Celebrating the fusion of light art, technology and music

From Neolithic cave paintings that seem to move in the flicker of firelight, to the dramatic chiaroscuros of Caravaggio and James Turrell’s use of light not as a tool but as a medium, artists have long been fascinated by the creative possibilities and properties of light.

Today, festivals focused on light – highlighting it, one might say – are common drawcards around Australia and the world. From Parrtjima – A Festival in Light and Vivid Sydney to Lyon’s Fête des Lumières and Light Up Macao, such events remain popular drawcards with locals and visitors alike – but how does one curate a meaningful artistic experience when working in such a format, as opposed to a shallow event that looks great on Instagram, but underwhelms in real life?

‘Beautiful light installations are certainly Instagrammable, but people aren’t stupid. You actually need to give them something [beyond that]. It’s fine to get people there through Instagram or Facebook or whatever, but you have to engage with them and give them an emotional experience,’ says Rachael Azzopardi, co-Founder and Creative Director of Illuminate Adelaide.

Both Azzopardi and Lee Cumberlidge, her Illuminate Adelaide co-Founder and Creative Director, share a performing arts background, which means they ‘really wanted that theatrical, emotional connection to the work,’ she explains.

‘Light is an enchanting medium, but we feel really proud that when we curate, we know that the work is good. So that it goes beyond that superficial Instagrammable moment. People actually walk away with a real moment. We feel comfortable and confident that our work, and the work that we present, stands for itself and is connecting with people – as well as being Instagrammable, I suppose,’ Azzopardi chuckles.

Architects of Air’s ‘Arborialis’. Photo: John Owens.

First held in 2021, Illuminate Adelaide differentiates itself from similar light-based festivals by celebrating strong connections with Adelaide’s flourishing IT and innovation sector.

As Cumberlidge explains: ‘When we started Illuminate Adelaide, Rachael and I wanted to create something unique. We were inspired by what was happening in South Australia in the creative industries in this [overlap] between creativity and technology. And we really wanted to bring some of that work out from behind closed doors, where it often happens, into the public realm, and with a big focus on activating the public spaces and civic spaces – the laneways and areas outside and in between the institutions and theatres where some of these events normally take place – to open it up for the public.

‘And then to go beyond that, and really search the world for some of the best of what’s happening in this space and also bring that to Adelaide and to our programs as well,’ he says.

Azzopardi agrees, adding: ‘It’s about how people navigate emotionally with that technology too. When Lee and I first started Illuminate Adelaide … a lot was happening behind closed doors in terms of gaming or with [digital effects company] Rising Sun Pictures but, also, artists were starting to work more in that AI and technology world. And we really wanted to bring it out onto the streets and the laneways and get people to explore and experience it.’

Read: Couch wars: the challenge and the trend facing creatives

To provide an example of how parts of the program go beyond a simple light show, Cumberlidge speaks to some of the aspects and installations that comprise Mirror Mirror, one of the international events in this year’s program.

‘One of the installations is River of Now, an immersive riverscape that you can dive into. It uses projection, it uses some of the latest tracking technology and it places you’re right in the middle of the artwork, so you jump from place to place inside this river and the projection around you will respond,’ he says.

‘Another part is called Mirrors of Tomorrow and … I don’t even know the technology that it uses, but it takes a reading of your personality and your own imagination and responds. You can see yourself on screen, but it changes and morphs your identity as you interact, and so the more you play the more it responds.’

Illuminate Adelaide co-Founders and Creative Directors Rachael Azzopardi and Lee Cumberlidge. Photo: Frankie the Creative.

This year’s program features two new works by Canada-based multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory – the aforementioned Mirror Mirror in the Illuminate Pavilion on Tarntanyangga/Victoria Square, and Resonate in Adelaide Botanic Garden. Other highlights include a new work by Architects of Air, Arborialis (an Australian exclusive); concerts by Yothu Yindi and Oneohtrix Point Never; and the return of the free outdoor program City Lights – an important step towards democratising the arts, which also provides a potential entry point to other aspects of the program, such as the experimental music program Unsound.

‘Unsound is an experimental music festival with a huge international program. We do two days and two nights of programming in Adelaide for Unsound Adelaide and it really does bring in artists that are at the forefront of experimental music in all genres – [many of whom] by default are using technology in their practice, so it really fits well within the Illuminate framework in that regard,’ Cumberlidge says.

‘And it attracts audiences and music lovers and audiophiles from all over the country. We see more than half the audience coming from Melbourne and Sydney and Brisbane and other places. So it’s a real jewel in the crown for us.’

‘Trumpet Flowers’ as part of the City Lights program. Photo: Supplied.

On the subject of audiences, it’s notable that the private, not-for-profit Illuminate Adelaide Foundation Ltd (which Azzopardi and Cumberlidge established to run the festival) is primarily funded by the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) and Events SA, meaning the festival’s KPIs (key performance indicators) are presumably focused on audience and visitation numbers.

While hotel bookings and interstate visitor numbers are common KPIs for many festivals, it’s still relatively rare to have a major state-funded festival that is unsupported by its state’s arts body, though South Australia is an outlier in this regard. Arts South Australia was dismantled in 2018 under the previous Marshall Government, and arts and cultural events and associated funding are now run directly out of the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Azzopardi dismisses any suggestion that programming a festival with hotel nights and tourism numbers as a major KPI in any way impacts on the aesthetic and cultural value of Illuminate Adelaide and its numerous events.

‘We want to be part of the DNA of Adelaide and South Australia, but also obviously get bed nights. We have KPIs to hit. It’s not arts funding, it’s a sponsorship through the government – and so we have KPIs we’ve got to jump through, but we also feel that we hit those. And it doesn’t make us want to change the intent and the artistic integrity of the work. We feel that, actually, the diverse audience that we bring will then bring those KPIs to us, really. So it’s about a strong program that we feel brings everyone whether it’s local, national or international to South Australia,’ she says.

As to the future of Illuminate Adelaide, Azzopardi says confidently: ‘We have a major sponsorship [deal] through SATC and we’re going through that process at the moment, but we are here for next year and beyond. So at this stage, we’re really comfortable and excited and we’re all looking towards 2024. We’re programming now for 2024, so yeah, we’re here to stay.’

Illuminate Adelaide runs from 28 June – 30 July 2023.