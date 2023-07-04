Competition entry fees: are they worth the costs?

Many literary competitions require submission entry fees. It’s an unspoken assumption that such fees are necessary to pay for administrative costs of the running of the prize itself, and also to help pay for the labour of the judges, who have to read hundreds of entries, of varying length and merit.

However, there’s often a lack of transparency in how these funds are actually accounted for, which leads to a widespread belief that fee-paying competitions carry an unfair bias for those with monetary advantage.

ArtsHub reaches out to the books community to gauge the overall mood with regards to this common practice.

Preselection for writers with privilege

Many writers comment on how fees are an extra hurdle for money-strapped writers, often providing a disincentive to enter the competition in the first place, and subsequently silencing disadvantaged voices from joining the fray.

Novelist and short story writer Mandy Beaumont says, ‘When they are expensive, it’s very exclusionary. It stops me regularly. And, I mean, with authors’ median income so low, sometimes it feels like some weird joke.’

Vicki Kyriakakis echoes the sentiment, pointing out how a fee is particularly prohibitive to low-paid workers. ‘I kind of get it, but it’s yet another example of how much writers have to fork out just for the privilege of pursuing (not even necessarily achieving) opportunities,’ she says. ‘Not enough is done to support working-class writers in the industry as it is, and when you add up all the things – competition and editing fees, manuscript assessments, courses and workshops etc – many will spend more than they’ll ever make on writing.’

Fellow writer and self-described “Central Vic curmudgeon and tightarse Jasper Peach” is even more emphatic, ‘It s***s me! They want me to give them my art for free, as well as paying for it? No, thank you… Sometimes I pay the fee, resentfully.’

Ephiny Calaby-Gale confesses to refusing to submit her writing anywhere that demanded a fee, including, about 15 years ago, to awards, citing that ‘money should flow towards the writer!’

For some, like Helen Patrice, it can be matter of the actual cost involved. ‘Up to $15 I’ll do it, up to $25 I’ll consider, over $25, nope,’ she says.

A broken pay-as-you-go system

‘There is no way of arguing that what can amount to thousands per year in fees for entering competitions, fellowships and other opportunities for advancement and exposure isn’t a barrier for many writers,’ Alan Fyfe tells ArtsHub, but he also puts it into broader literary context.

Alan Fyfe. Photo: Supplied.

‘It’s part of a larger problem too – what are the conditions of these opportunities? Winning a fellowship or residency may then require paying travel and a contribution to the organisation that is out of reach, even if the fee is within reach. Some competitions will take the work of writers who haven’t won anything to publish in an anthology without even offering a free copy – making it an essentially pay to publish model. Some prizes come with obligations like doing workshops, so the prize money may only compensate that work, and then it’s a paid competition for ordinary work.

‘It most definitely is a pay-as-you-go author experience a lot of the time in this country. That’s a bigger gate to pass than the fact that writers don’t get paid much for writing. It’s one thing having to do something else to pay the rent, but another if you can’t get your work through in the first place due to lack of wealth.’

Subsidised or optional fees preferred

Other writers are more ambivalent, noting that the costs involved may be a necessarily evil, but point to a way forward that can include an option to waive fees for those unable to afford them, so organisers can negate claims that competitions feel like a fundraising venture.

Lore White is both an artist/poet and an editor, so can see both sides of the issue. ‘The state of funding in Australia at the moment means that the majority of the arts publishers you know and love are running on little to no funding,’ they say. ‘My work as an editor has largely been unwaged/voluntary or incredibly underpaid. In a lot of cases entry/readers’/submission fees are the main source of income for competitions and publishers, as well as the source of funding for any cash prizes.

‘As the founder of Baby Teeth Journal I face the challenge of keeping submissions accessible, while also keeping the journal financially viable. I believe that having a small reader’s fee, that can be waived entirely, has worked really well.

‘As an artist I see so many opportunities I’d like to take part in, but find the entry fees to be wildly expensive. Often there is no subsidised option for people on low or no income. This is even more frustrating when the open round is from something claiming to support emerging artists. Entry fees of more than $30, with no subsidy on offer, make it impossible for prizes and competitions to truly reflect the variety and talent of artists, as the majority of us are stopped at the financial hurdle. It makes entering large prizes essentially a gamble.’

Alex Creece. Photo: Supplied.

Alex Creece is similarly conflicted: ‘I’ve definitely paid to enter competitions and/or submit applications and I justify this as supporting the literary organisations (many of which are underfunded) and the writers whose entries ultimately win (even if that’s not me). I’m also cognisant that, without entry fees, many organisations wouldn’t be able to offer monetised awards at all – although this could be a good or bad thing depending on how you feel about the emphasis on awards in the writing community!

‘I also, perhaps naively, try to rationalise it as “investing in my writing career”, the same way I buy memberships for literary mags, or for Writers Victoria, as an investment in my craft and my community. I have a firm limit on how much I’m willing to spend on an entry fee, but I work full-time with multiple jobs and freelancing, so $10 to $30 here and there isn’t too much out of pocket on occasion, whereas it’s completely inaccessible to others.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2023

‘While the entry fee makes me more selective about what I submit – which eases the burden on the assessors – I think there always needs to be a free option available, particularly for marginalised, unwaged or low-income writers. Even if they made the competition entry free by default, but you could elect to donate with your submission, I’d do that! I like supporting literary organisations that align with my values and I donate when I can, but that’s not feasible for everyone and they should still be able to have their work considered. Otherwise these competitions will always be skewed towards those with the means to play this game; the prize money will always go to someone who could afford to pay for their submission in the first place.’

