Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO)

Lead Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s orchestra management—overseeing scheduling, rostering and performances for the state’s symphony orchestra.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra is seeking to appoint an Orchestra Manager to the Operations team. This role is responsible for leading day-to-day orchestral operations, ensuring the seamless execution of rehearsals, performances and tours, and managing the Orchestra Management team. The Orchestra Management team is also comprised of a Deputy Orchestra Manager and Assistant Orchestra Manager, and the team works to support the orchestra’s rostering, leave and contract requirements and communication of performance and rehearsal requirements. The Orchestra Management team works closely alongside the Director – Operations, the Schedule and Logistics Manager and the Production and Library teams within the Operations department.

The Orchestra Manager is critical to the delivery of Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s busy performance schedule. This role would suit applicants with a comprehensive background in orchestral music environments, who are seeking an opportunity to progress their skills in strategic people and resource management and financial management, or seeking a lead operational role in a larger-scale and more complex workforce. Applicants already holding this more senior experience will be highly regarded and are also encouraged to apply.

About QSO

Queensland Symphony Orchestra is sought out and admired for the refreshingly real, Queensland touch we bring to Australia’s arts and entertainment sector. We boldly deliver immensely entertaining and diverse performances for our audiences. Driven by a team of professional, passionate and talented individuals, we work hard both on and off the stage, to create extraordinary experiences that bring people together, sharing in a sense of wonderment and excitement. Working to consistently deliver quality and value every time, we create unique bonds with our audiences, partners and supporters, building long lasting connections as we go.

As one of the largest performing arts companies in Queensland and the state’s only professional symphony orchestra, we play a vital role in Queensland’s cultural community. Our community and education programs provide entertaining, inspiring and educational experiences for children, students, and regional and remote communities across Queensland. We believe we have the power to enrich lives with every uplifting experience we deliver for our audiences, partners and supporters.

About the Role

The position of Orchestra Manager reports to the Director – Operations and is responsible for:

Management of the orchestra in accordance with the provisions of the Musicians Agreement and company policy

Planning and leadership of the orchestra management team

Delivery of the orchestra schedule and section rosters

Overseeing auditions and trials are conducted in accordance with QSO Policies and procedures and the Musicians’ Agreement

Rehearsal and orchestra performance management

Key responsibilities include:

On site musician and concert management, including at regular performances on evenings and weekends

Rostering and managerial oversight of musicians’ workflow for projects and the Company’s Orchestra Schedule

Management of musicians’ requirements, including leave, contracts and sundries

Managerial oversight of all musician recruitment and trial panel activities including auditions and EOI processes in collaboration with relevant staff, including leading delivery/operations and coordinating information for panel and applicants

Implement and manage processes to ensure timely delivery of the musicians’ annual performance schedule in accordance with program planning and other relevant timelines

Lead call reporting and communication processes and circulate call reports at frequent intervals to the Section Principals and Principals

Consult with the Players Committee on all relevant matters of an operational, administrative and managerial nature

In collaboration with the Players Committee, ensure fairness, uniformity and Work Health & Safety risk management in the design of musician rosters

Manage orchestra workforce issues as they arise ensuring resolution that minimises escalation

Manage expenditure budgets for the Orchestra in accordance with QSO’s Budget Management Guidelines, under the general direction of the Director Operations

Manage Liaison with Section Principals with respect to musicians’ leave, rostering and seating

Oversee hearing protection management in collaboration with Senior Production Manager

Prepare and distribute performance reports

Promote a culture of open communication, respect and excellence, ensuring team members are aligned with QSO’s values and contribute meaningfully to achieving organisational objectives

Act as a role model by demonstrating safe work practices and behaviours

Support and inform the Development and Artistic Planning teams about the availability of the orchestra for events, hires and commercial opportunities ensuring the roster is current and reliable

QSO is seeking applicants who can demonstrate direct or transferrable experience applicable to the key responsibilities outlined. The Operations department operates in a busy and changeable environment, where trust and collaboration are key to successful outcomes. Team members are empowered to act with the highest of ethics and integrity and to seek clarity and escalate matters for resolution without delay. This role requires a willingness and capacity for regular work outside of normal business hours and has occasional touring requirements. All outside of hours work is planned in advance and shared across the team where possible, and the team plans opportunities for respite the following week where work has occurred on weekends.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit the following via the SEEK website by COB Monday 15th June:

An up-to-date CV, including contact details for two references from recent roles

A maximum 2 page covering letter, addressing experience applicable to the key responsibilities and your interest in and suitability for the role advertised

Further enquiries or requests for a full position description may be directed to [email protected]

QSO is an equal opportunity employer, committed to a workplace that values the diversity of its employees and their backgrounds, and the contribution all people can make to a successful organisation. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates and have a commitment to reconciliation and cultural safety in our workplace. We offer workplace flexibility, health and wellbeing programs and an Employee Assistance Program for our employees.