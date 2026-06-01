Ngununggula

Ngununggula is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Creative Learning Manager to lead and grow the gallery’s dynamic education and public programs.

Ngununggula is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Creative Learning Manager to lead and grow the gallery’s dynamic education and public programs.

Located in the Southern Highlands of NSW, Ngununggula is the region’s first dedicated regional art gallery. Since opening in 2021, the gallery has become an important cultural hub, presenting ambitious exhibitions alongside artist-led projects, workshops, talks, events and learning programs that connect artists and audiences across generations.

The Creative Learning Manager plays a key role in shaping how audiences engage with art and ideas at Ngununggula. Working closely with artists, schools, educators and community organisations, the successful candidate will lead the development and delivery of a broad range of programs spanning school education, artist talks, workshops, outreach initiatives and public programs.

Central to Ngununggula’s Creative Learning Program is a commitment to accessibility, inclusion and meaningful community engagement. The program includes initiatives such as Art & Dementia and Art Access, alongside First Nations community programs, artist-led workshops and events designed to connect diverse audiences with contemporary art and culture.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone passionate about arts education, community engagement and contemporary culture to contribute to the next chapter of a growing regional institution.

About the role

The Creative Learning Manager will:

Lead the development and delivery of Ngununggula’s Creative Learning Program

Develop engaging learning experiences for early learning, primary, secondary and tertiary students

Coordinate artist-led workshops, talks and public programs

Build strong relationships with teachers, schools, artists and community organisations

Develop educational resources and online learning content

Support outreach initiatives focused on accessibility, inclusion and community participation

Manage program administration, bookings, reporting and budgets

Coordinate casual educators and artist facilitators

About you

We’re looking for someone who:

Has experience developing and delivering arts education and public programs

Is passionate about audience engagement and creative learning

Communicates confidently with artists, educators, students and community groups

Is highly organised and able to manage multiple projects at once

Brings initiative, warmth and a collaborative approach to working within a small team

Has a strong understanding of accessibility, inclusion and community engagement within the arts

Essential Criteria

Tertiary qualifications in visual arts, art history, education and/or equivalent industry experience

Demonstrated experience developing and delivering education programs within an arts or cultural organisation

Experience creating educational resources and curriculum-linked learning materials

Experience coordinating public and outreach programs for diverse audiences

Excellent written, organisational and communication skills

Current Working With Children Check and NSW Driver Licence (or equivalent)

Employment Details

Full-time, 35 hours per week

Salary: $90,000–$95,000 + superannuation

Some evening and weekend work required

Based in the Southern Highlands, NSW

To apply, please submit a cover letter and CV to Olivia Welch, Assistant Director, [email protected].