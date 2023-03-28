Giving emerging musicians a break

Yesterday (28 March), the National Folk Festival and the ANU School of Music (Canberra) unveiled a three-year strategic partnership centred on nurturing a next generation of emerging musicians.

Getting a break as an early career musician is competitive, and opportunities are especially scarce off the back of the pandemic.

Managing Director of the National Folk Festival (NFF), Chris Grange says the agreement is a joint response to challenges faced by the arts industry throughout the pandemic. ‘Over the COVID years, we have seen evidence of the adverse impact of lockdowns and isolation on emerging musicians, a view shared by the ANU School of Music.’

Grange, describes the new partnership as ‘a paradigm shift’, adding that it will deliver major benefits for both organisations, building upon an already strong relationship.

The whole modus operandi behind the agreement is to increase opportunities for emerging musicians, and encompass the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Folk Festivals. That is great news if you are studying music or just getting started in your career.

Professor Kim Cunio, of the ANU School of Music, says the National Folk Festival ‘assembles some of the best musicians in Australia and internationally each year’.

‘Gaining access to these musicians for our students and our staff is great news for the future of the Australian music industry.’

Read: From emerging to mid-career: advice from artists

What’s in the agreement?

• Selected NFF performers, including international artists, will each year offer masterclasses and workshops to students of the ANU School of Music, the ANU School of Art and Design and the Open School of Music at ANU.

• The ANU School of Music will curate and produce a Youth Stage venue for 12- to 25-year-old musicians within the National Folk Festival.

• ANU School of Music will offer exceptional Youth Stage musicians a time in the ANU School of Music recording studio.

• ANU School of Music will provide opportunities for First Nations musicians performing at the Festival to collaborate and record with ANU School of Music staff.

• The National Folk Festival and the National Library of Australia’s joint Folk Fellowship program will be supplemented with recipients receiving a visiting academic appointment to the ANU School of Music and a two-day recording studio opportunity.

The agreement anticipates further specific initiatives may be developed over the coming years.

