Powerhouse partnership a $4 million win for well-being

This week (19 February), Powerhouse announced a significant investment in the future of Powerhouse Parramatta. Global banking brand, ING has come on board as the museum’s Community and Well-being Partner, with $4 million to support Western Sydney communities.

The good news comes as the Parramatta site is under construction, and Powerhouse Ultimo recently closed its doors for a refurbishment. All sights are on the future.

To be located within the rooftop garden at Powerhouse Parramatta, a new ING Pavilion will present learning programs and workshops that connect communities with biodiversity, conservation and care for our diverse environments.

The ING Pavilion will be complemented by the ING Community Well-being Program – a bespoke series of seasonal workshops that turn to sustainability practices, including engaging with First Nations knowledge and agricultural science, climate action conversations, conversations and knowledge sharing on local food production, as well as promoting well-being through empowerment via financial literacy and planning.

Part of the $4 million will also go towards support two major exhibitions at Powerhouse Parramatta, which will focus on innovative technology and sustainable solutions to drive positive impact and change, says the Museum.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah said, ‘We are honoured to be entering into this innovative new partnership with ING Australia to deliver generational outcomes for our communities, across Western Sydney and New South Wales, adding that the organisations are looking ‘forward to delivering dynamic programming’ through this investment in the community.