected tax bill. Tax calculators designed specifically for sole traders can help you overcome this problem.

Read: 29 things you should not forget to claim at tax time

3. Missing out on claimable tax deductions

Thousands of dollars may be lost if you don’t claim legitimate expenses, so familiarise yourself with eligible deductions – such as home office costs, travel and professional development – to maximise your refund. 

4. Forgetting your super

If you’re a sole trader who has made concessional superannuation contributions each year, you could claim these as a tax deduction – another way to reduce the amount of tax you pay in your return.  

Read: Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers

5. Not claiming all your vehicle expenses

If you travelled less than 5000 kilometres for business in your car, you could claim a fixed amount per kilometre. This only applies to vehicles under one tonne and holding fewer than nine passengers, so do your research to see if you’re eligible. 

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

