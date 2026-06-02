Executive Level 2 - Chief Finance Officer

National Museum of Australia

The NMA is looking for an experienced financial leader to support the Museum's ambitious agenda as one of the country's foremost cultural institutions

Role Purpose

Following the historic investment in the National Cultural Institutions (NCIs) in the 2023-24 Federal Budget, and the development of our new 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, the Museum has a unique opportunity to deliver on an ambitious agenda, as one of the country’s foremost cultural institutions. The Chief Finance Office (CFO) / Head of Finance (HoF) role is critical in supporting the Museum’s Council, Director and Executive in realising those ambitions in a financially dynamic, accountable, and ultimately sustainable, way.

Working to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) (currently also performing the role of CFO), this is an exciting opportunity for a highly experienced finance professional, with a proven track record of delivery, to lead and manage a small multidisciplinary team with responsibility for the full range of strategic and day-to-day finance functions. The Finance business unit plays a crucial role in supporting the Museum’s business areas to manage and deliver on their objectives, while also maintaining and strengthening the Museum’s financial compliance and statutory reporting functions and frameworks.

The CFO / HoF will possess an excellent technical understanding of a finance function in a small agency government setting, with a dynamic and complex operating environment, that balances the competing priorities across both profit and cost centres. The role is accountable for the timely and accurate delivery of budgeting, financial management, treasury, major project financials, cost analysis, external audit, taxation and compliance and reporting functions. It is essential that the CFO / HoF has the hands-on technical and analytical skills to review and interpret complex financial data and information to support rigorous financial decision-making and risk identification and management.

Role title and remuneration will be determined based on the skills and experience of the successful candidate.

Key Accountabilities

Undertake detailed and targeted financial analysis across the Museum’s operations and projects to identify immediate and emerging financial risks and opportunities and ensure the accuracy and integrity of the Museum’s financial planning, performance and reporting.

Provide strategic and operational financial advice and analysis to the Museum’s Director and Executive, Council and Audit, Finance and Risk Committee (AFRC).

Deliver and participate in key financial processes and outcomes, including annual and long-term internal budgeting and forecasting, major project financial planning and monitoring, annual financial statements and audit, Commonwealth budgeting and financial reporting, and taxation and compliance requirements.

Develop strong and productive stakeholder relationships, including with the Museum’s Director, COO and Executive, Council and AFRC, senior managers, portfolio and central agencies, external and internal audit providers, cultural and small agency sector peers, and valuers.

Maintain and deepen a Museum-wide culture of sound financial management and compliance, business acumen, and integrity, transparency and accountability in decision making.

As a hands-on leader, drive the Finance business unit in successfully delivering financial operations and services across the Museum, supporting the work and objectives of each business area.

Eligibility

To be eligible to apply for this vacancy, applicants must:

be an Australian citizen

undergo pre-employment checks, including a police record check

hold or be eligible to hold a security clearance at the level specified in the position description.

The National Museum of Australia is an equal employment opportunity workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and those from culturally diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply for roles at the Museum.

RecruitAbility applies to this vacancy. Under RecruitAbility you will be invited to participate in further assessment activity for the vacancy if you choose to apply under RecruitAbility; declare you have a disability; and meet the minimum requirements for the position.

The Museum is committed to ensuring a child-safe and child-friendly environment. All employees are expected to demonstrate a commitment to, and support for, these principles, in theory and practice.

To apply

Applicants must include a 500-word pitch addressing their suitability for the role, with reference to the selection criteria (key accountabilities, work level standards and other desirable). Applicants must also provide a resume and contact details for 2 referees.

Applications close at 11.59pm Monday, 6 July 2026.

Visit https://www.nma.gov.au/about/employment and apply online.

Reasonable adjustments are available throughout the recruitment process. If you require, or would like to discuss reasonable adjustments, please contact the Contact Officer for this position.