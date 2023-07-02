So you want my arts job: Tattoo Artist

Nina K Pirola is a Sydney-based tattoo artist who works under the moniker Ink Sphinx.

Pirola graduated from University of Technology, Sydney with a double degree – Bachelor of Design in Visual Communication and Bachelor of Creative Intelligence and Innovation (2017-2020). She has also worked as a research assistant in these areas.

It is not surprising that her website presents her work as a photographer, illustrator and a potter. On her LinkedIn profile she says of her practice: ‘As a visual communications designer, I am intrigued by the intersection of social problem-solving and effective design… I find the process of designing to a shared vision to be incredibly fulfilling, as my passion involves designing for positive social and environmental impact.’

Pirola was recently part of The Other Art Fair at Barangaroo (May 2023) where she was tattooing on the ground at the fair and promoted in the program with ‘your new forever piece could end up on your arm – not your wall next month’. Her inclusion exemplifies the blurry worlds of fine art, street art and ink art in contemporary culture today.

This is further reiterated in the major exhibition of artist eX de Medici at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane (QAGOMA), which opened in Brisbane this week. de Medici is an artist who spent 12 years as a tattooist in one of the hottest global markets, Los Angeles.

ArtsHub speaks with Pirola, as she is on the road in Canada and the US doing spot gigs in parlours.

How would you describe what you do to a non-arts friend?

I’m a tattoo artist, predominantly using the handpoke technique, which is a manual form of tattooing.

What qualifications do you need for this job?

It depends on which state you’re in. In Sydney, you’ll need a tattooist licence if you’re tattooing in a parlour and an operator’s licence if you’re tattooing out of a private studio, while in Melbourne you don’t need a licence.

I have both a tattooist and operator’s licence and, while not mandatory, voluntarily did an OSHA Bloodborne Pathogen course, which is overseen by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

How did you get your start in this career?

I self-taught six years ago through buying a kit and by having some very patient and trusting friends. I didn’t start with the intention of it becoming my full-time job, but enjoyed doing it part-time while I was completing my degrees and it organically grew over time.

How collaborative is this job?

Incredibly! I do lots of custom work and being entrusted with bringing a vision to life is a thrilling and treasured part of my job. Having in-person communication while sketching is invaluable. My favourite feedback to get is when clients tell me the design is just like, or better, than they imagined it, because there definitely is an intuitive element in developing a design.

What’s an average week like?

I’m currently on the road, so am guest spotting in each city I stay in (guest spotting involves temporarily working out of parlours). Back at home, I have a private studio and I would tattoo around three days a week and draw/do admin periodically.

I love that I can schedule appointments in alignment with my energy levels and take breaks if I begin to feel burnt out. I also feel incredibly privileged that it is a trade in which I can travel with.

What’s the most common misconception about your job?

That handpoke tattoos are really painful, or that I have to see a lot of blood! While it does depend on placement, I find most clients are pleasantly surprised at the level of comfort they feel and I very rarely see blood. It does depend on how much shading/blackout areas are involved, but most handpoke tattoos are quite gentle on the skin.

Nina Pirola, aka Ink Sphinx, in her home studio. Image: Supplied.

How competitive is this job?

It’s definitely again very area dependent on how saturated an area is with artists/space at parlours.

It’s also an industry that’s expanding and diversifying with time, but I like to believe that, with practice and dedication, any creative person can make space for themselves in the field.

In an interview for your job, what skills or qualities would you be looking for?

Within tattooing, a strong portfolio is your best asset, as it demonstrates your particular style strengths and thematic interests.

What’s changing in your professional area today?

It’s really exciting how experimental the medium has become to cater to a wide variety of interests and personality types. From dainty fine-line pieces to neoclassical to cyber sigilism, the range of styles has expanded rapidly in recent years. I’m really excited by the seemingly playful approach with which artists develop distinct visual languages today.

Read: So you want my arts job: Intimacy Coordinator

What’s the strangest thing that’s happened to you in this job?

Maybe not the weirdest in the sense that it happened to me directly, but it’s always surprising and heartwarming to hear of people recognising my tattoos in the wild. I’ve heard of multiple clients being on dates and their date also having a tattoo by me, as well as a client picking up something off marketplace and having their shirt recognised as a design by me. They remind me that over time I’ve tattooed so many people and it’s exciting to me that they may interact with each other somewhere down the line.

What about gender balance in your industry?

While I haven’t read any official statistics (I don’t think there are any) I’m fairly certain that it’s diversifying over time, particularly with the creation of more queer/non-binary/female-led spaces. I know of many talented gender-diverse artists and I hope that it only becomes more and more accessible over time.