As someone who’s been a competition judge herself, Magdalena Ball has no issue with charging fees. ‘It makes sense to have money to pay the judges and administrators, and of course funding the prize pot itself.’

Magdalena Ball. Photo: Supplied.



She’s more concerned, however, with the level of the fee. ‘I don’t think the comps need to charge a huge amount to recoup costs and a sliding scale or concessional rates for those on low income or students can make the prizes more equitable,’ she says. ‘Writing competitions are an important part of the literary landscape, but there’s an important balance between being able to support the prize, and ensuring that you’re running a fair and equitable service that helps everyone in the writing community, including readers.’

What about multiple entry fees?

Ball is particularly critical of competitions that encourage multiple entries. ‘This can skew the results in favour of those who can afford to really invest big in their entries, not only because it increases the odds, but because as the judges begin to hear a particular voice repeatedly, it makes it easier for them to pick that person. It can be hard for a single entry to stand out in the same way.

‘A number of prestigious but expensive, “multi-entry encouraged” prizes are becoming quite exclusive and the results are beginning to show with many of the same people (with a few wonderful exceptions here and there) winning or being shortlisted multiple times year after year. Requiring a single entry only may be less profitable, but it’s a lot fairer. Concessional entry fees should be part of every competition. Skewing prize winnings to a small subset of authors who have the income to enter multiple times is not only unfair, but also limits the voices that readers are exposed to, so everyone loses (except the prize administrators).’

Shortlisted winnings instead of just one big prize

Several writers also suggest using a more expansive way of awarding prizes to even out the playing field, instead of a top-heavy, winner-takes-all approach. Emma Ashmere says, ‘Even for socially-minded comps, sometimes the first prize is several thousands and for the runners-up there is zero prize at all.’ She suggests those on the shortlist and commended should be awarded book vouchers and writer centre memberships.

Lisa Collyer concurs, saying, ‘It would be good if more advertised their longlists and perhaps had more categories for Emerging, Established etc and perhaps more prizes rather than large first prizes.’

A restructuring of the prizes should definitely be considered, says Enza Gandolfo. ‘Maybe the prize money could be reduced in some of the bigger prizes to cover more of the costs? After all, the money usually just goes to one person, while the benefits of being in the competition – longlisted/shortlisted etc – is shared between a group of writers.’

Fee transparency and best practice

For Jem Tyley-Miller, one of the organisers of the Peter Carey Short Story Award, being open and accountable is important to garner trust. ‘We aim to keep our competition as transparent as possible,’ she says. Our entry fee is $15. This covers paying our judges, the prize money and modest catering for the event on the day. It also funds our junior arm of the awards, the Moorabool Young Writers Awards, as we don’t charge an entry fee for that.’

Jem Tyley-Miller. Photo: Supplied.

The prize money is $2000 and $1000 (runner-up) plus both stories are paid a publication fee by Meanjin. We also have a $500 best local entry prize. We employ five writers as judges (three longlisters plus a head judge for both the senior and juniors categories),’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘While the entry fee allows the event to survive, there is little left over in the end. We volunteer our time and our library supports us with an administrator (and the shortfall in years when entry numbers are low).’

Book award entries even more demanding

It’s a fairly simple matter to email a short story or a poem and pay the required fee, but for book competitions, the process and costs are more challenging and prohibitive, with organisers expecting multiple copies of the book to be sent, which means postage costs on top of entry fees. Some publishers do cover both the costs and the postage, but none can afford to pay for every book in their list for every prize.

General Manager of Small Press Network (SPN) Tim Coronel reminds ArtsHub that when Terri-Ann White was the publisher at University of Western Australia Publishing, she boycotted awards because of the cost. ‘At SPN, entry to our Book of the Year Award is free for members and we’ve negotiated free entry for members to Victorian and NSW Premiers’ Awards, but other awards are very stubborn,’ he says.

Martin Hughes, Publishing Director and CEO of Affirm Press, admits the difficulty of wrangling book entries. ‘It’s very difficult to navigate because all authors want their books entered into every award they are eligible for, but the expense involved makes that impossible,’ he says. ‘Our approach with the more costly awards is to only enter those we feel we’ve got a good shot of shortlisting in and explain our thinking to authors. They are difficult conversations, but it’s best to be honest. If authors still want to enter particular, expensive awards, they can can pay the entry costs and we’ll cover the copies and postage.’

Read: Is a writing career a viable option in Australia?

As one of the writers whose publisher [Scribe] paid for the entry fees for her book in a number of prizes, Enza Gandolfo remains grateful. ‘It paid off because The Bridge was shortlisted for Stella and this did impact on sales because it helped to bring it to the attention of readers, particularly as it was not reviewed in the major papers,’ she says.

‘Even if the book is not shortlisted, competition puts the book into the hands of judges – usually influential people in the industry who may not have otherwise read the book. In one of the competitions, The Bridge did not make it onto the list, but later when I met one of the judges she told me she’d loved the novel and had been recommending it to people.’

Worth it if you can afford it

Ultimately, if money is no barrier, entering competitions is still worthwhile, even if all it does is offer you a chance to be a contender. It will make you write and then have the courage to send your work out into the world. As Ball puts it, ‘Comps can be a terrific way for an author to increase their visibility and, even if they don’t win, the opportunity to be read by the judges and have their work taken seriously in a noisy market is worthwhile regardless of the outcome.’

However, Ball does offer the salient reminder that: ‘Prizes can also have a significant impact on the industry and what people are reading (the Stella being a classic example), so inclusivity should be a major consideration.’