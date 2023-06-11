So you want my arts job: Intimacy Coordinator

Originally from Indianapolis in the US, Cessalee Stovall is an actor, advocate and founder of Stage A Change, an organisation that collaborates with community, industry and artists to support professional opportunities for creatives of colour. She is also an Intimacy Director and Coordinator who works across film, television and theatre.

Before stepping into this relatively new field of intimacy coordination, Stovall had her fair share of adventures. Early in her career she worked on Disney Cruise Lines, and performed in both a regional theatre in Utah and in the US national tour of The Book of Mormon for five and a half years.

Most recently, she oversaw the implementation of the Equity Action Plan at Malthouse Theatre and was a Board Observer for the festival RISING Melbourne.

Stovall tells ArtsHub that intimacy coordination was a natural progression from her work in diversity, equity and inclusion. The profession combines acting, choreography, gender studies, sexual education and advocacy to build a safe consented space for creative endeavours on stage and screen.

Here she dispels the myths around intimacy coordination, how it encourages improvisation and play, as well as noting the momentum this profession is gaining in the sector.

How would you describe what you do?

An intimacy professional is a dramaturg of touch – we are a liaison between departments, artists, production and producers. We choreograph, hold space and boundaries, and support vision; and we have gum, nipple covers, wipes, hand warmers and lots of hugs!

How did you get started in your career?

I’ve been an actor, mostly in theatre, but in film and TV as well for over 20 years. After leaving a long-running show of six years, I wanted to investigate ways I could make an impact in the arts outside of performing.

I came to intimacy coordination from the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) world. It was a logical leap for me as a person who already works to support the agency and well-being of artists within the sector.

Intimacy directing was new to me and I did a workshop and was grateful to be awarded a scholarship through MEAA that allowed me to be able to study with Intimacy Directors and Coordinators. I also received other scholarships that gave me to chance to study with Theatrical Intimacy Education, Intimacy Coordinators of Color and several other intimacy professionals. But the field of intimacy coordination is really just starting, so I’d say we’re all, in some way, at the beginning of our careers.

What’s an average day or week like?

So varied – generally if I’m spending a full week on intimacy, it’s quite exciting. Right now, I’m working on a soap opera where we film 10 episodes a week, so there’s a lot of running around, trying to find people and time. The TV world moves extremely fast, so much of my work is about trying to slow down the urgency that many actors and directors feel.

If it’s a theatre week, it’s totally different. The theatre work I do is really fun because we get a bit more time to talk, play and discover together. With theatre, they’re making up everything for this one show, so we get a bit more time to explore and make sure the choreography is repeatable. It’s a longer process, but equally exciting!

What’s the most common misconception about being an Intimacy Coordinator?

That we’re the ‘killjoy sex police’. In a perfect world, an intimacy director can help set some clear boundaries, but it’s actually way more exciting to improvise and play when you’re confident that you won’t create harm for your partner and, if you do, that they have the tools to tell you.

And the second most common misconception is that there is only one way to do this. The industry is pretty new, so by that nature we’re all new to the job, new to producers, new to actors. So if you work with one IC (Intimacy Coordinator) who’s not your jam, let them know. It will help them pitch themselves more accurately for their next project and it may help you figure out what to look for the next time you hire an IC. Just like not every actor or director is right for everything, not every IC is right for every project, and that’s great!

If you were interviewing someone for your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

I’d make sure they intimately (pun intended) understand any power dynamics or cultural considerations that are important to my project. I’d be looking for someone who can connect with and anticipate any challenges I’d expect, and not expect, my project to experience. I’d want to make sure I understand what they need to be successful in the job and that I can provide it.

I’d also ask them how they handle hard situations and difficult conversations. From there, it depends on the job. If it’s a very heavy simulation of sexual activity, I’d ask about their experience doing choreography with my medium. If there was sexual violence, I’d ask about the intersection of fight choreography in their work. If there are young actors, very established actors, short timelines, heightened identity-based context to the intimacy, I’d ask about their experience and knowledge working with that material.

What are some of the changes that have occurred in your field?

We’re here – more and more sets are realising they need an intimacy professional before they get to the ‘oh crap, what do we do now?’ phase. And we’re starting to have more and more conversations outside of the silos of ‘who did you train with?’. Especially in Australia, where training is so elusive, exclusive and expensive, it’s important not to create additional artificial gatekeeping when we don’t need to.

What more needs to be done?

Normalise intimacy support. Budget for it, plan for it, think about it – preferably before shooting starts. More general education to the industry about our jobs, what we do, why we’re asking for things when they look so unimportant. And more ICs who are brought in to support work that is meaningful and advances the storyline instead of being gratuitous, shock-and-awe visuals created for a voyeuristic gaze.

If someone wanted to do your job, how could they get started?

There are great online training programs – Theatrical Intimacy Education and Intimacy Coordinators of Color and Intimacy Directors and Coordinators, Heartland Intimacy Design and Training, Principal Intimacy Professionals to name a few.

There is currently no open Australia-based training in intimacy coordination so you’ll have to get the basics overseas or online, but start there and then see what you’re interested in. Also reach out to ICs who are working and talk to them about their process.