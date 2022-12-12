Powerhouse Ultimo design revealed for museum

Just weeks after Sydney revealed a new iconic venue with Sydney Modern (Art Gallery of NSW), splitting opinions on the building’s architecture and functionality, today (12 December) Powerhouse Ultimo released its visionary building design, further changing the cultural landscape of this city.

In a statement, the museum said the design was ‘unanimously selected by an expert jury following a national design competition’.

Part of the criteria for selection was that the collaborative design team must ‘bring their own expansive concepts and ambitions, and collaborate with the Powerhouse to deliver this generationally important cultural project’. It was to be respectful to the heritage environment and the organisation’s history, but also lead it forward to a new future.

The winning concept has been designed by an Australian team comprising Architectus, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa, Yerrabingin, Finding Infinity and Arup, and will deliver a world-class museum for the people of NSW, and beyond.

Design Director Camilla Block described it as a ‘career-defining project’, and said on behalf of the team: ‘The new building casts a reimagined lens on the heritage fabrics and cityscapes from multiple levels of this escarpment – from uses, circulation, terraces and gardens. Respectful and immediate, the reimagined building lives alongside the Powerhouse core, a powerful embodiment of both geography and backdrop.’

The controversial site had a turnaround moment in June 2021, when the NSW Government announced a $480–$500 million investment into the site’s renewal.

A year later (July 2022), it launched a national Design Competition to renew Powerhouse Ultimo, with more than 100 Expressions of Interest submitted. Five teams were invited to submit final designs.

Chair of the Design Competition Jury, Wendy Lewin, added: ‘The Jury are confident that the winning design team will deliver a truly exceptional building for NSW and, importantly, ensure the Powerhouse Museum can showcase its much-loved collection for future generations.’

NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin said: ‘I am particularly excited for the new Powerhouse Academy, which will offer a rooftop camp for secondary and tertiary students from regional NSW and beyond, providing an immersive learning experience in the heart of the city. This will provide a range of new opportunities for young people right across the state to engage with and explore Powerhouse Ultimo’s internationally renowned exhibitions.’

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah added: ‘Their internationally distinctive design will achieve a truly world-class museum that, alongside our flagship Powerhouse Parramatta, will fortify our role at the forefront of global contemporary museum practice.’

Powerhouse Ultimo renewal concept design. Image: Supplied.

How this building touches the keystone needs

The design contains expanded museum exhibition spaces, allowing for immersive exhibitions and learning programs. A new urban space connecting the museum to Sydney’s partly elevated walkway, The Goods Line, will create a major new public square for Sydney.

An obvious ‘facelift’ will be a new Harris Street frontage, which will be revitalised with creative studios that will support education and industry programs, and create new opportunities to access the museum’s library and archive.

Powerhouse Director, First Nations, Emily McDaniel said the team had listened to the Powerhouse’s need to consider Country in its vision for the museum, and how audiences will engage with the site.

‘With a bold, defined approach to Country-centred design that is sensitive to the heritage of the site, and inspired by the memory of the local sandstone escarpment, the winning scheme is in essence an Acknowledgement of Country in practice,’ said McDaniel.

The winning team’s Design Statement reads: ‘Our project acknowledges Country as our inspiration and narrator, restoring a natural and intuitive experience of the city – walking with, rather than on, Country.

‘We propose a new relationship to the heritage fabric – ‘leaning back’ to allow the full heritage façades to be seen, creating a continuous walkable sky-expanding gorge between old and new, from the Creative Courtyard to The Goods Line Terrace.’

Powerhouse Ultimo renewal concept design. Image: Supplied.

The statement continues: ‘Our team is dedicated to exceeding business-as-usual by delivering a world-leading environmental outcome. We want to set an example: a museum that is energy net positive, water neutral and zero waste on-site, without investing in offsets.

‘Our design honours and is framed by the wider landscape, a cultural topography, that operates at the largest scale of geological and hydrological systems. This biophysical context of the living landscape organises the public domain and buildings into an experience that is clear and legible for all who visit and use the museum – as the ridgeline, the escarpment and the valley terraces. This place is a creative field beyond its walls, engaging the ever-changing life of the museum with the life of the modern city, connected to, and in tune with, the ancient rhythms of Country.’

Powerhouse Ultimo renewal design team. Standing left to right: Alex Gelego, DBJ; Dr Stephen Long, Architectus; David Jaggers, DBJ; Neil Durbach, DBJ; Luke Johnson, Architectus; Ross Harding, Finding Infinity; John Jeffrey, Architectus; Chris Mercer, Arup, and Seated left to right: Ruth Wilson, Architectus; Christian Hampson, Yerrabingin; Akira Isogawa; Mark Tyrrell, Tyrrell Studio; Camilla Block, DBJ; Anne Kristin Risnes, DBJ; Belqis Youssofzay, Youssofzay + Hart. Photo: Hugh Stewart.

The design team

Durbach Block Jaggers Architects is a practice of proven design innovators and authors of some of Australia’s most remarkable buildings.

Architectus brings the best experience and attitude together to design and deliver Australia’s most complex precincts and cultural projects.

Tyrrell Studio guides an urban design and landscape architectural response informed by the precinct and by place.

Emerging Sydney practice Youssofzay + Hart uses its philosophy of creating equitable, accessible and enjoyable spaces for all.

Renowned Australian fashion designer Akira Isogawa is described as the team’s provocateur and collaborator.

Yerrabingin is coach, adviser and collaborator, embedding the approach to Design With Country.

Finding Infinity pushes the sustainability agenda to achieve world-leading results.

Arup’s venues team provide specialist arts and culture design expertise and experience.

Timing for construction commencement and completion of the Ultimo renewal is subject to planning, design and procurement processes.

The Powerhouse Ultimo renewal is part of the NSW Government’s record investment in cultural infrastructure, reinforcing Sydney’s reputation as a global cultural destination.

The competition was managed by CityLab on behalf of Create NSW, Infrastructure NSW and the Powerhouse, and was formally endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects.