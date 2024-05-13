Do you have what it takes to be a technical writer?

Almost always, creative writers have to support their art through myriad other jobs, both allied and non-related – some take up the teaching mantle, others become arts administrators. Many dabble freelance in a variety of ways, taking on gigs in proofreading, copywriting, school visits and journalism for instance. Turning to technical writing is one possible avenue to supplement your earnings. It can be a lucrative main (or side) gig, but its highly specialised language requirements mean it’s not for everyone. ArtsHub reached out to three writers who are working in this sub-sector.

What exactly is technical writing?

But first of all what does the term mean? Technical writing is all about making complicated information more accessible in the form of reports, product descriptions or instruction manuals. Writers can work in industries such as engineering, computer software and hardware, finance, medical and healthcare. The most common form of technical writing is for procedural documentation such as standardised, step-by-step guides.

Examples of technical writing

Jenny Spence has been a technical writer for 25 years; she also goes by the title of Documentation Specialist. Her varied background as a high school teacher, theatre administrator, television scriptwriter (among many other roles), as well as her analytical mindset, and language and teaching skills made her an ideal candidate.

‘My first job was with a company that was developing computer software, trying to make something like Microsoft Office before Microsoft existed. I started off writing user guides – not just writing but laying out for publication, with tables, diagrams and so on. We were working in Unix on a mainframe system and using a mark-up language, which I had to learn very quickly. This was before Windows and graphical screens,’ Spence tells ArtsHub.

‘When I started, my colleagues explained what I had to do, but no one could tell me how to do it. I just made it up as I went along. Basically, in all the jobs I had, I would work with programmers – software developers – who would show me the program they were developing and explain as best they could how to use it. Then I would write the user manual in as logical, helpful and engaging way as I could, with plenty of illustrations.

‘As computers developed, so did I. Jobs tended to be short-lived, because start-up companies usually lose their funding and collapse. In the early 90s PCs, graphical screens and colour came in. By the mid 90s, instead of printed manuals, everything was going to be in online help systems. So I learned all about help systems – another mark-up language – until graphical tools like RoboHelp came in and I became a specialist in this area,’ Spence continues.

‘Few people knew how to do it because there was nowhere you could go to learn. I started developing and delivering training courses on online documentation, and also on technical writing in general, and on computer graphics. There was still nowhere you could go to learn any of this.’

The versatile technical writer has also worked on engineering specifications and environmental impact studies.

Spence’s initiative and ability to learn and adapt to new technologies meant that her career took off: ‘I was invited to speak at conferences in the US, New Zealand and all over Australia, and I did a lot of consulting for companies that wanted to put all their processes and procedures online. I also ran a training course in Bangkok once.’

What is technical writing not about?

As a relative newbie, Raquel Aston has been a technical writer for a year, working full-time for a marketing company that produces tender and grant responses, proposals and awards. ‘The company has a focus on large businesses that work in construction, transport and infrastructure. We are employed to create responses or proposals that will secure funding. For example, if a government wants to build a major piece of infrastructure, they will ask for tenders from companies that would like to do the work. I write those tenders,’ she says.

She is clear on what the job doesn’t entail. ‘It is not relaxing or predictable. And it will probably not give you time for your creative writing,’ she says. ‘The sort of writing I do feels like a base of technical writing with an icing of marketing. You have to be true to the facts – you can’t fudge anything. Sometimes a little creativity comes in handy, but you must first cover all requirements and make your client look good.’

Jon Roffe has had two years in the industry; he’s predominantly a bid writer, who works with tech, construction and infrastructure companies. ‘The job mostly involves getting people to write things down (80%) and then making it readable (20%). Before doing this, I was a university lecturer in philosophy, so I had some experience tackling complex technical vocabularies. But I do think that aspect of the job isn’t very strenuous if you’re willing to ask questions and do some research.’

