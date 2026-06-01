Ngununggula
Creative Learning Manager
Ngununggula is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Creative Learning Manager to lead and grow the gallery’s dynamic education and public programs.
Ngununggula is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Creative Learning Manager to lead and grow the gallery’s dynamic education and public programs.
Located in the Southern Highlands of NSW, Ngununggula is the region’s first dedicated regional art gallery. Since opening in 2021, the gallery has become an important cultural hub, presenting ambitious exhibitions alongside artist-led projects, workshops, talks, events and learning programs that connect artists and audiences across generations.
The Creative Learning Manager plays a key role in shaping how audiences engage with art and ideas at Ngununggula. Working closely with artists, schools, educators and community organisations, the successful candidate will lead the development and delivery of a broad range of programs spanning school education, artist talks, workshops, outreach initiatives and public programs.
Central to Ngununggula’s Creative Learning Program is a commitment to accessibility, inclusion and meaningful community engagement. The program includes initiatives such as Art & Dementia and Art Access, alongside First Nations community programs, artist-led workshops and events designed to connect diverse audiences with contemporary art and culture.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone passionate about arts education, community engagement and contemporary culture to contribute to the next chapter of a growing regional institution.
About the role
The Creative Learning Manager will:
- Lead the development and delivery of Ngununggula’s Creative Learning Program
- Develop engaging learning experiences for early learning, primary, secondary and tertiary students
- Coordinate artist-led workshops, talks and public programs
- Build strong relationships with teachers, schools, artists and community organisations
- Develop educational resources and online learning content
- Support outreach initiatives focused on accessibility, inclusion and community participation
- Manage program administration, bookings, reporting and budgets
- Coordinate casual educators and artist facilitators
About you
We’re looking for someone who:
- Has experience developing and delivering arts education and public programs
- Is passionate about audience engagement and creative learning
- Communicates confidently with artists, educators, students and community groups
- Is highly organised and able to manage multiple projects at once
- Brings initiative, warmth and a collaborative approach to working within a small team
- Has a strong understanding of accessibility, inclusion and community engagement within the arts
Essential Criteria
- Tertiary qualifications in visual arts, art history, education and/or equivalent industry experience
- Demonstrated experience developing and delivering education programs within an arts or cultural organisation
- Experience creating educational resources and curriculum-linked learning materials
- Experience coordinating public and outreach programs for diverse audiences
- Excellent written, organisational and communication skills
- Current Working With Children Check and NSW Driver Licence (or equivalent)
Employment Details
- Full-time, 35 hours per week
- Salary: $90,000–$95,000 + superannuation
- Some evening and weekend work required
- Based in the Southern Highlands, NSW
To apply, please submit a cover letter and CV to Olivia Welch, Assistant Director, [email protected].