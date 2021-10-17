The new resurgence in tablet art

Over a decade ago, iconic British artist David Hockney first started using a tablet (an iPad) in 2009 to create digital artworks. And we’re not talking just some colour graphics on a screen. We’re talking artworks that have been exhibited in some of the world’s top museums from Tate in London, the Centre de Pompidou in Paris, Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the National Gallery of Australia.

Hockney said in an interview with Louisiana Museum of Modern Art curator Anders Kold in 2011, ‘I just happen to be an artist who uses the iPad, I’m not an iPad artist. It’s just a medium. But I am aware of the revolutionary aspects of it, and its implications.’

The artist, now in his 80s, added in his book of ipad drawings published by Tauschen last year: ‘There was great advantage in this medium because it’s backlit and I could draw in the dark. I didn’t ever have to get out of bed.’

However, it would seem that a next wave of enthusiasm for the digital medium has rolled across our screens with the pandemic, and a fresh take up of Procreate – an app that touts it is ‘made for artists’.

Procreate is not new; its first edition rolled out in 2011 (developed by Savage Interactive), and by 2018 was voted overall bestselling iPad app. Even Disney and Pixar use Procreate in-house.

Lockdowns have forcing many onto screens, and for other artists unable to go to their studios – there has been a flurry of activity recently.

Tech journalist Munroe Brackney writes: ‘With the rising popularity of TikTok during the beginning of COVID-19, Procreate and artists who use it have thrived using the app to promote their work.’

Procreate is not alone in the market – not surprising given the demand. Also popular are the apps Paper by WeTransfer, iOrnament, Zen Brush, iPad Pro, After Effects, and even old favourites like Microsoft Paint and Photoshop.

Brackney continued: ‘Photoshop has been the top program for digital art for years, but with the rise of TikTok and other social media, Procreate has become a top competitor that might one day surpass Photoshop.’

One of the reasons is that, unlike Photoshop, Procreate is available on any iOS device and is extremely portable, plus it is a one-time purchase that is half the monthly Photoshop fee.

‘Price has a lot to do with why it’s so popular,’ one reviewer said.

RECENT SPIKE IN USERS

In August this year, Apple posted a new video to its official YouTube channel to highlight the power of the iPad when it is paired with Procreate. Sure this is about marketing and money, but it is also an indication of the traction and growth experienced around using digital platforms for art making, especially with the rise of Tik Tok and YouTube during the pandemic.

The video was by Olivia Rodrigo, for her new song ‘brutal.’ Featured in the music video were a number of masks that the artist created in the Procreate app.

Olivia Rodrigo's video includes artwork made with Procreate

FAMOUS TABLET ART MAKERS

ArtsHub has put together this list of iPad and tablet artists, well-known for their use of Procreate. Understandably it is a popular medium for comic artists and illustrators, but it does not stop there. Fine artists, filmmakers and artistic directors are all turning to their tablets to capture creative ideas on the hop.

Comic artists & illustrators

Jim Lee, comics artist and DC Comics Chief Creative Officer who has used it to sketch Batman and the Joker.

Eric Merced, another cartoonist for Marvel and DC recognised for his use of this platform. Preferred Apps: ProCreate.

Jorge Colombo, The New Yorker Illustrator has been using the apps since 2009.

Sara Faber Artist and illustrator running my small illustration business.

e r g o j o s h Digital artist and illustrator.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Woman Illustrator draws a portrait on an iPad Pro in procreate. Image shutterstock.

Fine artists

David Hockney: British fine artist turns to the medium largely to create landscape paintings. Preferred Apps: Brushes.

Stefan de Groot: The Dutch illustrator and the children’s books. Preferred Apps: ProCreate.

John Dyer: The English landscape painter, used Procreate as part of the ‘Last Chance to Paint’ project, in partnership with the Eden Project. During the project Dyer to stayed with the Yaminawá people in the Amazon rainforest, where he painted the experience on a tablet.

Seikou Yamaoka: Yamaoka and the great works of art history.

Video game artists

Mike Henry: Zatransis – designer and illustrator for the gaming world.

Sam Gilbey: From Sony Playstation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Twitter.

Film

Kyle Lambert: a poster artist notable for creating the Stranger Things poster in Procreate, is also known for his viral Procreate finger-painting of Morgan Freeman. Preferred Apps: ProCreate.

Nikolai Lockertsen: Concept Artist and illustrator in the movie and TV industry.

James Jean: The artist uses Procreate for film poster work, as with his poster for Blade Runner 2049.

Doug Chiang: A concept artist who creates robot, vehicle and creature designs for Star Wars in Procreate.

Raphael Lacoste: Art Director for Ubisoft and Electronic Arts, who uses Procreate for studies.