‘First, it’s not an opportunity to be creative, except in the most limited sense’, says Roffe. ‘And second: it’s not really a writing job in any general sense. You’re a word technician, an assistant and organiser, much more than you’re a writer. The focus of your writing will tend to be taking notes in meetings, and then editing and proofreading.’

Spence concurs that it’s not creative writing, ‘though there are creative elements in it,’ she says. ‘You need to be invisible and without ego. You need to ask questions, then keep asking until you’re sure you understand, because you can’t fake it.’

She continues, ‘If you get excited about the challenge of explaining difficult concepts and processes, then technical writing may be for you. I was documenting all sorts of different things: accounting systems, legal systems, heat exchangers, the way colour works in digital advertising and financial graphics. Learning painfully about things like that, then writing the explanation you wish you’d had in the first place, was what made the whole thing worthwhile for me.

‘As for industry language writing, you do have to acquire, understand and use the vocabulary of the industry; but you should be writing in plain, straightforward English. I’ve encountered people who think plain English is not “technical” enough, but the most important thing is to be understood.’

The pay can be good in this industry

Writing in a creative capacity does not pay much, but the renumeration for a technical writer can be substantial. Spence says that her first technical writing job paid twice as much as the arts administrative ones she’d been trying to get, and more than she would have received as an experienced teacher.

Though there are bad points about it too

‘It can be boring. You have to cross every T and dot every I. The worst times are when you’re not writing at all, but correcting and polishing other people’s (bad) writing. You have to be patient and hang out for the times when it’s fun,’ says Spence.

‘Of course, what I really wanted to do was write fiction, and that’s what I do now. Technical writing enabled me to earn enough to become financially independent,’ she adds.

Roffe points out that in creative writing, ‘there is a fuse that runs from your life and your thoughts to the page that makes it matter’.

‘In technical writing, you will be a very skilled word processor, whose life and thoughts are rarely of significance. Don’t let this put you off. If you can write, it’s a fair way to make a living, so you can burn the world down or make it matter again in the hours that capitalism doesn’t have you so firmly in its grip.’

Advice for those who wish to become a technical writer?

Aston recommends trying to find a way to do some technical writing first, without committing fully, and notes that her Professional Writing and Editing course at Swinburne University gave her a chance to gain some exposure.

Roffe clarifies that your job is not to give answers to any questions yourself. ‘You’ll be most like a mediator, a kind of doula, helping people with little experience express themselves with precision and concision to do so. You will need to learn technical vocabularies and become familiar with a lot of acronyms, but a little bit of patience and research goes a long way. It’s also worth thinking of what you’re doing as counselling – helping people to formulate what they can’t yet put in good words and being there to help them.

Meanwhile, Spence cautions: ‘Don’t even think about it unless you have excellent grammar and language skills. These can be learned if you are serious about it. Language is your primary tool, so you have to master it. It also goes without saying that you have to be a logical thinker, and that you enjoy figuring out how things work.

‘Getting into the profession would be the hardest part, but presumably there are some relevant courses now. I would go to a recruiting agency and ask them what their clients are looking for. A folio would be good to have.

‘Trying for your first job as a technical writer can be difficult because you will almost certainly be asked for samples of your work. As you won’t have any, a good approach is to look around for something that would need to be documented – for example, how to set up a coffee machine or change a car tyre – and write a little guide for that. [Ensure it is] thorough, friendly, well laid-out, illustrated etc. It’s an opportunity to show what you can do.’

With her many years of experience, Spence has a longitudinal outlook on technical work, noting that these days most documentation is online, ‘so you need to understand how to structure hyperlinked information; but the actual content hasn’t changed much’.

She adds, ‘The ability to write unambiguous, logical English is just as important. There must also be work in scripting YouTube videos, which are increasingly popular for delivering instructions.’

‘Once you’ve had some experience, contracting can be a great way to go, especially if you don’t want a full-time commitment. Many of the people I know are actors, writers or artists, and technical writing on contract would be an ideal option for them.’