Development Research and Information Manager

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Think of your grant application document as your advocate in the room. Photo: Ayyeee Ayyeee / Pexels.
Career Advice

What grant assessors actually see when they read your application

After years of writing her own grant applications, Cat Dibley began assessing them. Here are her best grant writing tips.

Cat Dibley
Ross Page. Image: Dan Thornton.
Career Advice

Meet the Members: Ross Page, founder of the Made in the West Film Festival

'Don't have a famine mentality,' says Ross Page. 'If we support each other, we can turn this industry into something…

ArtsHub
Photo: Francesco Gallarotti / Unsplash.
Career Advice

Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives this week

Opportunities for 1 to 7 June include major fellowships to Paris and a free Sydney rehearsal space.

ArtsHub
Photo: Fox & Hyde on Unsplash.
Games

How to get your start creating tabletop games

Advice from tabletop games makers about where and how to begin your journey of creation.

Leah J. Williams
Susie Fagan. Photo: Supplied.
Career Advice

Meet the members: Susie Fagan, comedian

Ireland-born comedian Susie Fagan juggles many roles and has some blunt but helpful advice for would-be performers.

ArtsHub
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