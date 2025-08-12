Free exhibitions in Northern Territory August 2025

Free exhibitions are a great way to encounter art, whether it is at your local gallery or a big institution.

Here is a hand-picked list of free exhibitions in SA this August.

Jenna Mayilema Lee: Of Smoke and Rain at Northern Centre for Contemporary Art (5 August to 27 September)

Of Smoke and Rain marks the debut major solo exhibition of Jenna Mayilema Lee, a Gulumerridjin (Larrakia), Wardaman, and Karrajarri Saltwater woman, at NCCA. Spanning five years of practice, the exhibition brings together new and existing works that reflect Lee’s ongoing exploration of language, materiality, and the transformation of inherited histories.

Open Wednesday to Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 8am-2pm.

‘Jenna Mayilema Lee: Of Smoke and Rain’ at NCCA until 27 September. Photo: Courtesy of NCCA.

Water: The Artists of Waralungku and Shordi Krik: A Collaboration with the Indigenous Literary Foundation and Barunga Community at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre (until 22 August)

These two exhibitions highlight partnerships and community. Water is the cumulation of a multi-year project co-developed by GYRACC and the Waralungku Art Centre, exploring the knowledge and artistic practices of the artists of Borroloola. Shordi Krik is a heartwarming exhibition inspired by the book of the same name, featuring original artworks created by students of Barunga community.

Open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.

Exhibitions at Outstation Gallery (August)

Several exhibitions are opening at Outstation Gallery on Darwin Waterfront. From 1-16 August, exhibitions featuring Turtiyanginari amintiya Purrungbarri – Ochre and Stringybark, Motorbike Paddy Ngal, and Muuki Taylor OAM showcase paintings of First Nations pride in the gallery. The gallery also hosts the 2025 SALON des Refusés exhibition from 6-16 August.

Open Tuesday to Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name of a person who has died.

Gaypalani Waṉambi from Yirrkala in Arnhem Land, and her monumental work Burwu, blossom (2025), is the winner of this year’s $100,000 Telstra Art Award.

The news was announced this evening (Friday 8 August) on Larrikia Country at Darwin’s Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT).

Waṉambi is the eldest daughter of the late Mr Waṉambi, a renowned artist who died in 2022. She assisted her father with his work as she was growing up, including grinding his pigments and other tasks, and her own practice received his blessing prior to his sudden death.

Gaypalani Waṉambi’s award-winning piece – about Wuyal the Ancestral honey hunter, an important Ancestor of the Marrakulu clan – is etched out of spray-painted metal. An assemblage of road signs forms the canvas for the work, referencing Gaypalani’s father’s practice: Wukun Waṉambi was a member of the Found group of artists who engraved recycled road signs.

After her father’s passing, cultural protocol required her to avoid using his designs. Instead, Gaypalani began to create artwork from the epic song poetry relating to the journeys of Wuyal, the first man to look for a homeland for the Marrakulu people.

The 2025 Telstra NATSIAA judging panel, which includes Stephen Gilchrist, Gail Mabo and Brian Martin, described Burwu, blossom as ‘an exceptional work that visually and materially explores different relationships to and understandings of Country’.

Their joint statement continued: ‘Presenting two worlds with two sides, the epic Ancestral journeys of Wuyal are delicately engraved onto the silvery surfaces of discarded road signs. Each time the viewer moves, the work responds accordingly, revealing and concealing the undulations and intangible lifeforces of Country.

