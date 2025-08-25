News

 > Sponsored

With higher odds, you have a better chance of being an art prize finalist

Wyndham Art Prize is a curated art prize that keeps the finalists’ pool expansive so as to better support artists and stimulate audiences.
25 Aug 2025 16:04
Gina Fairley
Two black and white abstracted images, one a portrait one a night sky. Wyndham Art Prize

Visual Arts

Arrayah Loynd, Dissociated #1 (diptych) 2023, archival pigment print on cotton rag. Image: Courtesy the artist.

Share Icon

We all know how competitive the art prize landscape has become, so do you select the prize that is right for you? And how to you best hedge your bets?

The Wyndham Art Prize has been described as ‘user friendly’, given that it provides a higher chance of being selected as a finalist than most art prizes. 

Simply, this Prize gives you a chance to be considered.

Higher odds of being selected

Entries to the Wyndham Art Prize 2026 have opened – a mixed disciplinary, non-acquisitive prize supported by the City of Wyndham in the western suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria.

By increasing the number of finalists selected for the Wyndham Art Prize, artists have a better chance of making the cut. Typically, 80 artists make the finalists list each year from the entry pool, drawn from a variety of artforms including painting, sculpture, photography, video, works on paper, ceramics, glass and digital media.

Doing away with any thematic framework for the Prize further expands opportunity. Artists can submit an artwork that best reflects their practice, rather than having to create a piece that “fits” with a theme. 

While it makes for a more interesting curatorial exercise, the Gallery says that it doesn’t want to limit opportunities for artists. Visibility is a key which often opens the door for an artist. 

A curated exhibition first

A point of difference for the Wyndham Art Prize is that it is a curatorial-led prize exhibition. 

Part of the selection process of finalists is a consideration of how the exhibition will sit together in the gallery space. Wyndham Gallery’s ethos is that the curatorial placement of works serves to better illuminate them – allowing artworks to bounce off each other – rather than putting them in competition. 

This year’s finalists’ exhibition will be held in the newly refurbished Wyndham Art Gallery following its year-long refit. The elegant space is considerably larger, fully accessible, and facing the street, offers a more connected viewing experience for audiences.

It re-opened in August 2025, and the transformation enhances the Gallery’s role as a vibrant cultural hub in Melbourne’s west, offering an inclusive platform for artistic expression.

Wyndham Art Gallery aims to amplify underrepresented voices and foster dialogue across cultures, generations and disciplines. The rollcall of past Prize winners is testament to the success of this ambition. Included among them are the exciting photographers Arrayah Loynd and Lilah Benetti, First Nations artists Katjarra Butler and Amala Groom, celebrated multidisciplinary installation artist David Sequeira, printmaker Tina Barahanos, watercolourist Xiang Li, abstractionist Camille Hannah, landscape painter Aisha Hara, Anindita Banerjee, Wāni Toaishara, Ivy Mutuku and many others.

A wider pool of prizes to support artists

This year the Wyndham Art Prize has expanded its prize offerings, again deepening opportunities for artist.

Rather than awarding prizes by medium, the Gallery has chosen to use the more traditional model of first, second and third prizes across a general category. 

On top of these substantial prizes, a local Emerging Art Prize is also offered, as well as a popular People’s Choice, bringing the prize pool to over $40,000. It is all about the Gallery’s ethos of supporting artists. 

A defining character of the Wyndham Art Prize is that it attracts artists from all over Australia, and equally positions emerging and established artists in the expansive finalist pool.

The 2026 Judging Panel includes acclaimed artist and past Wyndham Art Prize winner, Camille Hannah, Kendrah Morgan, Head Curator at Heide Museum of Modern Art, and curator and writer Maya Hodge (Lardil).

Four monetary prizes are available

Wyndham Art Prize First Prize: $15,000 non-acquisitive
Second Prize: $10,000 non-acquisitive
Third Prize: $8,000 non-acquisitive
Local Emerging Art Prize: $5,000 acquisitive
People’s Choice Award: $2,500 prize

Key dates

Entries open: 1 August to 3 October 2025
Exhibition dates: 19 January to 22 March 2026

Learn how to apply to the Wyndham Art Prize.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Man standing in foggy mountains holding up a yellow flag. The Unconformity
News

The Unconformity: anything but usual - the intimate festival changing how we engage

The intimate and daring Tasmanian festival, The Unconformity announces its October program - and it's a cracker.

Gina Fairley
A young woman drawing a fashion design on a tablet. NSW Fashion Strategy
News

What will the new NSW Fashion Sector Strategy seek to achieve?

The NSW Government invests in Australia’s first Fashion Sector Strategy, and a pathway forward for the sector’s future designers.

Gina Fairley
Crowd of people in an art gallery. AGNSW
News

AGNSW Director Maud Page speaks on forthcoming job cuts

Maud Page steps us through the forced changes at the Art Gallery of NSW, in the face of a $7.2M…

Gina Fairley
A gallery wall painted blue, orange, white and yellow (in that order) showcasing a series of different artworks at Artbank.
Reviews

Artbank On Display review: 45 years worth celebrating

More showroom than exhibition, 'On Display' offers a glimpse into the calibre of Artbank’s collection and is testament to its…

Celina Lei
A figure in a domestic dining room holding a rifle with a round spotlighting shining on them. Free exhibitions in Tasmania.
Aggregations

Free exhibitions in Tasmania August 2025

Your guide to free exhibitions in Tasmania this August, including the freshest Tasmanian talent and first major show of Sam…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login